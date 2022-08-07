McKewon: Mark Whipple helps Scott Frost like his team; John Cook is like Steve Jobs

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost was in a mood at Big Ten media days, he was in his element during his next chat with the media — 10 days into training camp.

He likes the leaders. He likes the defense. He likes the new vibe on special teams, to the extent that vim can change the things out of a kicker or punter’s control. He likes the depth at quarterback and, based on Friday’s comments, the strengths a fully healthy Casey Thompson brings to the table.

“He does some things young quarterbacks don’t do,” Frost said. “He has really good command presence.”

Frost has never minded transfers, and has a coaching style — like Husker basketball coach Fred Hoiberg — that probably better fits adding more grown men to a roster over a full recruiting class of teenagers, 22 of whom already left from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 classes.

“It doesn’t feel like the old team and the new games, it feels like one team,” Frost said of this bunch. “Most of that had to do with the leadership on the team. ... I think you develop trust through mutual experience, especially when you go through adversity or trial. Our summer workouts were tough, so that allowed our old players and new guys to be in the foxhole together.”

Frost likes his team. Will you?

Nebraska can’t rely on rhetoric any longer. All it can do now, in Year 5, is win games.

But fair is fair. If your face scrunched a bit at Frost’s talk in Indianapolis, Friday flipped the script with the answers he gave about NU’s offensive structure compared the I’m-not-a-figurehead point he made at media days.

“Whip’s in control, he’s running it,” Frost said Friday about the staff chemistry. He meant offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, whose personality in great contrast to Troy Walters and Matt Lubick, lets Frost trust a coordinator is in the facemask of his players when needed.

The OC is also here to provide answers. Key ones in make-or-break situations. Red zone. Fourth down. Two-minute drill. The stuff that wins close contests in a league full of them.

If Frost tried to make Big Ten games a kind of sprint, the conference dragged him and Nebraska into long steeplechases: Laps and laps and laps long, full of barriers.

So Whipple’s the tactician.

Of course his system can create explosive plays. But it can keep Nebraska on schedule, too. And, crucially, efficient.

“I think it was important that the kids become familiar with all the stuff that he wants to do,” Frost said. "There’s elements of it that we’ve done. We’ll add wrinkles and things that we’ve done, but trying to get overly involved everyday probably wasn’t the right strategy, so I’ll help. And I think we’ll end up with a good blend but, to this point, it’s been fun to watch his offense kind of evolve and bloom.”

Frost said he envisioned this “mile-high view” for himself all along. At media days, he thought it more pertinent to assert how involved he would be. After a Saturday scrimmage, he may tack again, his team trying for once his tenure to avoid a full headwind in September.

Nebraska’s success may boil down to the two spots that were once — year after year — automatic. Running back and offensive line.

Running backs don’t move your setting from “verify” to “trust” just yet. Position coach Bryan Applewhite and Frost have lauded the “horse race” competition in that room, signaling a stable of backs like Nebraska once enjoyed. That needs to bear out in games.

Applewhite’s history — including in pro-style offenses — is to use at least two backs, sometimes three, in a rotation. But NU needs at least one standout — who doesn’t get hurt, who can play all three downs, who gets 4 on third-and-2 — to emerge.

To the offensive line, note that Frost said “only a couple of guys” are locked into positions — which, Frost said, is by his design. Line coach Donovan Raiola has been “doing a really good job of doing what I want.”

“There’ll be one day a guy will be at left guard and the next day, he’s at tackle, and the next day he’s on the right side,” Frost said. “That’s important, because you never know how the season’s going to play out, where we’re going to need to plug somebody in.”

Fair. A far cry from a clear starting five, though.

These aren’t seven-years NFL vets. They’re the cards not yet turned over in a poker game. We don’t know if they make a straight flush.

Nebraska can win pretty big without knowing. Iowa had a pretty bad line — by Iowa’s standards — in 2021 and still won 10. NU’s 2016 line was beset with injuries and inexperience, and that squad won nine. Whipple can design answers that address offensive line questions.

But that variable — plus running back, where Rahmir Johnson, Anthony Grant, Jaquez Yant, Gabe Ervin and perhaps even Ajay Allen are all in a jump — may define how much Frost likes his team come Ireland. When it’s not rhetoric — and just football.

On with the Rewind.

Northwestern's ebbs and flows

At Northwestern, starting quarterback Ryan Hilinski has been preparing — through diet and workouts — to be a better runner.

“I realized you have to go all-in,” Hilinski said told the Daily Northwestern. “Being able to become a runner and more of a dual-threat type of quarterback where I can scoot if I need to, but also throw it 50 yards down the field when I have to.”

Coach Pat Fitzgerald was bullish on his team at media days.

Remember: The Wildcats won the West in the 2020 COVID-19 year, and Northwestern’s fortunes tend to ebb and flow with the experience of the team. Fitzgerald said the team has far more of it in 2022 compared to last season.

