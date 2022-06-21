McKewon: Nebraska gains an aggressive, versatile linebacker in Hayden Moore

Nebraska received a commit Tuesday evening from Aurora (Colo.) Regis linebacker Hayden Moore. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder:

» Rangy, aggressive linebacker between the numbers. As seen on his Hudl highlight tape, when Moore was off-the-ball linebacker in Regis’ 3-3-5 defense, he attacked the guard with ferocity when the play was clearly an inside gap run, and played wide runs just the right way, keeping an outside arm free while protecting against the cutback. Moore’s numbers — which included 111 tackles — are reminiscent of Nick Henrich’s work at Omaha Burke High School. Moore is thicker, Henrich is a little rangier, but the comparison is apt. Moore’s body type and style of play makes for a good Big Ten linebacker.

» Pass rushing potential, too. Moore plays “off ball” linebacker in Regis’ defense, but also, on third downs, shifts to an outside-the-tackle defensive end who zips off the ball toward the quarterback. Moore’s a legitimate pass rusher who could figure into NU’s plans either as an occasional outside ‘backer or a pass rusher from depth, which is how the Huskers commonly used Luke Reimer last season. Moore has to grow as a coverage linebacker who picks up tight ends or drops into hook zones, but most linebackers have to improve in that area.

» Another pickup from the state of Colorado, where Nebraska has done well. The Huskers didn’t recruit Colorado nearly as much during the Tom Osborne era but, starting with Frank Solich through Scott Frost, Colorado has supplied consistently good starters such as Jack Stoll (also from Regis), Kenny Bell, Pierre Allen, Jeremiah Sirles and, of course, JoJo Domann. Moore could be the next guy. Colorado players also tend to have a lower bust rate than other states.

