McKewon: Nebraska special teams sparks another Husker meltdown and loss

Smothers led a final drive that ended, as all other one-score losses have this season, short of the end zone. He drove NU 46 yards, completing six passes on the march, before a miscommunication between he and senior Levi Falck led to an Iowa interception at its own 2. Falck cut off a route that Smothers clearly expected him to continue toward the goal line.

“I’ll bet we have 3,000 reps of that,” Frost said. “He made the wrong throw at the wrong time.”

Iowa only gained 32 more yards than NU in the final quarter and held the ball for 50 more seconds. But a blocked punt triggered a landslide that left players, especially outgoing seniors, frustrated and stunned.

“It’s unfortunate that a team so great can do so many things good and it just turns up bad,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said after his final game as a Husker. “I have no answers for this game, honestly. It just feels like it’s an ongoing dream and it happens week in, week out.”

Said Robinson: “It would frustrate anyone. You see someone go out there and do that on you, I mean, I think it’s kind of embarrassing, to be honest. With the way we practice, this should not be happening.”