McKewon: Nebraska fills seats and empties the bench in a feel-good rout of Fordham

Yes, Saturday’s early stages were messy. Nebraska (1-1 overall) had a quarterback/running back mixup on the game’s second play that led to a fumble. The Huskers’ defensive backs were initially a step slow against the Rams’ spread passing offense. And NU’s offensive line, expected to plow over a FCS team, stumbled out of the gates. The Huskers led 10-7 midway through the second quarter as Fordham lined up for a 39-yard field goal.

In front of 85,938 fans, Marquel Dismuke blocked it. Nebraska took over with 7:40 left and finally — with USC transfer running back Markese Stepp — started to establish a power run game with an eight-play, 69-yard drive in which the last six plays were runs. Including the Illinois game, it took nearly six quarters and some fire from quarterback Adrian Martinez for it to happen.

“We got in each other’s grills a little bit, and I loved it,” said Martinez, who threw for 254 yards, ran for 33 yards and amassed three total touchdowns. “It’s what we need. We need more of that. And we brought the energy out of each other.”

That 69-yard drive — capped off by Martinez’s second running score of the day — was the first of five straight touchdown possessions. The second of them, executed in the two-minute by Martinez, might have been NU’s best drive in some time.