Stat watch

Turnovers: This is usually colleague Dirk Chatelain’s domain, but I’ll crowd in for a quick stat. Since 2015, Nebraska is minus-32 in turnover margin, 12th in the Big Ten. Purdue and Maryland at minus-33 are last while Iowa (plus-63) and Wisconsin (plus-27) rank first and third, respectively.

Nebraska last finished a season with a positive turnover margin in 2016 — its last winning season.

Punt returns: Did you know Nebraska had 41 fewer punt return yards in 2021 than Santico Panico in 2004?

Or that NU’s 27 punt return yards last season was the fewest for Power Five team — playing a 12-game season — since 2016 Kansas?

Some interesting reads

Grabbed the (now $20) Phil Steele annual magazine as a handy guide for the entire season. My eyes turn to Steele’s unit rankings and player rankings near the front of the 352-page book.

NU ranks 52nd at quarterback, 44th at running back, 34th at receiver, 67th along the offensive line, 13th at linebacker and 56th at defensive back. The Huskers are unranked at defensive line and special teams.

Among “NFL draft eligible” players, Casey Thompson is 52nd (ahead of Adrian Martinez at 56), Turner Corcoran is 13th among tackles while Bryce Benhart is 34th, Ochaun Mathis 13th among defensive ends, Ty Robinson is 23rd among defensive tackles, and Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich are 46th and 63rd among inside linebackers.

Also in the Steele magazine: Luke McCaffrey is listed as a starting wide receiver at Rice.

Other former Huskers projected as starters: Martinez at K-State, Jordon Riley at Oregon, Tyjon Lindsey at Oregon State, Justin McGriff at Utah State, Will Farniok at Tulsa and Henry Gray at Florida International. Steele predicts Noah Vedral will back up Gavin Wimsatt at Rutgers, but the two-year starter from Wahoo Neumann is likely to play a lot.

Reality-distortion fields

John Cook reminds me of Steve Jobs. That’s a compliment and a commentary.

Like the founder of Apple, NU's volleyball coach creates reality-distortion fields where he can convince himself and others — players, fellow coaches, reporters, fans — of almost anything.

He dreams big, then matches dreams to performance. Cook’s dynamic. Brilliant. A global thinker. And he’s also blunt, in much the way Jobs was, with keen insights and pettiness in the same 20 seconds.

Like Jobs, he works only with what Jobs used to call “A Players.” Sometimes, he recruits so many of them that there just isn’t enough room on the court.

In the case of Keonilei Akana and now Kayla Caffey, that meant they left to play at Texas. UT is even more of a national title contender as a result.

Three things on volleyball

First, the game should have more than 12 scholarships.

Second, Nebraska was willing to jump through quite a few hoops to keep Caffey. That willingness ended June 30, when NU declined to offer an athletic scholarship.

Nothing should have surprised the Huskers after that, and frankly I suspect nothing did, regardless of Cook’s reaction at Big Ten media days.

Third, if one presumes true freshmen Maggie Mendelson and Bekka Allick will team with Penn State transfer Kaitlyn Hord to cover Caffey’s absence, here are the blocks, kills and hitting percentages of recent freshmen middle blockers compared to Caffey’s line in 2021:

Caffey 2021: 118/255/.363

Callie Schwarzenbach 2018: 177/145/.291

Lauren Stivrins 2017: 127/254/.309

Meghan Haggerty 2012: 113/232/.333

It’d be good if Allick and Mendelson combined for one of those final three lines, though Stivrins actually redshirted her first year on campus. The health and effectiveness of Hord suddenly becomes most important to the success of NU’s season.

Laugh track

Gary Pepin’s sneaky humor and frank logic usually found its way into an interview, if not a story I was writing on the Husker track and field team. The “my goodness!” he let out when told of Bill Moos’ comments about women’s track and field team was memorable.

Pepin, who retired last week, figured there were more important things for Moos to chew on than that. (Pepin was right.)

Justin St. Clair will be interim coach for a year and most likely work his way to taking the interim tag off, so I think Pepin hired his successor.

Nebraska needs to recruit better, especially in its own state. Jaylen Lloyd and Malachi Coleman — also a football recruit — are next up. On Coleman, one should know Oregon made his top seven and is a legitimate contender, and the Ducks are open to him sprinting on the same track where nationals and worlds are held.

Running with the Pack

Samori Touré is going to make the Packers’ squad and then some.

Touré had a terrific “Family Night” intrasquad scrimmage Friday, he’s already drawn praise from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ first receiver drafted, Christian Watson, is out with an injury.

There’s Touré, doing what he does out of the slot spot.

“He’s got really good body control and body movement,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said in a press conference. “He’s a smart kid that really works at it.”

The NFL preseason begins in earnest next Thursday. Giants at Patriots, 6 p.m., NFL Network. Former Husker tight end Austin Allen will get a look.

On Saturday, the Colts head to the Bills for a 3 p.m. game on NFL Network. I’m intrigued to see if JoJo Domann gets a shot at ... long snapper.

Yep. Domann told the Colorado Springs Gazette that he’s begun long snapping as a way of making an NFL roster. Domann also told the Gazette that at the end of the draft’s sixth round, he left his house to clear his head and golf.