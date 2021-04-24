McKewon: Michigan State aims for consistency in Mel Tucker's second season

Over the next couple months, The World-Herald will take a closer look at the spring practices for all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Michigan State.
LINCOLN — Mel Tucker has won seven games in two seasons, but four have been against ranked teams.
In 2019 at Colorado, he beat Nebraska and Arizona State. In 2020 at Michigan State, his clearly overmatched team shocked Michigan and Northwestern.
In between those wins, Tucker experienced the strangest offseason.
Just as he signed the nation’s No. 33 recruiting class at CU, he became a candidate for the Michigan State job abruptly vacated by Mark Dantonio on Feb. 4, 2020. Then, as Dantonio tried to coax Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to succeed him, Tucker officially recommitted to CU in a Feb. 8 statement on Twitter. It wasn’t a subtle commitment either. It had six hashtags.
Four days after that — when Fickell chose to stay at Cincinnati — Tucker took the job at MSU, where he and his staff are paid roughly $1 million more than Nebraska's.
But COVID shut everything down by the time MSU was going to start spring ball. Tucker and the Spartans entered the 2020 season more behind than every other league program. Its season-opening loss to Rutgers — which included seven turnovers — seemed to indicate MSU was headed for a winless season.
Until the upset of Michigan, which turned out to be not very good, and the even more stunning upset of Northwestern, which did. Both wins showed Tucker has a knack for getting his players up for big games.
Can Tucker get them to be consistent in 2021? The opening month won't be easy with games at Northwestern and Miami, plus a Sept. 25 tilt with Nebraska.
“I’m a very impatient person, but I don’t get frustrated,” Tucker told MSU reporters. “I know that there’s a process. We’re going through that process to get our team as good we can, as fast as we can, within our process. ... We know we’ve got some catching up to do. How quickly we can get there is going to depend on us.”
It’s probably going to depend on the transfers.
Michigan State welcomed a bunch in the offseason to supplement the nation’s No. 43 recruiting class. Temple graduate transfer Anthony Russo was brought in to be the Spartans’ starting quarterback after throwing for 6,292 yards and 44 touchdowns over three seasons. Russo has a strong arm he admittedly trusts too much, and the seasoning MSU needs as precocious freshman Payton Thorne develops his game.
“It really, really fit me well,” Russo told MSU reporters. “It’s a true pro-style offense. Under center, pro-style pass concepts, pro-style run game, everything I’ve been looking for in an offense.”
Tucker, whose final spring workout will be an open practice similar to Nebraska’s recent event, hasn’t anointed Russo yet, but you don’t bring in a three-year starter to hold clipboards. He’s the guy, and he needs to be good. MSU averaged 18 points and 330.3 yards per game last season. Not pretty.
The Spartans’ defense allowed 35 points per game, but that’s a little misleading. MSU led the league in turnovers — almost three per game — and punted nearly seven times per game. Michigan State ranked last in the Big Ten in points per possession, according to Football Outsiders.
That should improve in 2021.
Elijah Collins — who rushed for 988 yards as a freshman in 2019 — told reporters he lost a month last summer in COVID quarantine following a positive test, which affected his preparation for the season. He had just 90 yards. He'll likely return to his 2019 form in 2021 as he competes for the starting job against returning starter Connor Heyward and Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker, who had 1,158 yards over the last two seasons.
MSU’s top three receivers — all burners — are back and dangerous. Michigan State’s full offensive line is back too. If Russo stays healthy, Michigan State could score 7-10 more points per game.
Tucker’s defense has a serious issue at cornerback. There are only six on the spring roster, and three are transfers from Wheaton College, Colorado Mesa and North Greenville University. The best guy from 2020, Shakur Brown, will be playing in the NFL next year. The safeties aren’t much deeper.
For the fourth straight year, MSU allowed fewer than four yards per carry — a testament to the enduring toughness of that front seven — and enough pieces return from that group to expect another good run defense.
Dantonio, the most accomplished coach in school history, had a defensive-minded formula that produced five 11-win seasons between 2010 and 2015. But that final team, which played in the College Football Playoff, had cracks in the foundation. Dantonio’s final four years produced a 27-24 record — 17-19 in the Big Ten — and left Tucker a depleted, exhausted program. Dantonio, on “indefinite furlough” in the MSU athletic department, chose to go on vacation when Tucker was introduced as Michigan State’s head coach.
In short: It’s a political mess.
One roots for Tucker and MSU — the blue collar team to Michigan’s blue blood — for that reason alone. Tucker, a veteran NFL and college coach who was Georgia’s defensive coordinator for three seasons, has a no-nonsense approach when asked what he wants to see from his team.
“I want to see lower pad level, I want to see better hand placement, I want to see better footwork, I want to see guys play faster and I want guys to be more physical on the field,” Tucker said. “I want to see 11 to the ball on defense, and offense I want to see people getting moved at the line of the scrimmage, and more push up front in the run game.”
Sounds a lot like Dantonio. Can Tucker infuse an old formula with new energy?