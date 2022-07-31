McKewon: Nebraska’s new veteran leaders are learning how to get loud

LINCOLN — If the kid moves, the vet knows — and sometimes slides right in next to the kid.

That’s how it works with Nebraska’s defensive backs. When freshman Malcolm Hartzog sits in back of the film room, junior Quinton Newsome picks up his book bag and parks himself next to Hartzog. Freshmen get under the wing. And when Hartzog isn’t hanging out in North Stadium, well, where is he, Q?

“If I catch (Newsome) walking across campus and I ask him ‘Where is Malcolm Hartzog?’ and he says ‘I don’t know, coach,’ he instantly gets in trouble,” Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “I put the ownership on the older guys.”

Newsome’s now that vet. Seems strange, given he was fourth in the pecking order last year, with Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams and more on campus. NU’s DBs had been so old for so long that Newsome almost had an extended leadership grace period lasting three seasons.

Not now. It’s his room. Myles Farmer’s room, too. A lot of Nebraska’s defense, in fact, is learning how to lead one season after most of the leaders left for the NFL, or some other school. Newsome needs to know, and needs to speak. He’s the example.

“The beginning of the spring, it was something I really needed to work on, and coaches got on me about it,” Newsome said. “I didn’t come off too vocal in the beginning of the spring, because that’s what I used to — I had older guys in the room. One year later, I’m the oldest guy in the room.”

And he’s not much like Taylor-Britt. Few people are. Taylor-Britt lit up a room, laughed and yelled, started answering a question before a reporter finished it. Newsome is more measured, internal, like DiCaprio Bootle used to be. How it comes off in the media matters little. With teammates, it’s crucial.

“Q and Myles are a little bit more in the breath of a Nick Henrich-type leadership,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “Cam was super-Energizer Bunny and Deontai was kind of ‘speak softly and carry a big stick.’ I think these guys are kind of in the middle.”

That could be true for a number of new Husker leaders. Garrett Nelson — vocal, inspiring, and, according to coach Scott Frost, a little bit “crazy” — will be the outlier. Newsome is more buttoned-up. So is tight end Travis Vokolek.

An infrequent spokesman during his first three years on campus, Vokolek picked up at Big Ten media days where previous captain Austin Allen left off. Vokolek was direct, positive and, like Allen, eager to start a season. The last six months, for him, have been an exercise in stepping out of his comfort zone.

He talked to Allen about how to lead better, plus Frost, tight ends coach Sean Beckton, and his dad, DJ, who now works on the Husker staff in quality control. Early in spring practice, Beckton, like Fisher, challenged his best player, even as Vokolek missed most of camp with an injury.

“Coach Beckton says ‘Alright, Trav, take it. Take the wheel, go do something,’” Vokolek said of a workout. “And I did. And I was a little uncomfortable, because I wasn’t doing all the full contact stuff. And all these other guys are out there sweating their rear ends off and I’m sitting there, kind of just watching, because I was hurt.”

That was the first “real” scenario, Vokolek said, where he felt like the group leader. He’s a good bet to lead the entire offense.

After that? We’ll see.

Vokolek respects the work habits of quarterback Casey Thompson, whose desire to be a “gym rat” surpasses his height and arm strength. Trey Palmer and Marcus Washington — whom receivers coach Mickey Joseph lovingly called “kind of the bully” — don’t lack for talent. Alante Brown, a former quarterback, has the personality to pull together the wide receivers, but needs the production. Ditto for running back Jaquez Yant, unusually gifted as a 235-pound runner, previously inconsistent in his approach. Nebraska’s offensive line has plenty of candidates, including Turner Corcoran and Trent Hixson.

It’s fair to wonder how leadership comes together on offense. Allen, last year, had help from Adrian Martinez and Cam Jurgens. Who stands beside Vokolek?

Continuity — in coaching staff, in quality of play — resides more with Nebraska’s defense, and I’d guess some of Frost’s optimism about the closeness of the team is rooted in the Blackshirts and Chinander.

Nelson had a breakout 2021, which qualifies him for the lead role. Henrich and Luke Reimer comprise one of the league’s best inside linebacker duos. Defensive line, where Nelson plays, has depth questions, but all signs point to Ochaun Mathis and Stephon Wynn being strong additions.

Plus, the assistant coaches have a strong chemistry and good chemistry in their respective rooms. Fisher hasn’t let off a bit since his arrival at NU. Four of his Husker corners and safeties are currently in training camps, too.

“It’s kind of hard to hide in that room,” Fisher said. “Either I’m going to do it or they’re going to do it.”

More takes from Big Ten media days and week one of camp:

NU outworks Alabama?

We’ll dive more into this in the coming week, but Ty Robinson’s line about Alabama transfer Wynn needing to adjust to the rigorous workout style of Nebraska stood out.

The Huskers outwork the Crimson Tide? Chinander offered a good point.

“Maybe some places focus a little bit more on speed, but I think you have to mirror up your whole program with the league, and in this league, those guys up front, they have to be big, and they have to be strong and they have to be explosive, and I think coach (Zach) Duval probably puts a little more of an emphasis on that.”

On the road

For the seventh straight season, Penn State will begin Big Ten play on the road (in this case, at Purdue).

“I called the conference office and said, ‘this is unacceptable,’” new Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft told PSU beat reporters Wednesday. “So we’re addressing that right away.”

