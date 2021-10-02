McKewon: Nebraska struck first — and piled on the points

LINCOLN — After the light show and all the touchdowns, the boys in red could sit on the tops of benches and fetch smiles from kids, girlfriends and family. Which is exactly what Nebraska players did in the last minutes of a 56-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday night.
Yes, Northwestern. The program that drags the Huskers into the muck of ugly one-score games.
That Northwestern was down by two touchdowns six minutes in and practically gasping for air by the end of the first quarter. Nebraska drew first blood, liked the taste and went back for more and more and more and more — 657 yards worth of more. It was the largest and most dominant win of the Scott Frost era, coming against a Big Ten team that has been a decadelong pain in Nebraska’s side.
“Don’t let up, don’t let up, continue to press on the gas, we’re not done, we’ve got to go out and continue to do our jobs and that conversation happened when it was 21-0, at halftime, and even in the third quarter,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said afterward. He accounted for four total touchdowns and got to sit for the final quarter-and-a-half. “I believe that’s key. You can’t let up.”
Scott Frost kept insisting he had a good football team. Saturday night, while trucking over Northwestern in a way that Pat Fitzgerald’s team rarely gets trucked, that Husker squad showed up on game’s first play and applied a foot to the Wildcats’ throat until game’s end.
New parts on offense — including two offensive linemen getting their first starts. Same, sturdy parts on defense. Complementary football, as the romantics like to say.
How novel — and impressive, even if Frost, with a line on the media’s penchant for hyperbole, tried to downplay the performance.
“This was one game, but this is what I know this group can do, because we’ve got a lot of talented guys in a lot of places,” Frost said. “It’s a good first step.”
“It felt good,” outside linebacker JoJo Domann said after logging nine tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. “We just executed on all cylinders like we’re capable of, and we do from time to time but, putting it all together, it was great to see.”
In front of 87,364 at Memorial Stadium — most of whom stayed for the new end-of-third-quarter light event that featured AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck — the Huskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) turned in their best performance of the season.
» An offensive line that couldn’t crack two eggs for weeks — or protect Martinez — inserted Teddy Prochazka and Nouredin Nouili on the left side and blasted open highways in the Wildcat defense. Running back Jaquez Yant — who came into training camp 25 pounds overweight — rumbled 64 yards on his first tote and had 127 yards overall. NU ran for 427 total and didn’t allow a sack.
“O-line, they blocked their behinds off,” said Yant, who’s down to 232 pound from 258. “They opened things up for me. So I just seen it and took it. Basically, we just took what we did in practice and took it to the game.”
Said Frost: “Man, did we run better. They’re a heckuva team, with really good coaches, and we haven’t scored that many points on them in a couple years ... it was our night, not theirs.”
» The Huskers shook off their first-quarter scoring woes with big plays right out of the pouch — a 70-yard pass to Samori Touré on the game’s first play set up one touchdown, while the 64-yard run from Yant set up the second score. Within six game minutes of kickoff, Nebraska already had more first-quarter points Saturday night (14) than in the first five games (10). In all, NU had 21 first-quarter points, its most since a 2018 win over Illinois, and 246 yards in the opening 15 minutes.
» The Blackshirts, trying on a more aggressive side Saturday night, threw all the hard edges at Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who threw a few darts — including passes of 28, 32 and 43 yards — but generally took a full night’s worth of punishment, absorbing four sacks and several more hits as he threw. The Wildcats (2-3, 0-2) rushed for 214 yards per game before Saturday night but barely tested the Big Red’s run D. Northwestern had minus-2 rushing yards at half — just 37 for the game — and switched to its fourth-string quarterback Carl Richardson in the fourth quarter. Northwestern finished with 293 total yards.
» On special teams, NU made its extra points, William Przystup uncorked a 84-yard punt and receiver Oliver Martin, without drama or headache, successfully fielded Northwestern’s punts, which did not bounce off anyone’s helmet or into someone’s foot or 25 yards over someone’s head. The third phase had a boring night.
“The biggest applause of the whole night was the punt after what happened last week,” Frost said, referring to the Michigan State punt return that cost NU a win in East Lansing. “I’m really happy for Will. We need that every time.”
Especially against the next opponent. Michigan.
The undefeated Wolverines roll into Lincoln for a Saturday night ABC game that will have more juice — and stakes — to it after Nebraska routed Northwestern. Michigan will find a team more certain, Frost said, than it ever has been of how good it can be. Frost himself is.
After being “down” in the wake of a bad loss to Illinois, the team has slowly moved into direction he hoped. Saturday night, the vision snapped into focus in dominant fashion.
One game. One for the books, too, as Nebraska beat Northwestern worse than it has beaten any Big Ten team since joining the league.
“The team was more confident this week than they have been all year,” Frost said. “They told me that. They said they’re more confident in who they are right now than when they were 0-0, because they know what kind of team they are, and how well they’ve been playing.”
