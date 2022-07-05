McKewon: Mickey Joseph on fire with Omarion Miller's commitment to Nebraska

Nebraska received the commitment of Vivian (La.) North Caddo receiver Omarion Miller on Tuesday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-3, 190-pounder:

» In case you doubted Mickey Joseph’s recruiting skills, well, don’t. Miller is a high four-star prospect and one of the best on-paper receiver commits in the past decade, joining Wan’Dale Robinson, Stanley Morgan and Zavier Betts on that top end. Miller arguably had the best offer list, decommitting from LSU and picking the Huskers over the Tigers, Arkansas, Tennessee and Oregon. Miller is a little harder prospect to recruit; because he’s from a small, you have to drive there kind of town in northwest Louisiana, some recruiters who hit the trail in New Orleans may not have rolled through North Caddo High School. Joseph is the kind of recruiter who embraces the grind. He surrounded Miller on his official visit with several Louisianans who are current Huskers — Trey Palmer, Decoldest Crawford — who helped create a homey feel. Joseph is good at what he does — among the best in the nation.

» Miller doesn’t play the best teams in Louisiana, but he dominates — somewhat comically — the teams he does play. North Caddo plays in Class 2A — a more complex designation than simply calling it “Louisiana’s second-lowest class” — so it is not facing many of the power programs in the state. But Miller’s highlight film is impressive in context. He’s the most physical player on the field — at times, opponents decline to tackle him — and weaves in and out of defensive traffic with ease. He has caught 105 passes for 2,309 yards and 28 touchdowns the past two seasons. Many of those touchdowns are catch-and-run-a-long-way plays that showcase Miller’s athleticism. Not every top prospect will play in the biggest classes. What you look for is: Do they dominate? And Miller does.

» Nebraska may swiftly arrive at a good problem: Not having enough room for all the receivers who want to play for Joseph. Miller was always going to be a take for the 2023 class. So is Malachi Coleman, the 6-5 Lincoln East star who, once he puts on just a little weight, will be one of the most interesting receivers in the 2023 class. But NU overall is young at wideout, and if Janiran Bonner, as an example, is as good as his frame suggests, Nebraska will not have its usual turnstile at receiver. Miller is the second receiver commit in the class, joining Jaidyn Doss. Barry Jackson might be — might be — a third. After that, the window gets a lot smaller. Coleman, yes. Others? It’s hard to see Nebraska taking many more than four receivers in this class.

