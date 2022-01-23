McKewon: Mickey Joseph, already a hit in Omaha area, has the ‘juice’ to unlock it for Huskers

LINCOLN — One minute into his praise of new Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman drops a wowza.
“There’s no doubt in my mind Keagan Johnson and Kaden Helms are Huskers if Mickey had been there,” Huffman says of his former receivers. Johnson just finished his freshman season at Iowa. Helms signed with Oklahoma.
Huffman is confident that Joseph would have landed both. That’s no knock on Barrett Ruud, the Husker inside linebacker coach and the guy who had done most of the Omaha area recruiting under coach Scott Frost. Ruud does an excellent job, Huffman said. Send him a text, get a text right back.
But Ruud isn’t a wide receivers coach. Johnson and Helms are wideouts.
And their connection to the previous NU receivers coach, well it’s not what it would have been with Joseph, who might be the first Husker assistant in years to fully unlock Omaha recruiting.
“He’s got juice, man, juice!” Huffman said. He talked with Joseph for an hour at West 10 days ago, on a snow day. The energy and excitement, even in the dead of winter, was notable.
Joseph also had a message for Huffman about Bellevue West alum and current Husker receiver Zavier Betts: Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase.
But only Joseph — who coached Jefferson and Chase in college — really knows. If he’s saying it, Huffman’s buying it. There’s a good chance Betts will, too.
“Zavier, when he knows you really care about him, he’ll give you the shirt off his back — even if he doesn’t have one,” Huffman said.
I think Betts’ personal success is one of the biggest keys to ongoing recruiting success in the area. It’s not enough to draw a few kids to Lincoln for five years of tuition and room and board. Somebody needs to be a star. Omaha Burke alum Nick Henrich is closest to that at inside linebacker.
Betts, who has been in and out of the lineup for two seasons with the Huskers, can be, too. Skill players in the city have to see a guy like Betts put up big numbers, win games and make it to the NFL. Like Omaha South’s Noah Fant did at Iowa.
That used to be easy for Nebraska.
Johnny Rodgers, of course, but that run of Omaha Central running backs — Keith Jones, Leodis Flowers, Calvin Jones and Ahman Green — qualify, too. Tony Veland. Randy Stella. Eric Crouch came out of Millard North. Linemen. Receivers.
Tom Osborne lost a few — Larry Station to Iowa, Junior Bryant to Notre Dame — but not many.
The pipeline slowed after Frank Solich’s firing. Bill Callahan didn’t recruit the city as well, but the struggles hardly ended with him.
Huffman recalled a time when, as a new coach at Bellevue West, a Husker assistant asked for John Faiman — who had died. Bo Pelini held Millard West’s Harrison Phillips at arm’s length until he was offered by so many schools that Nebraska’s offer came too little, too late. Phillips picked Stanford.
Mike Riley initially sent defensive line coach Hank Hughes, who mishandled Fant’s recruitment, to Omaha.
Frost started with a bang, landing Henrich and Chris Hickman out of Burke in the 2019 class. But he lost Xavier Watts out of that class to Notre Dame. NU never offered Bellevue West’s Jay Ducker, who went to Northern Illinois and is now at Memphis. Nebraska got Koby Bretz out of Omaha Westside but not Avante Dickerson.
Four top-shelf recruits froze out the Huskers last year. Huffman had two: Helms and Auburn-bound Micah Riley-Ducker.
Nebraska wasn’t going to land all of them — Burke’s Devon Jackson (an Oregon commit) made it clear he wanted to play outside the state — but there was also a seeming lack of priority and energy in the metro area.
Not with Joseph, one of NU’s two most competitive recruiters. Burke coach Paul Limongi, who met Joseph on Friday, said the former Husker quarterback has an “urgency” to help his alma mater right away.
But Frost may only get one year to turn around the Huskers. Joseph lacks the luxury of a five-year recruiting plan.
So he’s already made an impression.
In the 2023 class, NU has two metro offers: Elkhorn South defensive lineman Maverick Noonan and Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge. In the 2024 cycle, Westside’s Caleb Benning — son of former Husker Damon Benning — and two players from Bellevue West, quarterback Daniel Kaelin and receiver Daevonn Hall, have offers. In 2025, Burke’s Christian Jones and Omaha North lineman Tyson Terry have offers. Terry, also a terrific wrestler, picked up his offer Sunday and tagged Joseph in the tweet.
Depending on what 2024 QB Dylan Raiola does, Kaelin may not land at NU. Let’s see if Joseph and NU go 6 for 6 on the others, though.
And let’s see what Joseph and Bill Busch — another elite recruiter — do on the trail the next five months, all the way up through the Friday Night Lights events and summer official visits. If Nebraska’s recruiting effort seemed stagnant last year, expect the opposite now.
Joseph and Busch like to win on the recruiting trail. That attitude and energy is contagious. If Nebraska football spent the last few years under Frost noting all the obstacles to success — and taking too much stock in them — the Huskers are more likely to have a “why not us?” vibe to recruiting in the next six months, with Joseph leading the way.
“Some people just have a presence when they walk in a room,” Huffman said. Joseph has it.
More Husker thoughts:
Transfer portal it is: In September, I’d written that the future of Husker football rested in recruiting much more often in the portal. Joseph and Busch may alter that equation a bit, but NU’s 2022 class of nine non-juco transfers will be a good litmus test. Most of them will play a lot.
Given the success of Montana transfer Samori Touré, South Dakota transfer Levi Falck and Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic on the 2021 team, I’ll watch the FCS transfers — corner Omar Brown, offensive guard Kevin Williams, kicker Timmy Bleekrode and punter Brian Buschini — closely.
If they’re a hit, Nebraska perhaps has found an efficiency in picking off Big Sky and Missouri Valley Football Conference guys. (Bleekrode played at Furman, outside both leagues.) Ten of the top 20 teams — and five of the top seven — in the final FCS poll played in either the Big Sky or Missouri Valley. Many Big Sky/MVFC programs are state schools with rabid fan bases. They’ve played in bad weather. They’re often from the Midwest or Mountain States. They get it.
Cooper Kupp, the NFL’s most prolific receiver, played his entire college career at Big Sky power Eastern Washington. That wouldn’t happen today; he’d move up to FBS. It’s NU’s job to find — and land — the Cooper Kupps at a variety of positions.
Full quarterback room: We’ll unpack it more this week, but new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has a full quarterback room for spring and several big questions to ponder. One of them: How does Nebraska reduce the exposure for its quarterbacks in the run game?
Since the arrival of Frost, NU leads the Big Ten in quarterback carries per game with 16, which is almost double the Big Ten West average of 8.14 in that span. The Huskers have 94 fumbles — 39 lost — over that span, too. Iowa has 46 fumbles — 24 lost — in the same time period.
An NIL story to watch: Nebraska women’s basketball player Alexis Markowski, a Lincoln kid, is doing well, and now has a T-shirt line 17 games into her career.
Do you think players who leave the state will have one of those halfway through their freshman season?
NFL playoffs: With Tampa Bay’s loss to the Rams, Ndamukong Suh has completed his 12th NFL season. He’s in such good shape he could play several more — Suh hasn’t missed a regular-season start in years — but one wonders: What’s left for him to do?
Suh’s Twitter feed shows interest beyond the game. He’s got young kids. He’s won a Super Bowl. He’s bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame — Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy is deservedly in there, and Suh’s career numbers are comparable — so what’s left?
Maybe one more year if Tom Brady comes back.
How about a year in Cincinnati with his former Husker teammate, Zac Taylor?
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH