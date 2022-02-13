McKewon: Nebraska's productive, positive winter breaks previous trend of dysfunction

“Man he’s smart,” Frost said of Whipple. “He knows what he wants and knows what he does. And if you’re going to be in charge and take something over, you’ve got to be really confident.”

Crucially, there aren’t any cold wars or locked doors between Alberts and the football program. The sellout streak survived even as NU finished 3-9, but Alberts’ team produced a robust stadium survey that promises to bring a great old battleship, Memorial Stadium, fully into the 21st century.

A program that has spent the bulk of 15 years trying to play nice in North Stadium has momentum. That doesn’t guarantee more wins, but it can’t hurt. And it’s more important to a place like Nebraska than Auburn, which plays in a state with 20 four- and five-star recruits for the 2023 cycle. Local talent can — and has — covered some of a multitude of dysfunction on the Alabama plains.

On these plains, it’s not so simple. Culture has to count.

More quick Husker-related thoughts in The Rewind: