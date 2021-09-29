McKewon: Nebraska's defense is playing at a high level. So is the rest of the Big Ten

LINCOLN — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm found a moment during a press conference this week to praise his next opponent, Minnesota, for what it's doing quite well in 2021.
“They're actually probably playing better defense than they've ever played,” Brohm said of the Gophers, who suffered a stunning 14-10 loss to Bowling Green last weekend.
Brohm went on to explain that Minnesota shut out Colorado and kept Ohio State under control for a half until the Buckeyes hit some long throws. Minnesota has held its four foes to just 21.3 points per game, a strong number by any recent measurement in college football.
Until this season.
Allowing three touchdowns per game leaves the Gophers tied for 10th in the Big Ten. Purdue — on its third defensive coordinator in as many years — is tied for fourth, allowing 14.3 points per game. Iowa, the gold standard thus far, allows 11 points per game.
Entering the full brunt of league play, every Big Ten team is allowing fewer than 30 points per game. Not since 1998 has every team stayed below the 30-point bar for a full season.
And nine Big Ten teams are allowing fewer than three touchdowns per game. That includes Nebraska (17.2) and Northwestern (20.0), the Huskers’ opponent on Saturday.
The Wildcats are familiar with this territory. They've allowed fewer than 20 points per game twice since 2015, including last season when they gave up just 15.9 per game.
The other NU is not. Nebraska hasn’t been this stingy since 2010, when Lavonte David, Prince Amukamara, Jared Crick and Alfonzo Dennard manned one of the nation’s best defenses, allowing 17.4 points per game in the go-go Big 12.
“Defensively they're playing at an incredibly hard level,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said of Nebraska. “It's 11 heartbeats operating as one. I know the pride they have in their Blackshirts, and it's really impressive to watch."
The Huskers’ defensive maturation has been many years in the making — and they benefit from having four sixth-year seniors as starters.
“If you are comfortable with what you are doing and what you are supposed to do, and you have the right attitude, you can just play fast and go make those plays,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick — who spent years in the Pac-12 coaching on three different staffs — sees a Big Ten full of teams that take pride in playing good defense and ramping up the physical style.
“They do a good job in recruiting, they hire good coaches, it’s very competitive,” Lubick said. “You’ve got to be on your game every week. ... You love the challenge of it — not saying I wouldn’t mind going against one in the bottom 10 every once in a while — but they’re good. Really good coaches. Good players.”
Lubick said the Big Ten's level of physicality stands out compared to the Pac-12, where teams pass more and like to spread the field. Big Ten offenses like to control the ball, so they run it more often. That makes both units physically tougher, seasoning a Big Ten defense to be sturdy against any kind of rushing attack.
“Here you see more heavy sets, 12 personnel,” Lubick said, referring to offenses that deploy two tight ends. “The run/pass (differential) is probably a little heavier run.”
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander hasn’t seen a lot of Big Ten defenses on film yet because of the Huskers’ three nonconference games. But for his defense, a variety of factors make it one of his best — the players’ deep experience, the chemistry, the culture Chinander hopes can be exported to the rest of team.
As the Huskers stuffed Michigan State for an entire half — just 14 yards and no first downs — Chinander said he watched with joy from the coaches box.
“I don’t look at the stats during the game — because that screws up how I call it like our plan says — so I didn’t really know,” Chinander said. “I just saw the emotion, the violence and the speed, and that made me very happy.”
