McKewon: Nebraska may not like it, but it's great having Bret Bielema back in the Big Ten

But it’s also one of the least deep teams in the league. Even though Nebraska lost soundly to Illinois last year — 41-23, and it was no fluke — the Huskers will be favored rolling into Champaign this year.

Bielema has his hands full, but he’ll do it his way. One of his initiatives is “flip-flop Fridays” before games, since Bielema believes Fridays should be as relaxing as possible. That differs from Frost, whose “Fast Friday” practices are up-tempo and fairly rigorous, designed to get a team’s blood flowing.

Why the flip-flops? Bielema figures a player came up with that detail, but he’s a firm believer in open-toed footwear, tracing back to a cruise he took as an Iowa assistant to “Jamaica or Barbados” in the mid-1990s.

“I get off (at port) and everybody’s kind of just having fun,” Bielema said. “Everybody’s loose, the sun’s going, the beats are poppin’ and I look around, everybody’s got sandals or no shoes on. ‘Man, these people are happy.’ Now, there might have been other reasons these people are happy, but at that point in time, I took it that they were wearing sandals.