McKewon: Nebraska using Supreme Court case, savings on buyouts to its advantage

LINCOLN — The one-year anniversary approaches, and Nebraska plans to take full advantage of the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision that changed the way we regard college sports.

If you’re thinking of name, image and likeness, well, not quite. The NCAA did nothing to stop NIL, but the court's decision in NCAA v. Alston didn’t actually address NIL.

Rather, the court on June 21, 2021, gave schools the latitude to pay student-athletes up to $5,980 per year for academic progress and performance.

That could be more than most NU student-athletes receive from NIL. And $5,980 per student-athlete presuming they hit certain benchmarks is apt to cost around $3 million per year, according to NU, when it unveiled its N-Vest program April 9. The news got buried a bit in the hubbub of that weekend — that weekend being the spring game — but in a conversation with The World-Herald last week, Athletic Director Trev Alberts noted the program again.

Some schools may not have money to address the Alston ruling. Nebraska does and will.

My take? A better recruiting pitch leads to better players, which leads to better teams.

Balance that idea against Nebraska athletics’ most recent area of expertise: Big buyouts.

Skeptics remain of Alberts’ decisions to retain Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg as the respective football and men’s basketball coaches. Had he fired both at the end of their seasons, the duo would have commanded $38.5 million in combined buyout money.

By Oct. 1, 2022, the combined buyout will be $18.5 million — $11 million for Hoiberg and $7.5 million for Frost. Include their salaries for 2022-2023 — $3.25 million for Hoiberg and $4 million for Frost — and you reach $25.75 million.

That’s almost $13 million less than it would have taken to buy them out last year. And that $38.5 million buyout doesn’t include the salaries Nebraska would have paid to new head coaches.

Let’s just say, conservatively, Alberts would have ponied up $5 million for a new football coach and $2.5 million for a new basketball coach. Now we’re at $46 million to buy out Frost and Hoiberg and hire their replacements.

Back-of-the-napkin math says NU probably saved at least $20 million by keeping Frost and Hoiberg.

That doesn’t guarantee success in 2022-2023, but new coaches would have turned over the rosters and assistants precisely as Frost and Hoiberg did.

But retaining the duo gives Nebraska much more flexibility to pay the Alston money that comes out of its own pocket.

Boosters didn’t have to kick in millions to kick Hoiberg out of Hendricks Training Complex. They kicked in money to department coffers — or the NIL collectives.

Better recruiting pitch, better players, better teams? I’ll take that over bigger buyouts.

I asked Alberts to unpack why some of the highest-profile men’s sports have struggled, and what Nebraska is examining to fix it.

“There’s been instability in leadership, and, generally, consistent turnover in any position does not lead to long-term success,” Alberts said. “Doesn’t matter if it’s an athletic department. It’s any organization, business or church. I think stability, but I don’t want to do too much looking back. I don’t know what all was going on.

"I know we have an executive team that is unified, that is working really hard, that is diving into every detail, no matter how challenging, and has the courage to execute, even if it’s hard.”

All that, Alberts said, will bring “the necessary discipline.”

“People are embracing it — including coaches,” Alberts said. “You wouldn’t see the changes you’ve seen in men’s basketball and football without that. I didn’t sit here and say, ‘All right, you can come back but you’ve got to do this, this, this and this.’ I don’t coach the men’s basketball or football teams. It’s them. They are competitive people, who really want to be here and want to be successful.”

And they — along with other NU coaches — will have the advantage of Alston money as a recruiting tool.

On with the Husker Rewind:

Big Ten divisions

Alberts wasn’t sure that the Big Ten Committee of Presidents and Chancellors would ratify a TV contract or make a final decision on league divisions as they were scheduled to meet Sunday in Chicago. The COPC considers the recommendation of its athletic directors and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, but ultimately charts its own course.

