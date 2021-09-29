McKewon: Nebraska's defense is playing at a high level. So is the rest of the Big Ten

The other NU is not. Nebraska hasn’t been this stingy since 2010, when Lavonte David, Prince Amukamara, Jared Crick and Alfonzo Dennard manned one of the nation’s best defenses, allowing 17.4 points per game in the go-go Big 12.

“Defensively they're playing at an incredibly hard level,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said of Nebraska. “It's 11 heartbeats operating as one. I know the pride they have in their Blackshirts, and it's really impressive to watch."

The Huskers’ defensive maturation has been many years in the making — and they benefit from having four sixth-year seniors as starters.

“If you are comfortable with what you are doing and what you are supposed to do, and you have the right attitude, you can just play fast and go make those plays,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — who spent years in the Pac-12 coaching on three different staffs — sees a Big Ten full of teams that take pride in playing good defense and ramping up the physical style.