McKewon: Mickey Joseph, already a hit in Omaha area, has the ‘juice’ to unlock it for Huskers

But Frost may only get one year to turn around the Huskers. Joseph lacks the luxury of a five-year recruiting plan.

So he’s already made an impression.

In the 2023 class, NU has two metro offers: Elkhorn South defensive lineman Maverick Noonan and Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge. In the 2024 cycle, Westside’s Caleb Benning — son of former Husker Damon Benning — and two players from Bellevue West, quarterback Daniel Kaelin and receiver Daevonn Hall, have offers. In 2025, Burke’s Christian Jones and Omaha North lineman Tyson Terry have offers. Terry, also a terrific wrestler, picked up his offer Sunday and tagged Joseph in the tweet.

Depending on what 2024 QB Dylan Raiola does, Kaelin may not land at NU. Let’s see if Joseph and NU go 6 for 6 on the others, though.

And let’s see what Joseph and Bill Busch — another elite recruiter — do on the trail the next five months, all the way up through the Friday Night Lights events and summer official visits. If Nebraska’s recruiting effort seemed stagnant last year, expect the opposite now.