“I will say there’s momentum to eliminate divisions,” Alberts said. “I don’t want to speak for my colleagues. There’s some very strong opinions against getting rid of divisions. I know there are some colleagues who feel strongly that, hey, it’s an extra thing for your program to grow through. That, even if you don’t win the conference championship, if you win the half, you’ve won the West, and that’s a big deal.”

Alberts, who favors ending divisions, added that the Big Ten East vs. Big Ten West regular-season record is more evenly matched than fans think.

The East has won every conference title game, though: Ohio State in 2014 and 2017 through 2020; Michigan State in 2015; Penn State in 2016; and Michigan in 2021.

“And sometimes it’s not all that competitive,” Alberts said of those title games. In 2021, Michigan beat Iowa 42-3.

League decision-makers have TV negotiations on their summer plate, plus in the back of their minds, placing as many teams as possible in the soon-to-expand College Football Playoff.

New plan

Nebraska’s athletic department is nearly finished, Alberts said, with a long-term holistic strategic plan. It will be the first completed strategic plan, Alberts said, since 2008 — or “since Coach was here.” Tom Osborne, that is.

Two-sport star

The five-star arrived on campus this weekend. That’s 6-foot-5 Maggie Mendelson, the nation’s No. 2 volleyball recruit (for 2023) and No. 32 women’s basketball recruit (for 2022).

She will play both sports at Nebraska, and she’s an interesting case: By graduating a year early from high school, Mendelson, who turned 17 two months ago, doubles as one of the highest-profile and youngest student-athletes in Husker history. Givens Price was 16 when he joined the football program, but he was widely expected to be a developmental project. He didn’t start until his fourth year on campus.

Mendelson is expected to start, well, sooner than that.

From the mailbag

Some questions from the social media mailbag, with selected and edited responses:

Will Coach Whipple be on the sideline during games?

I’d expect that. Whipple coached from the sideline at Pittsburgh.

Which coaches have recruited the most players on this current roster?

By nature of the positions, the two lines, receivers and defensive backs tend to be a pretty big group of players. Former Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin recruited almost all of the remaining offensive linemen, so Austin ranks high on the list.

As do defensive backs coach Travis Fisher and defensive line coach Mike Dawson, who has recruited portions of the Huskers’ defensive front. NU’s receiver room has generally been such a revolving door that five of the wideouts on the current roster belong to Mickey Joseph: Janiran Bonner, Decoldest Crawford, Trey Palmer, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Marcus Washington.

Can you assess how the other Big Ten West schools did with transfers and recruiting compared to the Huskers?

No team took nearly as many as Nebraska. Minnesota and Purdue (eight transfers, according to the 247Sports transfer tracker) supplemented their rosters the most, followed by Wisconsin and Illinois (six), Northwestern (five) and Iowa (one).

The Badgers rebuilt their secondary in a big way, adding starters from Toledo, Utah and UCLA, where new UW corner Jay Shaw was one of the Bruins’ better defenders.

The Gophers needed help on their lines, adding three defensive linemen and two offensive linemen. Purdue got two receivers (including Iowa’s Tyrone Tracy) and several corners (including Indiana’s Reese Taylor). Illinois grabbed a decent quarterback (Tommy DeVito from Syracuse) while Northwestern got one of the Pac-12’s better punters in UCLA’s Luke Akers.

Because of its academic standards, Northwestern is bound to be a loser in the transfer portal sweepstakes. The Wildcats lost safety Brandon Joseph, their best player, to Notre Dame.

What is the weakest area that we should be concerned about now after the portal lottery is complete?

Offensive line has the biggest question mark attached to it.

We don’t know how two key pieces — Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran — will perform after offseason surgery forced them to miss spring camp. At kicker and punter, FCS transfers Timmy Bleekrode and Brian Buschini have to prove they’re an upgrade over their predecessors, given NU’s recent track of expecting to improve only to get worse.

I’m confident running back will be the most-improved position group on the team. Coach Bryan Applewhite has added two promising backs (Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen), and returning backs liked the way he challenged them in spring camp.

