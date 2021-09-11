McKewon: Nebraska's defense was 'tough' against Buffalo, but Blackshirts have big test coming

You know why. Oklahoma. The No. 4 Sooners, which rolled Western Carolina on Saturday night, have their eyes on the national title, and the offense that can deliver one. Nebraska, with its 71 yards in penalties, recurring special teams adventures — NU lost another fumble on punt return — and inconsistent run game, has the kind of flaws the best teams on its schedule expose, even if Nebraska’s defense papers over them with effort and tenacity.

“It’s going to be a lot harder next week,” Frost said.

Reimer knows it. He planned on taking Saturday night to enjoy the stat sheet fruits of his labor before turning his attention to an OU offense that poses a unique challenge. The Sooners can run for 300 yards or pass for 300 with equal ease. And while Reimer attended Lincoln North Star for a few years, he grew up in Kansas — after the Huskers left the Big 12 — so he watched more OU than NU as a kid. He knows the brand.

He knows Nebraska’s primary counter, too — defense. NU won a coin toss on Saturday — and deferred. Frost chose to punt three times inside UB territory, too. He played the field position game in part because his defense allowed it. Because Reimer’s knives and bricks and 16 tackles.