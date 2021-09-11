McKewon: Nebraska's defense was 'tough' against Buffalo, but Blackshirts have big test coming

LINCOLN — Luke Reimer has knives for elbows, bricks for shoulders and a taste for violent finishes when he launches in the air to knock the legs out from under a ball carrier.
The Nebraska inside linebacker did that more than once Saturday in the Huskers’ 28-3 victory over Buffalo, a Saturday afternoon car crash with 19 penalties, six missed field goals, three touchdowns taken off the board, minor injuries and plays. So many plays. Nearly four hours of ‘em. Eighty-three for Buffalo, which never stopped trying to puncture NU’s defense, but always kept failing.
Reimer’s 16 tackles — many in the run scrum between the hash marks, a few, like the rugby-style beauty he made on one fourth down, outside of them — were one reason Nebraska’s defensive wall didn’t crack. Another: The paw Reimer stuck up at a pass from Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease, and the ball that fell in his lap.
This came early in the fourth quarter, as the Huskers scuffled along with a 14-3 lead. They’d already missed two field goals. Officials had taken two touchdowns off the board because of pass interference and holding penalties. The door remained cracked open. Reimer’s interception, which he returned to the Buffalo 1, slammed it shut.
“Brought me back to my high school days, running the ball a little bit,” Reimer said. “It was fun.”
“That’s the stuff we’ve seen from Luke since his first day here,” coach Scott Frost said of the former walk-on. “A kid from NW 12th St. in Lincoln. Lived eight houses from my parents.”
In front of 85,663 sweat-drenched fans at Memorial Stadium, Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin scored the second of his two rushing touchdowns on the next play.
NU (2-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten) tacked another score — a 68-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez to Samori Touré — two drives later, and, by game’s end, the Huskers’ 516 offensive yards looked gaudy.
Not as gaudy as Nebraska’s defense — allowing 4.3 yards per over nearly four hours in 90-degree temps — looked stingy, though.
“What a great performance by them,” Frost said of the D. “They gave up a little here and there but, man, they just didn’t quit the whole game against a good football team.”
A few minutes later, Frost offered what he considered his “biggest compliment” of the Blackshirts, which hadn’t allowed three points in a game since the 2011 win over Michigan State.
“I think we’ve got a tough defense,” Frost said. It echoed a moment two summers ago when, on a Husker goodwill tour, Frost told an audience in Fremont about the days when Nebraska would beat the “piss” out of opponents in the old days. Frost’s reserved use of the word “tough” points to that.
Buffalo (1-1) fancied itself tough, too, and ran the ball with conviction in the first half with between-the-tackles plunges. NU’s inside ‘backers — Reimer and Nick Henrich — got their share of work, as did outside linebacker JoJo Domann. The Bulls tried 19 runs — and gained 56 yards.
“They’re a physical front — they have a good O-line, they have good backs, they’re a good running team — and I thought we did a good job countering back with a physical front seven today,” Reimer said.
NU didn’t have a sack, but it notched six tackles for loss in the run game. It faced a remarkable 22 third downs — the most since the 2014 Fresno State game — and two fourth down plays. Buffalo converted 11 of them. The Bulls were discouraged enough by their own offense that, in the fourth quarter, down 18, they opted for — and missed — a 50-yard field goal instead of trying a fourth-and-3.
Martinez hit Touré for the final score just after that. It was NU’s third offensive play of more than 50 yards Saturday, and it would add a fourth on the game’s final drive. Nebraska’s offensive attack — aside from Martinez’s 71-yard run that set up a touchdown, and the two throws to Touré — often sputtered in the same fashion it has since the start of the season.
“It’s hard to complain about a game against a good team where you win by three scores and have 500 yards of offense, but it didn’t feel like that,” Frost said. “And I wasn’t satisfied. We’ve got work to do.”
You know why. Oklahoma. The No. 4 Sooners, which rolled Western Carolina on Saturday night, have their eyes on the national title, and the offense that can deliver one. Nebraska, with its 71 yards in penalties, recurring special teams adventures — NU lost another fumble on punt return — and inconsistent run game, has the kind of flaws the best teams on its schedule expose, even if Nebraska’s defense papers over them with effort and tenacity.
“It’s going to be a lot harder next week,” Frost said.
Reimer knows it. He planned on taking Saturday night to enjoy the stat sheet fruits of his labor before turning his attention to an OU offense that poses a unique challenge. The Sooners can run for 300 yards or pass for 300 with equal ease. And while Reimer attended Lincoln North Star for a few years, he grew up in Kansas — after the Huskers left the Big 12 — so he watched more OU than NU as a kid. He knows the brand.
He knows Nebraska’s primary counter, too — defense. NU won a coin toss on Saturday — and deferred. Frost chose to punt three times inside UB territory, too. He played the field position game in part because his defense allowed it. Because Reimer’s knives and bricks and 16 tackles.
“We were lucky enough to get him to walk on and, about the second day, we figured we should give a scholarship to him,” Frost said. “He’s going to make a lot of plays around here.”
Reimer doesn’t know his 10 or 20-yard dash. He knows his 40 — 4.59 seconds — and the hours he put in over the summer, running gassers in the heat, so he and the Blackshirts could hold up for nearly four hours in it.
“That’s the guys in the weight room,” Reimer said a few minutes after he’d walked away from the media podium. He pointed back into the room where, starting Sunday, NU gets to work for OU.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH