McKewon: Nebraska fills seats and empties the bench in a feel-good rout of Fordham

LINCOLN — The sun cracked through, the wave rolled and Memorial Stadium wore her best Saturday red dress again in form of Nebraska fans, young and old, packing the place in ways they couldn’t in 2020, when COVID and the Big Ten canceled the party.
“Gosh that felt good,” NU coach Scott Frost said after the Huskers' 52-7, empty-the-bench parade around and eventually over FCS Fordham. Frost considered Memorial Stadium a “dismal place” in 2020, and after Nebraska’s 30-22 season-opening loss at Illinois, there was some question as to how festive — and full — the stadium might be.
It filled up just fine, and the fans perked up right around the time the Huskers sloughed off a sleepy start to more than double the Rams in yards (633-292) while running 95 plays. Ten guys carried the ball. Ten guys caught passes. Twenty-five guys logged tackles. The participation report listed 88 Huskers who played in the game. That’s going four deep on the depth chart.
“This was a program game,” said outside linebacker JoJo Domann, who had five tackles and an interception. “We get to show what we’re made of as a program, from the top down. Obviously we wish we could have gotten some of the younger guys in earlier, but needless to say, we got them in and that’s huge.”
Yes, Saturday’s early stages were messy. Nebraska (1-1 overall) had a quarterback/running back mixup on the game’s second play that led to a fumble. The Huskers’ defensive backs were initially a step slow against the Rams’ spread passing offense. And NU’s offensive line, expected to plow over a FCS team, stumbled out of the gates. The Huskers led 10-7 midway through the second quarter as Fordham lined up for a 39-yard field goal.
In front of 85,938 fans, Marquel Dismuke blocked it. Nebraska took over with 7:40 left and finally — with USC transfer running back Markese Stepp — started to establish a power run game with an eight-play, 69-yard drive in which the last six plays were runs. Including the Illinois game, it took nearly six quarters and some fire from quarterback Adrian Martinez for it to happen.
“We got in each other’s grills a little bit, and I loved it,” said Martinez, who threw for 254 yards, ran for 33 yards and amassed three total touchdowns. “It’s what we need. We need more of that. And we brought the energy out of each other.”
That 69-yard drive — capped off by Martinez’s second running score of the day — was the first of five straight touchdown possessions. The second of them, executed in the two-minute by Martinez, might have been NU’s best drive in some time.
Martinez completed 62 yards in passes — including darts of 30 and 23 yards to Samori Touré, who had eight grabs for 133 yards — and third-string back Sevion Morrison crashed into the end zone from one yard out for a 24-7 halftime lead. It was Morrison’s first career college game and first score.
“I’ve been manifesting that for weeks,” Morrison said. “I knew my time was coming.”
That score — coupled with early third quarter touchdown — helped Nebraska dominate those middle ten minutes of the game that span the end of the first and start of the second halves. Last week at Illinois, the Huskers lost the lead — and the game — in that stretch. Saturday, they sealed it.
“We talk about that as a team — trying to finish second, start third the right way,” Frost said. “We did the exact opposite of that last week.”
Mistakes still cropped up.
Fordham (0-1) only gained 71 second-half yards, but it recovered a third quarter punt that bounced off cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt’s helmet. Backup quarterback Logan Smothers — NU’s clear No. 2 signal caller after leading the team to two touchdown drives — lost a fumble attempting an ill-advised spin move. Linemen missed blocks, and at least early in the game, backs lacked the patience to let holes emerge. Fordham’s defense — led by linebacker Ryan Greenhagan and his stadium record 30 tackles — clamped down quickly on open run lanes, as NU’s longest tote, from Touré on a triple option pitch, was only 21 yards.
Frost admitted, over his ten-minute press conference, to be more focused on the foibles than the triumphs. Fordham is one of two FCS teams he’s faced in his tenure at Nebraska, and the expected rout did little to soothe any concerns NU has about itself going forward. The early fumble — that NU recovered — bothered him, for example. How did a playaction pass turn into such a wreck seven yards behind the line of scrimmage?
“I’m so obsessed with making sure we don’t make any of those mistakes, and I know the team is, too, because that’s all they hear about. That that’s where my focus is,” Frost said. “And it shouldn’t be after a win, but we’ve got to make sure we’re doing the little things right.”
But there were time for smiles, too. Thousands of balloons released for the first touchdown, instead of just a lonely few from 2020 stadium workers. Frost’s son, RJ, even got to high-five some fans heading up the tunnel after the game.
“We’ve missed them,” Frost said of the fans. “There’s so many good, positive, all-in fans for Nebraska, and we’re fighting as hard as we can for them.”
