McKewon: Nebraska's marriage with the Big Ten has hit a rough patch

By mid-September, the Big Ten was back with a schedule that wouldn’t start until Oct. 24. Padded practices couldn’t begin until all the teams had been delivered a full allotment of antigen tests, even though Nebraska had purchased its own. And one other thing, too.

No fans in stands outside of player family and friends. Nebraska pushed hard against that ruling, but lost.

“I know here, at the University of Nebraska, we’re very careful in how we protect the players — and would be in this situation as well,” Moos said Sept. 16. “But there’s talk about the total overall campus and community and so forth. Some of our venues are different from others. Some of our locations are very different from others."

Three days later, Moos would be even more frustrated when the Big Ten released its schedule for the Huskers. The league chose to work off its original schedule for the 2020 season, using crossover opponents that had been set years in advance. Moos wanted the league to start from scratch. Then Moos lobbied for only divisional games to count toward Big Ten title game eligibility. He lost there, too. After that, he would have preferred NU open its season with an opponent other than Ohio State.

Nope. The Buckeyes and Huskers were set for Oct. 24 in Ohio Stadium.