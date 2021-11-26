McKewon: Nebraska special teams sparks another Husker meltdown and loss

LINCOLN — Ty Robinson had a sack and threw his share of Hawkeyes around the turf. The Nebraska defensive tackle and teammates brought fire to the Black Friday game against Iowa and, through three quarters, NU seemed poised to stare down a rival, hoist a trophy and head into the offseason happy.
Until the Hawkeyes, predators breaking down a human door, busted through NU’s punt protection to block a kick, catch it in the air and return it for a touchdown. A 21-9 lead — and all that work the Husker defense did in holding Iowa’s offense to field goals — melted away like butter on a hot Thanksgiving roll into a 28-21 loss.
“Put me on special teams, that’s what I gotta say,” Robinson said. “I’ll get the job done. I promise.”
“That’s the most important thing we need to fix,” offensive guard Nouredin Nouili said. “Everything else works. I’ll play on the punt team. Whatever special teams they need help in.”
A couple big linemen can try out in the spring. In front of 86,541 fans at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska’s season ended at 3-9, the worst Husker record since 1957’s 1-9-1 mark. The Huskers played at least four ten-win teams — it could be six after bowl season — they lost to all in much same way, with stingy defense and occasionally dynamic offense and often no-good-very-bad special teams that coach Scott Frost conceded, yet again, must get fixed in the offseason.
“I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re up to speed on that,” said Frost, before he declined, when questioned, to say whether he thought he needed a full-time, dedicated special team coordinator.
Last week at Wisconsin, it was the game’s opening kickoff. Against Iowa (10-2), it came less than one minute into the fourth quarter. NU’s punt shield only blocked two of the three Hawkeyes blitzing toward to it and Iowa defensive back Henry Marchese blocked the ball off of Nebraska punter William Przystup’s foot. Kyler Fisher caught it, running into the end zone with ease.
A 12-point lead shrunk to five. Some players — especially older captains — said the moment didn’t faze them. Others said, including quarterback Logan Smothers, said NU’s sideline changed “a little bit” after that play.
“We can’t let that happen,” Smothers said after throwing for 198 yards and rushing for 64 in his first career start. “We’ve got to bring our own energy.”
Frost’s thought process seemed to indicate the latter.
“The blocked punt was the game,” Frost said. “And when you’ve been in as many games like this, as we have, you just try to arrest the negative momentum at that point.”
On a series of nightmarish moments during Iowa’s 19-point run in the fourth quarter, just about everything that could go wrong did.
It started with Smothers, smooth through three quarters while operating an option run/playaction pass scheme tailored to his skills. On Nebraska’s drive after the punt, he moved the offense to the Iowa 46 before an exchange mishap on an option led to a fumble. Iowa recovered.
“It’s part of the game,” Smothers said. “It’s going to happen. You’ve gotta endure it.”
While Nebraska’s defense got a stop, Iowa pinned NU at its own 7 with a punt. On the second play of the drive, backup lineman Broc Bando missed a protection and Smothers, standing deep in the end zone, got flagged for an intentional grounding when he tried to throw late. That cut NU’s lead to 21-18. The Huskers punted and Iowa churned out enough yards to set up Caleb Shudak’s fourth field goal, which tied the game at 21.
NU went three-and-out on its next offensive series. Iowa’s relatively punchless run game, held under 100 yards for most of the afternoon, came alive with Tyler Goodson’s 55-yard gallop through a depleted defense missing a key starter at each level — defensive tackle Damion Daniels, outside linebacker JoJo Domann and safety Deontai Williams. Goodson’s run set up a two-yard touchdown from Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, the regular starter who played second half relief in the comeback win.
“We didn’t get a stop when we needed to, at the end of the day,” said inside linebacker Nick Henrich, who led NU with eight tackles.
Smothers led a final drive that ended, as all other one-score losses have this season, short of the end zone. He drove NU 46 yards, completing six passes on the march, before a miscommunication between he and senior Levi Falck led to an Iowa interception at its own 2. Falck cut off a route that Smothers clearly expected him to continue toward the goal line.
“I’ll bet we have 3,000 reps of that,” Frost said. “He made the wrong throw at the wrong time.”
Iowa only gained 32 more yards than NU in the final quarter and held the ball for 50 more seconds. But a blocked punt triggered a landslide that left players, especially outgoing seniors, frustrated and stunned.
“It’s unfortunate that a team so great can do so many things good and it just turns up bad,” cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt said after his final game as a Husker. “I have no answers for this game, honestly. It just feels like it’s an ongoing dream and it happens week in, week out.”
Said Robinson: “It would frustrate anyone. You see someone go out there and do that on you, I mean, I think it’s kind of embarrassing, to be honest. With the way we practice, this should not be happening.”
But Robinson conceded they are happening, and Nebraska has to deal with it. Frost, in coaching the first team to ever lose eight games by one score, said he’s “really encouraged” by the progress made while “frustrated” by the lack of wins. NU has almost moved into Catch-22 existence, where what it needs to win ... is more wins that it cannot achieve. Even as Nebraska controlled the bulk of the game — three touchdown drives of 75 yards or more, two defensive stops inside NU 10 — Iowa’s considerable advantage in special teams loomed, and struck at the wrong time.
“It’s human nature — you have it in the back of your head — like ‘what’s gonna go wrong?’” Frost said. “And when one goes wrong, what else is going to go wrong? A lot had to go wrong in a row. We were up 21-6 and 21-9 and I felt great. I really believe our kids believed they were going to win this game. I’m sure they believed it when it was 21-9. Then, when the blocked punt happens, it probably gave them an itch and it got in the back of their head. Wins take care of that.”
That’ll be on next season’s to-do list.
