McKewon: Nebraska's marriage with the Big Ten has hit a rough patch

LINCOLN — Anybody who’s been married knows that every marriage hits a rough patch.
Nebraska and the Big Ten, which got engaged in June 2010 and tied the knot one year later, have hit their coronavirus-fueled rough patch before they reached the 10th anniversary.
The latest fissure in the union: The league’s Council of Presidents/Chancellors shooting down NU’s proposal to fill a gap in its schedule — left by Wisconsin canceling its trip to Huskerville because of COVID-19 — with Tennessee-Chattanooga, a team ready, willing and able to play in Memorial Stadium on a moment’s notice.
NU hoped to get its players a game for Halloween, while also setting a helpful precedent that if other cancellations crop up, league teams could find a nonconference foe in a jiffy to improve a College Football Playoff resumé or bowl profile.
The Big Ten, officially silent on the matter Thursday, voted no in an early-morning meeting.
“Ultimately, the Big Ten Conference did not approve our request, and we respect their decision,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a joint statement.
While that now also stands for every other Big Ten team, only Nebraska has been affected to this point. And it’s another case of NU and its parent league being on different pages over several months.
It started with literal pages the Huskers produced and presented to the league without knowing at the time how much the Big Ten paid attention.
This was in late June, when Nebraska’s brain trust — Scott Frost, chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht and officials from the University of Nebraska Medical Center — came up with a playbook on how to navigate through the early part of the pandemic. Unlike other schools, NU had been proactive and detailed in returning its players back to campus, quarantining them in dorms, providing resources as needed and reducing significant outbreaks among athletes. Husker football has not yet shut down practices or workouts because of a rash of cases.
Nebraska presented this playbook to the Big Ten and heard little back.
“Since this is such a new issue and problem, there’s been less cooperation than you would normally expect,” Frost said at the time. “It’s kind of been a little bit of everybody on their own figuring this out.”
One week later in early July, the Big Ten made a big step that Frost quipped zero league coaches would favor: It embraced a conference-only approach, effectively canceling 42 games the Big Ten had with other conferences.
The Big Ten was in a holding pattern for nearly a month while it crafted a conference-only schedule. Nebraska and other schools expected that schedule by late July so they could prepare for a Sept. 5 kickoff. The schedule didn’t arrive until Aug. 5.
Six days after that, by a 12-2 vote, the league’s COP/C voted to postpone football. In a statement, Nebraska’s administrators, Moos and Frost all suggested NU would continue to look for opponents for the fall. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, in interviews with national media, put the kibosh on that plan.
One partner in the marriage wanted freedom to explore new options for employment, so to speak. The other partner, the Big Ten, wanted Nebraska to obey the boundaries set by the league.
Fueling the frustration was Warren’s approach to decision-making, which included creating what Moos called “silos.” Warren was in every meeting, while the COP/C and athletic directors — whom Moos said were in unanimous support of playing a season — were essentially kept in separate spheres.
“He has a room full of athletic directors who had, all told, hundreds of years of experience that I think maybe he would have drawn upon more than he did,” Moos said on Aug. 22.
By Aug. 27, a group of Husker football players, supported by their parents, sued the Big Ten for answers. The suit drew cheers from some and derision from others, but it did produce an important fact: The 12-2 vote in which only Nebraska and Ohio State lobbied for a brief pause instead of a full postponement. The Big Ten’s postponement, which effectively halted all operations geared toward playing a season, triggered furloughs and cut sports at some schools. It also created a ticking clock for trying to get football back soon enough to enjoy a little flexibility in the schedule, should it be needed.
By mid-September, the Big Ten was back with a schedule that wouldn’t start until Oct. 24. Padded practices couldn’t begin until all the teams had been delivered a full allotment of antigen tests, even though Nebraska had purchased its own. And one other thing, too.
No fans in stands outside of player family and friends. Nebraska pushed hard against that ruling, but lost.
“I know here, at the University of Nebraska, we’re very careful in how we protect the players — and would be in this situation as well,” Moos said Sept. 16. “But there’s talk about the total overall campus and community and so forth. Some of our venues are different from others. Some of our locations are very different from others."
Three days later, Moos would be even more frustrated when the Big Ten released its schedule for the Huskers. The league chose to work off its original schedule for the 2020 season, using crossover opponents that had been set years in advance. Moos wanted the league to start from scratch. Then Moos lobbied for only divisional games to count toward Big Ten title game eligibility. He lost there, too. After that, he would have preferred NU open its season with an opponent other than Ohio State.
Nope. The Buckeyes and Huskers were set for Oct. 24 in Ohio Stadium.
“For obvious reasons, I was hoping we could dissemble the schedule because of unique circumstances and rebuild it to be fair for each school in the conference,” Moos said Sept. 19. “I was outspoken on that, to the point where they heard it from me every day. The rationale was there, I didn’t think we needed to follow it. Nebraska is playing five AP preseason Top 25 teams. Ohio State’s playing two.
“I’m sure my friend (Ohio State Athletic Director) Gene Smith is smiling today. His friend Bill Moos is not. I’ve got a good football team with a great football coach that deserves a break here or there to start getting back on track to being a contender in the Big Ten West.”
Which brings this marriage story to Wednesday, when Wisconsin canceled its game with the Huskers. The Big Ten deemed it a “no contest." The Badgers had the discretion, based on their number of cases, to cancel the game after it paused its workouts for a period of time. Nebraska clearly worked quickly to present an alternative option for the game by scheduling Chattanooga, which according to Green's and Moos’ statement, had even stricter testing protocols than the Big Ten.
Because of the Big Ten’s original answer in August about nonconference games, NU was inevitably taking a long shot. After all, one side of the marriage had already set the terms of the relationship.
The terms hadn’t changed. The league said no. Nebraska accepted the decision.
But the marriage between league and school remains in a rocky patch.
