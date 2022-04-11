McKewon: Nebraska offense has work to do after uneven spring game performance

GOING DOWN AN ELEVATOR IN MEMORIAL STADIUM — You can always count on Husker fans cutting to the chase.

“The offense didn’t look very good,” one of them said as we rode to the ground floor near the end of Saturday’s spring game.

We could temper that basic thought with a lot of nuance. The first half “get-touched-and-you’re-down” setup didn’t favor the offense. And over in West Lafayette, Indiana, Purdue’s defense staked a 28-0 halftime lead against an offense that is not breaking in a new quarterback. The Husker defense only led 29-10.

But Nebraska is football god of its own spring game, and could have devised any setup it liked — including one where quarterback Casey Thompson lit up the Nos. 2 and 3 defenses instead of struggling against the Nos. 1 and 2. And 3-9 NU is not 9-4 Purdue, with a second-team All-Big Ten signal-caller. The Boilermakers earned their benefit of doubt on the field. Nebraska has not.

We’re officially in the trust-but-verify era of Husker football.

Fans will more likely go by what they see, especially when reporters’ eyes weren’t privy to any more football than fans were. Coaches and players touted a back-and-forth spring between the offense and defense, and the scuttlebutt for much of camp had the offense with a leg up on the defense. On Saturday, we sometimes saw the opposite — a keyed-up defense and a toned-down offense.

If you paid money just to watch Thompson, he threw four passes, completing three. Afterward, he estimated he threw between 200 and 300 passes across live periods during spring camp.

“I had four or five interceptions throughout spring, so I feel like I did a good job of taking care of the ball on the offense,” Thompson said after the game. “As spring ball progressed, we have had some of our best practices the last few weeks. Routes have improved every day.”

On Saturday, Nebraska’s defensive backs often stuck to those routes like glue, giving quarterbacks — who for the most part, stayed in the pocket — nothing easy. The offensive line struggled to block a four-man pass rush, and for a half, the Huskers couldn’t rely on their run game because backs could be touched “down” without being tackled.

“It’s hard to tell whether some of those runs go when you’re blowing it dead,” coach Scott Frost said, conceding the first half was ugly due to the format. Nebraska should ditch it, permanently. Two years in a row, it has made for a boring first half with little to cheer.

That’s because NU (wisely) kept most of its revamped offense under wraps. A few wrinkles: We saw an under-center quarterback bootleg pass that had multiple receivers; a nifty halfback “Texas” route that functioned as a crossing route against a receiver dragging in the opposite direction; and a well-timed deep scissor route that paired a receiver post with a tight end corner. Nebraska’s pass-catchers will have to keep improving the timing of their routes. Precision, in coordinator Mark Whipple’s offense, is important.

So is better blocking from the offensive line on run plays. In the second half, we saw that.

You didn’t see linemen turning their bodies perpendicular to the line of scrimmage so much as attacking a defense, downhill. At times, it affected NU’s reserve inside linebackers, who couldn’t navigate traffic well enough to tackle the reserve running backs coming right at them.

“In the second half, that’s as much push as I’ve seen in downhill running, and that’s what I’ve been seeing all spring,” Frost said. “I think way the offensive line is playing and the way the running backs are running are going to make us more efficient in the run game. And hopefully when we start getting more creative, that’ll pay more dividends.”

That’ll be the plan come Ireland.

A summer of good vibes, NIL deals and recruiting wins — Nebraska is a top 10 team in the offseason — points to a game across the ocean against a Northwestern team that was an even bigger mess than the Huskers last season. Even if the offense had sparkled Saturday, that’d be true. Even if Frost had kept all of his old offensive coaches, that’d be true.

So it is with four new coaches. Trust, but verify.

On with the Rewind.

I see you

Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: Excellent get-off on his pass rushes and a postgame interview that stood out for its confidence that NU’s defense doesn’t have to dip in performance.

Defensive back Darius Moore: Hey, when your interception wins a spring game — and Moore’s did — you get a mention.

Running back Anthony Grant: Similar running style to Dedrick Mills, only he’s quicker. And I liked the picture on his catch out of the backfield. In brief glimpses, Grant’s style reminds me a bit of a few running backs Illinois has had recently — all better than Nebraska’s offerings.

Nose tackle Nash Hutmacher: He will be hard to block one-on-one, given the way he shoved multiple offensive linemen into the backfield. The next step for Hutmacher is to shed those blockers and make a play down the line of scrimmage.

