McKewon: Mark Whipple is a seasoned vet who can mentor Scott Frost

Whipple can be a bit of a mentor for Frost in a few key areas, and his connection to current Husker staffer Ron Brown is helpful too.

» The numbers bear out.

As NU did analytics analysis on potential offensive coordinators, Whipple made the top list. So have a few other names you’ve heard in the process, such as USC’s Graham Harrell.

Why Whipple? He’s got a strong track record of efficiency, even at smaller programs like UMass, which fired him in 2018 and got worse in a hurry. There are a bunch of numbers we’ll plow through over the next weeks and months, but let’s start with something Whipple does really well: Red zone passing offense.

In his three years at Pitt, the Panthers threw 41 touchdowns and two interceptions in the red zone. Nebraska threw 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in that time. It’s one of the biggest culprits in NU’s lack of success since Frost’s arrival.

When Nebraska gets in the red zone, defenses know the Huskers will struggle to score. And they do.