McKewon: Memorial Stadium was great Saturday night. Trev Alberts' job is to make it better

For example?

“What is the right size of Memorial Stadium?” Alberts said. “What is the fan experience? What is the amenity level like? Do we have chairbacks?”

Through the Red Carpet Experience, which supplies unsold tickets to underserved children, Alberts has learned some of the best Huskers fans can’t afford more than a $20 ticket.

“There’s an awful lot of potential Nebraska football fans who feel left out,” Alberts said, noting the cost of tickets and parking. “Well, shame on us. How many Husker fans were built by the knot-hole section? We built the fan base on access.”

So a business approach is coming to the Memorial Stadium experience — and to NU’s athletic department in general. Alberts is creating a group similar to the planning coalition he had to rethink UNO athletics.

“Where do we have students sitting?” Alberts said. “We have people sitting on the 50-yard line who don’t donate anything that are grandfathered in, and the person next to them is required to spend $5,000. Is it time to think about that?