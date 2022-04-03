McKewon: Mark Whipple's offense can spice up Nebraska's stale spring game format

LINCOLN — Touchdowns would be nice.

To be clear, you can’t ask a lot of spring football games, even if 50,000 or 60,000 pile into Memorial Stadium looking for hope that 2022 won’t resemble the recurring trap door of 2021.

This isn’t after all 1998, when Bobby Newcombe’s 91-yard touchdown on spring game Saturday led to him being named starter over Eric Crouch and Frankie London the next week. But NU fans have been beyond loyal, and there’s a sellout streak to consider.

So touchdowns would be nice. Preferably off the arm of quarterback Casey Thompson in the first half against a slightly overmatched defense. Perhaps in the red zone. Or during a two-minute drill that is not prolonged by an untimed down, like last spring game. And if no one gets hurt, all the better.

“The way spring games have gone now, in my mind, we want to get out of it healthy,” offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said.

An injury in the 1998 Florida State spring game — to starting quarterback Dan Kendra — likely altered the course of spring games forever. A prep All-American, Kendra blew out his knee and never became a star. Slowly, the tradition changed from a three-hour car wreck into a two-hour event where nobody is likely to win a job.

“There’s some guys who can make headway there, if they play well,” Whipple said. “And some guys if they play really bad. But there’s a bunch tape that we have.”

Last Wednesday, Whipple said he hadn’t talked to coach Scott Frost about the format and didn’t know what it would be. Surely the game will be a little more fluid than the 2021 version, a mixture of touch and tackle football so disjointed that Logan Smothers — then as now the backup — went practically two entire quarters without playing, leading some to speculate that he’d fallen behind Heinrich Haarberg, who led a late comeback. (He did not.)

In hindsight, the relatively shoddy offense in the White’s 21-20 win was a harbinger for the season. The teams combined to go 8 for 28 on third downs. The teams completed 30 of 59 passes for as many interceptions (two) as touchdowns. One kicker missed a 29-yard field goal. The defenses mostly held up but struggled against the run in the second half.

That last part — about the defense struggling against the run — could happen this Saturday. With so many players banged up, and so many newcomers in the top two units, the Blackshirts project to be a work in progress. It’s reasonable to be a little concerned about the D, especially if NU fails to land TCU’s Ochaun Mathis out of the transfer portal.

Nebraska’s offense, still learning Whipple’s scheme, a new style of line play and how to follow a new quarterback, will have kinks to work out. But touchdowns would be nice. So would quarterbacks who release the ball — at the top of their drop — to open guys, running backs who hit holes hard while avoiding the backsides of their offensive linemen and receivers running crisp, precise routes that create space instead of receivers always looking for open space.

And a quarterback bootleg play. From under center. Throwing to a tight end in the flat near the goal line. That’d be nice, too. Along with touchdowns.

Husker fans may get them, too.

Thompson, a conscientious sort, will desire to play well in front of a big crowd. Nebraska desires for him to have a good showing. A scrimmage can be structured for success without divulging much of the playbook. Whipple has been around a few of ’em, and he likes what he’s seen from his QBs.

“Casey’s done well, Logan’s done (well), Chubba Purdy is working a little bit more, so that’s good to see,” Whipple said. “Young guys are coming. A bunch of a really good kids who like the game and are fun to be around.”

More quick takes for the Rewind:

» Mathis is the big transfer this week, but several NU sports — including basketball — will do better than you might expect in the market. The name, image and likeness opportunities — largely managed by ABM — are well organized.

More to come this week on developments there.

Plus, parents and student-athletes have reliably said, year over year, that few athletic departments can compete with Nebraska’s full-bodied support system. Academics. Life skills. Mental health services. NU’s good at this.

One to watch in women’s basketball: Minnesota transfer Sara Scalia, one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters who played for the same AAU club as Sam Haiby, would be quite good catching passes from a guard like Jaz Shelley.

» If coach Fred Hoiberg talks to the media this week, that could mean he has added a new assistant to the staff. Short of that guy being Coach K, Hoiberg will face plenty of questions (OK, a few) about the program’s three-year struggles.

One to ponder: If Nebraska doesn’t have the horses to outrun Big Ten foes, will Hoiberg slow down the offense in an effort to drag more-talented opponents into a rock fight?

NU had the 19th-fastest adjusted tempo in the nation — tops in the Big Ten — according to Ken Pom. The Huskers were 35th in 2021 and 16th in 2020. None of Nebraska’s offenses ranked in the top 100.

» Nebraska softball has a 10-game winning streak. Don’t be surprised if it’s at 15 after playing the Big Ten’s two worst teams, Michigan State and Iowa, during the next 10 days.

After that, perennial Big Ten power Minnesota comes to town. The Gophers have been to the past eight NCAA tournaments.

» When’s the last time Nebraska athletics pummeled Ohio State in anything as badly as NU’s baseball team swept the Buckeyes over the weekend?

» Kristina Novak and Maja Makoric, both of Slovenia, make up one of the best doubles teams in Big Ten women’s tennis. They won again this weekend over Illinois, and haven’t lost as a duo since Jan. 29 against Duke, though some of their matches don’t conclude because the doubles point has already been secured.

From the mailbag

Each week in the offseason, I’ll answer questions from Twitter and/or Facebook. Here are a few:

What are the signs this new staff can put it all together and produce a winning season? For too long the fan base has been fed coachspeak only to see the team flounder each week.

I’m not a coach, but I like that Whipple talks so often in specifics. It speaks to recall and knowing what he wants, from deepening Smothers’ drops to explaining, without prompting, the helpful use of big tight ends in the red zone.

There’s some bravado and confidence to him but, after years of circular statements and hedging from offensive coordinators and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, it’s a welcome change. Whipple doesn’t sound like he’s looking over his shoulder.

Can John Cook coach more than one sport a year?

If you moved volleyball to spring! Seriously, Cook has served as a mentor for several coaches on campus, and in a different era, may have been NU’s athletic director. Cook is happy Trev Alberts is A.D. and for good reason — the role has become less about coach support and more about navigating a fast-changing financial landscape in college sports.

Will the Huskers bring back the two stripe pants (please narrow the stripes a little bit) and black shoes?

The look provided a pleasant surprise in NU’s 23-16 loss to Oklahoma when the Huskers came out with red pants and white stripes. Frost changed to no stripes when he arrived at NU, as Nebraska had worn stripeless pants between 1995 and 2001 then wore them again in 2003 after the one-year gusset/fat stripe look in 2002. Bill Callahan brought the stripes back in 2004. I’m pro-stripes.

Can the athletic department salvage a media rights package similar to the deal that fell through?

If it couldn’t, would Nebraska have pulled out of this deal?

