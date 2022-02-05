McKewon: Most of the Big Ten loves the transfer portal — and then there's Iowa

LINCOLN — Iowa football must feel pretty good about itself. It has a right to, winning the Big Ten West in 2021.
But the Hawkeyes, outliers already in other ways, were the one conference team not to bull rush the transfer portal the past several months.
Nebraska added 10 non-juco transfers. According to the 247Sports transfer tracker, Michigan State — which struck gold last transfer cycle — signed seven. Purdue — a trendy pick for West favorite in 2022 — added six, including Iowa receiver Tyrone Tracy. Wisconsin signed five and nearly signed a sixth who would have turned the league on its head.
Even Ohio State, perennial prizefighter, added multiyear starting corner Tanner McCallister, who followed Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Columbus.
“He was already a coach on the field, and he’ll be more so here at Ohio State,” Knowles told Buckeye beat reporters. “He’s been with me. We’ve been through the wars together.”
Iowa likes the soldiers it already has, coach Kirk Ferentz said during 45-minute press conference Wednesday.
“We look at it a little bit differently,” Ferentz said of the 2022 transfer portal cycle. “Our numbers (of) attrition were low, and we're not looking to bring a lot of new guys in that really didn't grow up in the program.”
That’ll be a story to watch after spring camp, which for most Big Ten teams, starts in the next 30 to 40 days.
Nebraska begins early, Feb. 28, to accommodate a FieldTurf installation that begins in April. Transfer Portal Window 1 has effectively closed until the end of April, when there will be another round of program departures after spring ball. Ferentz hinted Iowa would be a summertime player. NU, still on the hunt for more offensive and defensive linemen, will as well.
As of signing day, Nebraska fared better than most Big Ten schools with its caliber of transfers, led by former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson and ex-LSU receiver Trey Palmer. According to 247Sports, NU finished second in the league behind Michigan State, followed by Indiana, Minnesota and Rutgers. The Gophers stocked up on defensive linemen. The Huskers stocked up on just about everything but that. NU specifically went after defensive backs after three starters graduated.
“Love the guys we have added,” coach Scott Frost said on signing day, referring to not only traditional transfers Tommi Hill and Omar Brown but juco signees Deshon Singleton and Javier Morton. “Watching them run around, there is some real athletes in that group. (Travis) Fisher and (Erik) Chinander have their work cut out getting those guys ready to play but (I) feel good about the talent that we added.”
When it came to non-transfer additions for Big Ten teams, Ohio State came out on top again.
According to 247Sports composite, On3 Consensus and Rivals team recruiting rankings, OSU finished with the No. 4 class in the nation — tops in the league. Penn State (6th, 7th, 6th), Michigan (9th in all three), Indiana (21st, 27th, 15th) and Michigan State (23rd, 24th, 22nd) rounded out the top five.
The Buckeyes derive their rankings power from signing the highest-rated players. Yes, recruiting rankings do correlate to success. This should not be surprising — five-star kids got where they are with talent and work ethic — but OSU’s consistent dominance of the league mirrors what it does in the offseason.
The gap is closing, though.
Ohio State signed seven top-100 players, according to 247Sports. That’s seven more than the Big Ten teams that didn’t sign any but it’s half of what the Buckeyes signed in the 2021 class.
What happened? Texas A&M.
The Aggies signed 17 top-100 players. Jimbo Fisher has put a lot of elite recruiters on defense.
As OSU’s top-end work trended down a bit, Penn State (four top-100 players) and Michigan (three) held their own. Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana each signed one top-100 recruit.
Depending on which recruiting service you consulted, NU signed two or three in its 2022 class.
Bergen County (N.J.) safety Jaeden Gould was the team’s highest-rated signee. Janiran Bonner, who picked NU Wednesday, got a four-star grade. Another signing day flip, Ajay Allen got that treatment from On3’s consensus.
Iowa fared better than Nebraska. The Hawkeyes signed the Big Ten West’s top class, according to all three services. There’s probably a reason for that.
“Last four years we were second in wins in the conference,” Ferentz said. “That's the ultimate goal for us. It's not all about winning, but obviously when we line up and play on Saturdays, that's what we're trying to do, no matter who we're playing or where it is.”
More notes from the Big Ten offseason:
» The two biggest stories may be what didn’t happen.
Jim Harbaugh didn’t leave Michigan for the Minnesota Vikings, and told the Detroit Free Press he’s now “working at the pleasure of the University of Michigan” because he will never leave.
The other big story was former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams not heading to Wisconsin, instead following his coach Lincoln Riley to Southern California.
Williams to Wisconsin would have been great for the league and lousy for the Big Ten West. Now that Graham Mertz knows the Badgers tried to recruit over him, he should be looking over his shoulder a bit.
» Mark Whipple to NU was the biggest Big Ten coordinator shift of the offseason until Knowles went to Ohio State for $1.9 million per year.
Knowles’ defenses at Oklahoma State were fun to watch — aggressive, multiple, doing a lot with undersized guys — and Ohio State has the kind of athletes who can make Knowles’ schemes sing. The wrong defensive coordinator (Kerry Coombs) cost OSU one national title in 2020 and a College Football Playoff berth in 2021. Ryan Day had to pay through the acorn to land Knowles, but he’s there.
» According to 247Sports transfer rankings, the No. 1 signee in the Big Ten was former UCLA cornerback Jay Shaw, who is headed to Wisconsin. Nebraska’s highest-rated transfer, Arizona State safety Tommi Hill, came in at No. 42.