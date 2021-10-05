 Skip to main content
McKewon: Memorial Stadium was great Saturday night. Trev Alberts' job is to make it better
McKewon: Memorial Stadium was great Saturday night. Trev Alberts' job is to make it better

The Husker quarterback could not compare the Memorial Stadium atmosphere to anything he has experienced at Nebraska.

LINCOLN — The old battleship still has some fire in it on a Saturday night, especially with a light show before the fourth quarter.

“It’s my first night game here, and I’d never seen anything like that,” Nebraska receiver Omar Manning said of Memorial Stadium’s atmosphere in the win over Northwestern. “That gives us an extra push for sure. It’s like a 12th man out there. I wasn’t expecting it."

Credit where it’s due, even from this Memorial Stadium curmudgeon.

The Huskers can still put on one hell of a sound and light show. A $12.3 million upgrade commissioned in 2014 by then-Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst overhauled the sound system that pumped AC/DC Saturday night, and HuskerVision tends to be at the front of the video production curve.

What awaits just before kickoff against Michigan should be close to a fever pitch we haven’t seen since the 2014 Miami game. It’ll be great.

And one day it’ll be even better when Memorial Stadium has the amenities that draw fans whether it’s late night on Vine Street or morning on Stadium Drive.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts knows it too. In frank comments made at last week’s Big Red Breakfast, Alberts said Nebraska will have to make “courageous” decisions in a variety of areas.

For example?

“What is the right size of Memorial Stadium?” Alberts said. “What is the fan experience? What is the amenity level like? Do we have chairbacks?”

Through the Red Carpet Experience, which supplies unsold tickets to underserved children, Alberts has learned some of the best Huskers fans can’t afford more than a $20 ticket.

“There’s an awful lot of potential Nebraska football fans who feel left out,” Alberts said, noting the cost of tickets and parking. “Well, shame on us. How many Husker fans were built by the knot-hole section? We built the fan base on access.”

So a business approach is coming to the Memorial Stadium experience — and to NU’s athletic department in general. Alberts is creating a group similar to the planning coalition he had to rethink UNO athletics.

“Where do we have students sitting?” Alberts said. “We have people sitting on the 50-yard line who don’t donate anything that are grandfathered in, and the person next to them is required to spend $5,000. Is it time to think about that?

"Are we going to be selling beer and alcohol at Memorial Stadium? We don’t have the infrastructure in place to do that. If that’s where you’re going to move, we need to have a holistic vision for Memorial Stadium.”

By “infrastructure,” think about this: Pinnacle Bank Arena is set up to sell beer. What about Haymarket Park? Or Memorial Stadium? Or Hibner Stadium? Why shouldn’t soccer, volleyball, softball and wrestling benefit from alcohol sales? And if Nebraska pairs a no re-entry policy with its alcohol sales, how does that affect the thousands of fans who leave the stadium at halftime?

Alberts isn’t opposed to alcohol — beer flows at UNO events — but he wants a cohesive vision.

Saturday night was cool. This Saturday night will be too. But there’s an even better version of it to be had.

More Husker notes:

» What is the right size for Memorial Stadium? I’d say 70,000.

» In the last decade Northwestern has lost by 49 points just one other time — a 52-3 defeat to Ohio State in 2019. That’s good company to keep.

» The Husker hoops Opening Night event hit many of the right notes.

The Husker women embraced the stage just as well as the men — perhaps better.

The men's scrimmage was a little too long and could have been cut in half. My read: NU has enough talent that Fred Hoiberg will run out of minutes for his guys. Training camp competition should be fierce, especially in the backcourt.

» At roughly the midseason point, I do a scan of Nebraska football's All-Big Ten candidates.

On offense, quarterback Adrian Martinez is right there, but he needs to win six or seven to squeeze past Penn State's Sean Clifford or Ohio State's CJ Stroud. Center Cam Jurgens, tight end Austin Allen and receiver Samori Touré might sneak onto the third team — although receivers in the Big Ten are very good.

On defense, linebackers JoJo Domann, Luke Reimer and Garrett Nelson have the best numbers. Nose tackle Damion Daniels would be on my ballot, but we’ll see how it goes.

» Regardless of the sport, not every five-star prospect looks the same. But Omaha Biliew? That’s a five-star basketball prospect.

» Nebraska soccer hasn't won in a month, but many of the team’s best players are young — including Millard West graduate Reagan Raabe, Gretna grad Sarah Weber and Omaha Roncalli grad Abbey Schwarz. The upcoming three-match homestand — against Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin — seems pretty important.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