Tight end AJ Rollins: The Omaha Creighton Prep graduate has given Nebraska a good No. 3 option — or perhaps No. 2 option — come fall. Always bet on tight ends coach Sean Beckton to make recruits better.

Nickel Isaac Gifford: He can cover. He closes well on routes and drops effectively in the flat. He was inches away from a pick-six on the game’s first pass. Chris Kolarevic likely has a role at nickel but Gifford does, too.

Center Trent Hixson: Snaps looked good, and so did for the most part Hixson’s play. Nebraska should not overthink it. Start him there and keep Turner Corcoran at tackle for 2022. Corcoran’s value at tackle will be bigger, even if Bryce Benhart returns as a multiyear starter.

Outside linebacker Jimari Butler: His bull rush right through tackle Ezra Miller was impressive. Butler pursued nicely to the flat, at times, as well. He’ll play in 2022, even if NU lands TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis.

Quarterback Jarrett Synek: Nice mobility from the Hastings grad and reserve signal-caller as he ran for and threw a touchdown. Hopefully he sticks around and develops. He looked more athletic than the rest of the walk-ons.

Linebacker Grant Tagge: A walk-on — and Husker legacy — who had eight tackles and should be a special teams stalwart this fall.

Senior Director of Player Personnel Vince Guinta and his recruiting team: Nebraska hosted triple-digit recruits and, according to a few parents, did so seamlessly with detailed presentations from various parts of the athletic department. In previous years, one parent told me, there was considerably less programming.

2023 offensive line prospect Bo Hughley: The 6-foot-7, 290-pound Georgia commit sure looked the part Saturday. A top-100 player according to all major recruiting services, Hughley is the kind of player NU rarely gets.

Five stats

Five: Commits for the 2023 class. It won’t surprise me if NU doubles that by the end of June and perhaps comes close to tripling it.

NU has offers out to three uncommitted in-state prospects — Lincoln East receiver Malachi Coleman, Elkhorn South edge rusher Maverick Noonan and Scottsbluff lineman Brock Knutson — and will seek to lock down a handful of 500-mile radius guys, too.

35.4%: Combined conversion rate on third and fourth downs. Not bad for a spring game where defenses tend to have an advantage, but ideally, that number would be close to 50% during the season.

The best combined conversion rate for a Frost team came in 2018, at 44.8%, followed 41.8, 39.3 and 43.5.

One: Personal-foul penalty on receiver Oliver Martin for tossing a ball to Eteva Mauga-Clements when the latter swiped at the ball Martin was carrying after another defender had touched Martin “down.” Officials found the toss unsportsmanlike. Given the parameters of the first half, the penalty seemed egregious.

48.9%: Completion rate for NU quarterbacks Saturday. Purdue completed 45.4% in its spring game. So, relatively speaking, NU’s performance was par for the course.

$3 million: Per year to NU student-athletes who make standard progress toward graduating. That’s frankly a terrific deal. Nebraska will be paying players to go to and pass classes.

At the moment, Athletic Director Trev Alberts indicated the initiative is an unfunded mandate and thus a risk. The Huskers hope it attracts the best kinds of recruits — good students who help win games. I could see such a thing being very attractive in Olympic sports, where full scholarships are shared.

Facebook feedback

After each game, I ask fans on Facebook for their take. Here are selected and edited responses:

Dave Feit: “NU needs to decide what they want the 'Spring Game' to be. A productive practice? An actual intrasquad game? A recruiting extravaganza? A fan day? They can do some, but they can't do them all — especially if NU feels the need to maintain a shroud of secrecy over the offense.”

Tim Hutfless: “It got a ton of 2 and 3s a good workout. Chubba Purdy looks like stiff competition for Thompson.”

Curt Peterson: “We're riding this team to a bowl, but I sure hope they're reaching higher than six (wins) — that's a bowl in Detroit or NYC. They have a schedule that should make them eligible by mid-October.”

Opponent watch

»Northwestern added seven transfers midway through its spring camp — that’s how the academic calendar works in Evanston — with five on defense, including three on the defensive line. The Wildcats allowed 5.33 yards per carry last season — 5.72 in conference games.

» North Dakota — the Sept. 3 opponent — wrapped up its spring camp April 2 with an indoor event. The thing to know about the Fighting Hawks is they have a two-year returning starter at quarterback in Tommy Schuster, who threw for 2,493 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. UND finished 5-6 in the Missouri Valley — the SEC of the FCS — losing by six to eventual national champion North Dakota State and three to South Dakota State. The team is not a joke.

Forecast

Vacillating between mostly sunny and partly cloudy. It feels good to be hopeful — and fair to be skeptical.

