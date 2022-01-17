 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKewon: Mark Whipple for the win, with the addition of Chubba Purdy
Nebraska has landed its second transfer quarterback in fewer than two weeks as former Florida State QB Chubba Purdy has announced his commitment to the Huskers.

LINCOLN – Mark Whipple for the win.

Faced with the departure of four-year starter Adrian Martinez and a relatively inexperienced quarterback, Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator didn’t just add Texas transfer Casey Thompson. He got Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy, too. Needing one for sure, he got two, and beat out, at least for Purdy, Oklahoma in the process.

Nice work. Now comes the competition – between Thompson, Purdy and whichever of Nebraska’s quarterback holdovers – Logan Smothers, Heinrich Haarberg and Richard Torres – want to engage the fight for all of spring and fall camp.

They’d all be wise to stay – Whipple and his boss, Scott Frost, lack wiggle room to run anyone off – but we’ve been here before. They don’t usually all stay.

In 2018, Patrick O’Brien bailed halfway through spring camp, and Tristan Gebbia left one week before the first game. Because Central Florida played hardball with Noah Vedral’s transfer – and because the Huskers chose not to pursue Joe Burrow after his transfer from Ohio State - NU was left playing a walk-on in game two of the Frost era when starter Adrian Martinez got hurt.

Barring injury, Purdy’s commit guarantees Nebraska will have at least two scholarship quarterbacks ready to roll for Ireland. Neither Thompson nor Purdy have a free transfer to execute elsewhere, so they’re all Big Red in 2022. Smothers, Haarberg and Torres will have choices. Let’s say, for argument’s sake, Torres is all-N, too, having just arrived.

What about the other two guys? Thompson’s presence is a direct challenge to either being an immediate starter. Purdy’s presence is a challenge to either being a backup or long-term option.

Maybe once it was impolite to frame the QB room like that. Not anymore. This is the nature – and now big business – of college quarterbacking.

Here’s what’s interesting: Thompson and Purdy’s skillsets aren’t so different from the other guys’ abilities. They all can run some – Smothers would perhaps be the best. They all – perhaps save Smothers – have above-average arms. Spread offense is what they do best; at Florida State, Mike Norvell runs a system that’s similar to Frost’s old system.

Can five guys really get equal attention in spring? Remember: Whipple has to install his scheme while coaching those guys. Frost, himself a quarterbacks coach, can put more time into it, too. If Torres is rightly seen as getting his feet wet, how do the other four, all at least in their second spring, adjust?

And how does the team adjust around it? That’s always a thing to watch. The 2007 team probably would have functioned better with Joe Ganz pulling the season-long trigger over Iceman Sam Keller, but Bill Callahan had his guy. Some of the 2010 skill players wanted Zac Lee over Taylor Martinez; they were wrong to want that, but they did. In 2017, well, there was zero doubt about Tanner Lee. Some of the 2018 guys liked the heck out of Gebbia, who’d done good relationship work in his 18 months on campus, and didn’t yet really know Martinez. In 2019, one year later, there were folks who acknowledged Noah Vedral’s grasp of the system was pretty darn impressive.

How does it play out in 2022? Competition should help and Frost and Whipple, charged with winning immediately, are free to play the best guy, period, without trying to look six moves down the chess match. Thompson has the experience to be the best guy.

Former NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco used to be fond of saying “leadership is performance,” and that’s true. But there’s more. Leadership is communication, encouragement, exhortation even, at times on a football field, laying into a teammate at a key moment. If Frost is the most important guy in NU’s program, the coordinators are 2A and 2B and the quarterback just might be 2C.

Nebraska needs a new straw to stir the drink. Purdy’s in. Thompson’s in. Knuckle down for an interesting QB competition.