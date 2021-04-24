McKewon: Michigan State aims for consistency in Mel Tucker's second season

Until the upset of Michigan, which turned out to be not very good, and the even more stunning upset of Northwestern, which did. Both wins showed Tucker has a knack for getting his players up for big games.

Can Tucker get them to be consistent in 2021? The opening month won't be easy with games at Northwestern and Miami, plus a Sept. 25 tilt with Nebraska.

“I’m a very impatient person, but I don’t get frustrated,” Tucker told MSU reporters. “I know that there’s a process. We’re going through that process to get our team as good we can, as fast as we can, within our process. ... We know we’ve got some catching up to do. How quickly we can get there is going to depend on us.”

It’s probably going to depend on the transfers.

Michigan State welcomed a bunch in the offseason to supplement the nation’s No. 43 recruiting class. Temple graduate transfer Anthony Russo was brought in to be the Spartans’ starting quarterback after throwing for 6,292 yards and 44 touchdowns over three seasons. Russo has a strong arm he admittedly trusts too much, and the seasoning MSU needs as precocious freshman Payton Thorne develops his game.