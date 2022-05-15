McKewon: Nebraska hype train picks up steam on the recruiting track

LINCOLN — You have every right as you read this to place two hands behind your head and draw your elbows forward, so to cover your ears, since surprisingly good recruiting news for Husker football could roll down the pike for the next 45 days. Maybe you’re not quite ready for the offseason hype train.

But it’s coming. It started Sunday with the commit of Alabama defensive back transfer Kaine Williams.

It’s likely to continue with either the commit of Alabama defensive tackle transfer Stephon Wynn or College of the Canyons tackle Taylor Lewis. And then, once the high school visitors start rolling into town this weekend, it’ll become clearer.

Nebraska’s recruiting dance card is full again.

After five straight losing seasons and almost countless four-star talents who bounced from the program without making an impact, you’re allowed every ounce of skepticism. But the Huskers’ recruiting operation — now run by Vince Guinta — is humming.

Guinta, who worked in NU’s recruiting department during Bill Callahan’s tenure, has a long title — senior director of player personnel and recruiting — and the key function of synthesizing (and streamlining) coach Scott Frost’s vision into an aggressive plan. In a group conversation with multiple reporters this spring, Guinta said NU would embrace recruiting more in the 500-mile radius and target players who fit the program and state.

“We want to bring great character kids here, we want to bring tough, competitive kids here, we want to bring kids who can succeed here at Nebraska and can succeed here in our culture,” Guinta said. “That being said, we want talented kids who can help us compete at the highest level.”

A lot of schools could say that, and recent records suggest all of Nebraska’s nearby peers — Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Northwestern — have done a better job than the Huskers. The proof is in who joins the team. Guinta and his staff and Husker assistants have lined up the dominoes well for Frost to tip in Nebraska’s direction.

First up: Kansas City visitors Cayden Green (offensive line) and Jaidyn Doss (receiver) this weekend. Nebraska hasn’t been able to land a prospect out of KC since the 2016 class with Boe Wilson. With special teams coordinator and expert recruiter Bill Busch working the city, NU hopes to reverse its fortunes.

“We have similar senses of humor, similar values,” Guinta said of Busch, who has worked on several of the same staffs with Guinta.

Next: The two Friday Night Lights events, a concept that began under former coach Mike Riley and continued under Frost. Canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, it still lacked steam last summer.

Not June 3. According to recruiting site and World-Herald confirmations, plus the Twitter accounts of athletes, Nebraska is set for a star-studded weekend.

Nebraska’s top three remaining in-state targets — Malachi Coleman, Maverick Noonan and Brock Knutson — are slated to visit that weekend, along with a series of national targets. That includes, according to Husker Online, LSU receiver commit Omarion Miller, a top 100 2023 prospect who originally committed last August to coach Mickey Joseph at LSU. The scheduled June 10, 17 and 24 visits — which can change — look strong, too.

It may not quite match the Friday night in 2017, when Micah Parsons beat elite corner prospects on go routes to the end zone, stunning fans in attendance. But NU didn’t sign Parsons, either. (Or any of the elite corners.)

Only one Husker coach since Tom Osborne truly punched above his weight in recruiting, and Guinta worked for him. Callahan.

“My biggest lesson from him is work hard and be thorough in what you do,” Guinta said. “He always wanted things done right and at the highest level, you know? Put in the hours, work hard, to do things right.”

More Husker thoughts in mid-May:

More of Watson

William “Pop” Watson, NU’s 2023 quarterback commit, is supposed to visit in mid-June. In advance of it, he became Rivals’ QB MVP at the Philadelphia camp Sunday.

Look for more on Watson soon and his role in putting together the Huskers’ 2023 class.

Nebraska softball

Some athletic directors would have fired Rhonda Revelle in 2019, when NU suspended and investigated the coach for alleged mistreatment of players. Bill Moos didn’t.

Now, there may be folks — especially former players and their parents — who don’t agree with Moos’ decision. But Nebraska probably doesn’t win a Big Ten softball tournament title Saturday if it presses the reset button three years ago.

It helps that the Huskers, thanks in part to the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA after COVID, have a ton of experience. Six seniors, two juniors and a group of sophomores that has some the team’s best hitters in Billie Andrews, Abbie Squier, Sydney Gray and Kaylin Kinney. Old, seasoned teams tend to win.

NIL changes

As this column predicted last week, the NCAA’s NIL clarification was a blip on the radar, and the eyebrow-arching news preceding it seemed like a trial balloon to gauge the reaction of collectives and NCAA membership.

And so may be the NCAA’s murmurings around massive summer change via its Division I Transformation Committee, which is suggesting all sorts of deregulated options, including the end of scholarship limits.

Not only would removing scholarship caps put another dent in parity for smaller sports — think track, where Oregon with Nike money could sign an Olympic team — but it could render the transfer portal a kind of bridge between the majors and minors.

Elite baseball school A will sign 18 pitchers to full scholarships and play half, leaving the other half to, well, leave. Rinse and repeat unto the ages.

Good or bad? You decide. Does the portal seem functional now? Does constant roster churn sound like expansion of opportunities for student-athletes or a game of elitest musical chairs?

From the mailbag

From my social media mailbag, selected and edited questions:

Removing divisions is a horrible way to crown a true conference champion. It removes one less goal to play toward and eliminates meaningful conference games in October and November. Why is this a good thing?

It’s the worst thing for Wisconsin, the third-best team in the Big Ten East on an annual basis that currently gets to claim “King of the West.” Lots of games would still remain meaningful, though, and it’s no guarantee the Big Ten embraces a system where without divisions, an Ohio State/Michigan rematch in the Big Ten title game would have occurred in 2018 and 2021.

I can’t see Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day enjoying a two-week war like that, followed by in early December, a College Football Playoff contest. If UM and OSU balk, forget it.

When will Nebraska wear alternate uniforms more than once a season? It’s an added recruiting bonus that Oregon and Ohio State use well.

Doubtful. NU has an iconic, recognizable brand — you see it, you know the team — and Athletic Director Trev Alberts seems more interested in eliminating alternate looks across several teams and putting more of a central stamp on the brand.

“The reality is we can’t have nine different athletic departments and nine different logos and looks,” Alberts said on his radio show. “That’s how we had it in (UNO) when I got there. You need very consistent and clean brand application to be able to maintain that. And that’s what our partner in Adidas wants.”

When does the alliance with the ACC, Pac-12 and Big Ten start? Also, what environments are you looking forward to visiting?

That alliance seems unlikely to happen unless the Big Ten embraces an eight-game conference format over its current nine-game setup, since a nine-game conference slate plus games each year against the ACC and Pac-12 is not conducive to making even an expanded CFP.

Big Ten athletic directors meet this week to chat on a variety of issues. Perhaps it comes up. Staying at nine seems more likely and produces better TV revenue.

As for venues, I suspect I’ve already seen three of the prettiest in Oregon, UCLA and Colorado. After that, Southern California, Utah and California. Arizona, too — but only at night.

