McKewon: Nebraska’s offensive identity is chaos, and passion alone won’t fix it

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ben Stille may have been surprised, but as he stood in the muggy heat after another Big Ten loss, the defensive end didn’t appear alarmed or terse. What good will rage do? What ails Husker football seems beyond an injection of fire.

“The initial response is anger to the same things happening over and over again — we talk about it and want to fix it — but at the end of the day, anger doesn’t exactly fix the problem,” Stille said in the wake of the 30-22 defeat at Illinois. “You can have all the passion you want but, at the end of the day, it’s got to get fixed, and that’s going to take some thought and some other emotions beside anger to get that figured out.”

Tear up the preseason script. Write every prediction in pencil. Nebraska worked nine months to fix things, and it wasn’t enough. And it may not be enough for the rest of 2021, either.

Even coach Scott Frost said the quiet part out loud about his team committing its usual medley of mistakes.

“I’d have a lot of nickels if I had a nickel for every time we’ve talked about that stuff,” Frost said Saturday. Perhaps 400 million nickels, if his team keeps this up.