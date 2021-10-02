McKewon: Nebraska struck first — and piled on the points

LINCOLN — After the light show and all the touchdowns, the boys in red could sit on the tops of benches and fetch smiles from kids, girlfriends and family. Which is exactly what Nebraska players did in the last minutes of a 56-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday night.

Yes, Northwestern. The program that drags the Huskers into the muck of ugly one-score games.

That Northwestern was down by two touchdowns six minutes in and practically gasping for air by the end of the first quarter. Nebraska drew first blood, liked the taste and went back for more and more and more and more — 657 yards worth of more. It was the largest and most dominant win of the Scott Frost era, coming against a Big Ten team that has been a decadelong pain in Nebraska’s side.

“Don’t let up, don’t let up, continue to press on the gas, we’re not done, we’ve got to go out and continue to do our jobs and that conversation happened when it was 21-0, at halftime, and even in the third quarter,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said afterward. He accounted for four total touchdowns and got to sit for the final quarter-and-a-half. “I believe that’s key. You can’t let up.”