Not once, in the Scott Frost era, has Nebraska played its first Big Ten game at home.

This year the Huskers head to Ireland.

In 2021, it was a Week Zero road trip to Illinois, annually preceded trips to Ohio State (2020), Illinois (2019) and Michigan (2018).

The Huskers began league play at home in 2012 (Wisconsin), 2013 and 2014 (Illinois both times) and 2017 (Rutgers). Nebraska won all four.

It lost in 2011 at Wisconsin, in 2015 at Illinois, and in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

NU’s Big Ten opener wins on the road? At Northwestern in 2016 (24-13) and at Illinois in 2019 (42-38). In those seven games, the Huskers are -9 in turnover margin.

Shifting media coverage

You can sense the growing number of national reporters — be it from news sites or overarching recruiting outlets — attending Big Ten media days based on the giant crowds around coaches and the tiny ones around players.

As Jim Harbaugh conducted his usual hour of baffled looks and run-on sentences at one side session, the league’s best defensive player, Jack Campbell, held court for just a few.

Media coverage has gently shifted away from spotlighting the players and toward the perpetual power dynamics in the sport.

Opening statements

I like Jim Thompson novels and 30-minute sitcoms; I’m not opposed to brevity.

So Scott Frost’s right-to-questions approach at the Indianapolis podium moves my day right along.

Whether it adequately promotes the program is another matter.

On the windier end of the spectrum, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, a master at running out the clock, had the longest opening statement at 1,265 words, just ahead of Illinois’ Bret Bielema — a former Hawkeye — at 1,251 words and Penn State’s James Franklin at 1,138 words. Harbaugh’s opening statement was 94 words.

Six Stats

29: According to ESPN, 29 former Huskers are in NFL training camps. By recruiting era — that is, who was coach when the players joined Nebraska— here’s the breakdown:

» Mike Riley: 13

» Bo Pelini: 11

» Scott Frost: 5

If the Riley number seems high, well, he gets credit for the Davis Twins and Stanley Morgan, who ultimately signed in the 2015 class.

Conversely, though, Riley doesn’t get credit for Andy Janovich, who didn’t get a great chance to play until Riley arrived, or Jurgens, who committed years before Frost arrived but didn’t sign until 2018.

Still — Riley got some good football players in a short burst. Brendan Jaimes, Matt Farniok. Devine Ozigbo. Bootle — would either of Nebraska’s other staffs signed him?

4.0: Nebraska’s yards per carry in the first quarter of games last season, which ranked ninth in the Big Ten.

Pittsburgh, offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s former spot, averaged 4.56 yards per carry in the first quarter.

Just 7.3% of NU’s first quarter carries resulted in runs of ten yards or longer. In 2020, that figure was 19.8%; in 2018, Frost’s first year, that figure was 25.9%.

The Huskers had a bad habit of starting slow on offense last season, and the new offensive line blocking technique is designed in part to get Nebraska some of those bigger runs earlier in the game.

4.98: Yards per carry allowed last season by Nebraska’s defense in fourth quarters.

That ranked last in the Big Ten and that’s when NU’s bending defense tended to break, especially late in the schedule, after a game and season’s worth of wear-and-tear.

It is the chief weakness of Chinander’s unit; NU ranked as the Big Ten’s worst in 2019 and 2018, too.

If strength and conditioning were culprits four years ago, they’re not now — depth is.

36.1%: Of Thompson’s red zone passes went for touchdowns last season at Texas. That’s 13 of 36, and you’ll more than take it.

Adrian Martinez’s four-year numbers, latest to earliest: 29.2; 21.1; 11.1; and 16.7.

Does Thompson have a knack for the kind of accuracy (and aggressiveness) it takes to be a good red zone QB? The Texas numbers say yes. But Thompson had slightly better receivers — and a far better running back — at UT than it appears he’ll have at NU.

2012: The last time Nebraska was ranked in the final Associated Press poll of a season.

The Huskers, 10-4 that season, were ranked 25th after a 45-31 loss to Georgia in the Citrus Bowl.

In this century, Nebraska has had the following rankings in the final AP polls: 8(2000); 8(2001); 19(2003); 24(2005); 14(2009); 20(2010); 24(2011) and 25(2012);

Preseason top 25 votes are due Monday from voters, and the Huskers won’t likely attract any votes. NU was last in the preseason AP poll in 2019, in 24th.

.363: Kayla Caffey’s hitting percentage in 2021, the highest on a Nebraska volleyball team that struggled to finish off rallies with kills.

Caffey left the team, she said, because she was nudged out of a scholarship.

Great teams like the Huskers recruit over All-Americans with some regularity; Lexi Sun got benched last year.

Did NU coach John Cook outsmart himself here? Nebraska’s top three middle blockers from last season — Caffey, Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach — are gone.

Opponent watch

Wahoo Neumann graduate and Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral didn’t get a chance to start against his alma mater in 2020 because of an injury.

He may well be RU’s guy in October, when the Huskers visit Piscataway.

“Noah is the ultimate competitor,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said at Big Ten media days. “He is an awesome guy to have on our team. He wants to be a coach and is going to be a great coach. So any of you coaches that are listening to this, I would highly recommend getting him on your staff when he's done playing. We're going to try.”

Despite being a two-year starter, Vedral is in a three-man battle for the spot in 2022.

I suspect he wins the job again and jogs out for the first play on Oct. 7.

Forecast