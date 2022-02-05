McKewon: Most of the Big Ten loves the transfer portal — and then there's Iowa

That’ll be a story to watch after spring camp, which for most Big Ten teams, starts in the next 30 to 40 days.

Nebraska begins early, Feb. 28, to accommodate a FieldTurf installation that begins in April. Transfer Portal Window 1 has effectively closed until the end of April, when there will be another round of program departures after spring ball. Ferentz hinted Iowa would be a summertime player. NU, still on the hunt for more offensive and defensive linemen, will as well.

As of signing day, Nebraska fared better than most Big Ten schools with its caliber of transfers, led by former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson and ex-LSU receiver Trey Palmer. According to 247Sports, NU finished second in the league behind Michigan State, followed by Indiana, Minnesota and Rutgers. The Gophers stocked up on defensive linemen. The Huskers stocked up on just about everything but that. NU specifically went after defensive backs after three starters graduated.