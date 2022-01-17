McKewon: Mark Whipple for the win, with the addition of Chubba Purdy

What about the other two guys? Thompson’s presence is a direct challenge to either being an immediate starter. Purdy’s presence is a challenge to either being a backup or long-term option.

Maybe once it was impolite to frame the QB room like that. Not anymore. This is the nature – and now big business – of college quarterbacking.

Here’s what’s interesting: Thompson and Purdy’s skillsets aren’t so different from the other guys’ abilities. They all can run some – Smothers would perhaps be the best. They all – perhaps save Smothers – have above-average arms. Spread offense is what they do best; at Florida State, Mike Norvell runs a system that’s similar to Frost’s old system.

Can five guys really get equal attention in spring? Remember: Whipple has to install his scheme while coaching those guys. Frost, himself a quarterbacks coach, can put more time into it, too. If Torres is rightly seen as getting his feet wet, how do the other four, all at least in their second spring, adjust?