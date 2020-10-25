McKewon: Nebraska now looks like a Big Ten team. Time to beat the Badger bullies

But you can watch right tackle Bryce Benhart wheel around two teammates for a lead block on Adrian Martinez’s quarterback draw, and see something you like. You can do the same with Ethan Piper when he pulls around to block for Luke McCaffrey on a power play. Ditto for when Ty Robinson — at 6-foot-6, 310 — beats his man and gets a tackle for a loss in Ohio State’s backfield. Even if Nebraska doesn’t have a guy who can go get a sack, it didn’t have to use seven guys to get three sacks.

The final score was, well, what’s it’s typically been in the NU-OSU series recently. Ohio State had won the previous five games by an average of 34.4 points. Saturday fit right into that. Sidestep the scoreboard a bit and watch the plays themselves, and the team Nebraska seemed closed to being at the end of 2018 — and never really was in 2019 — appears to be reemerging.

“We hung with them a lot better than last year physically, and I give a ton of credit to them — that’s a really good team — but I was proud of how our kids fought,” coach Scott Frost said directly after the game. His assessment held up one day later, in my mind.