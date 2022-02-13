McKewon: Nebraska's productive, positive winter breaks previous trend of dysfunction

LINCOLN — In the SEC, the saying goes, it just means more. That includes, inevitably, the drama. And perhaps no football program has had more of it than Auburn the past decade.
Since the Tigers (well, Cam Newton) won the national title in 2010, they’re on their third coach and would have been on their fourth had Bryan Harsin, at the school one season, been fired in the wake of players transferring, coordinators quitting and whispers of dysfunction between coaches, administrators and boosters.
On Friday, Auburn announced Harsin would keep his job. Harsin showed up at SEC coaches meetings last week. He lambasted “personal attacks on me and my family.”
I focused more on ESPN analyst — and former Auburn offensive lineman — Cole Cubelic offering a strong take on Twitter.
“Alignment will be critical moving forward,” Cubelic wrote. “Adjustments from all sides will be necessary ... divisiveness cannot continue.”
Stakeholders and fans who love Nebraska football may be nodding. In recent winters, Husker football has been messy and contentious. This year, the program is quiet, harmonious and functional, and that nonstory is a story unto itself.
Unlike 2017, there isn’t a bizarre out-of-the-blue firing of a defensive coordinator (Mark Banker) who was axed over the phone by then-coach Mike Riley because his boss, Shawn Eichorst, thought NU could do better.
Eichorst was wrong as Nebraska hired one of the great square peg/round hole hires of all time in Bob Diaco.
Unlike 2019, there isn’t a high-profile player (Maurice Washington) who was charged with felonies after he didn’t respond for months to investigators’ queries into a sex video he sent to an ex-girlfriend. There also isn’t so much speculation hovering around the athletic director’s personal behavior that it requires a statement him from university leaders supporting him (like Auburn did with Harsin).
Unlike 2020, there isn’t such an awkward end to an offensive coordinator’s tenure (Troy Walters) that his departure and successor’s hiring are announced on the same Friday afternoon, and only after a nonlocal report that morning suggested someone else (current NU assistant Mickey Joseph) had turned down a job that technically wasn’t open.
And unlike 2021, Nebraska doesn’t have two of its best offensive players bolting the program while rumors swirl about NU trying to get out of a rivalry game with Oklahoma.
This winter?
Well, it isn’t quite over, but Nebraska has thus far enjoyed its most stable offseason since perhaps 2010, when NU was coming off a 10-win season and planned on contending for a national title in the same year Auburn (well, Newton) won it.
It took a new A.D. (Trev Alberts) collaborating throughout the 2021 season with Scott Frost, and Frost making hard decisions to fire assistants in early November, instead of dragging the process into January. Yes, Frost had some difficult conversations with departing players — Adrian Martinez and Cam Jurgens among them — that raised some antennae and there are legit questions about whether NU has enough elite, experienced players to make major progress in 2022.
But Nebraska overhauled its roster before spring camp instead of after it. Key junior college additions are here now, healthy, instead of being late summer adds. Frost hired a top recruiting executive, Vince Guinta, to run his personnel department. He’s making bigger, broader decisions that go beyond the six months ahead of the program and has an offensive coordinator in Mark Whipple who can, like Erik Chinander, run one side of the ball by himself.
“Man he’s smart,” Frost said of Whipple. “He knows what he wants and knows what he does. And if you’re going to be in charge and take something over, you’ve got to be really confident.”
Crucially, there aren’t any cold wars or locked doors between Alberts and the football program. The sellout streak survived even as NU finished 3-9, but Alberts’ team produced a robust stadium survey that promises to bring a great old battleship, Memorial Stadium, fully into the 21st century.
A program that has spent the bulk of 15 years trying to play nice in North Stadium has momentum. That doesn’t guarantee more wins, but it can’t hurt. And it’s more important to a place like Nebraska than Auburn, which plays in a state with 20 four- and five-star recruits for the 2023 cycle. Local talent can — and has — covered some of a multitude of dysfunction on the Alabama plains.
On these plains, it’s not so simple. Culture has to count.
More quick Husker-related thoughts in The Rewind:
» Frost bringing his entire coaching staff to the Metro coaches clinic is a good start to building a better pipeline to Omaha football talent. Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman wouldn’t necessarily use the word “repair” so much as “a new awareness.”
“You can bring your whole staff and just be there, but they weren’t ‘just there,’” Huffman said. “They were in it. They were there all night and talking to everyone.”
Again — that’s smart. Omaha produces good football players. Two Outland Trophy winners and two Heisman winners for starters.
A full-staff appearance in the city during the summer fan tour would be good, too. Is a spring practice at Buell Stadium possible? Can Nebraska reach Omaha kids when they’re 8, 9, 10?
» The “returning production” stat for college football teams still has relevance, but with the popularity of the transfer portal, it has lesser value.
Nebraska’s returning quarterback production is low, given Adrian Martinez’s departure. But overall production at the position, given Casey Thompson’s work at Texas, is pretty good. Ditto with receiver, where Samori Touré has left but Trey Palmer and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda join.
» As NU women’s basketball prepares for a huge Valentine’s Day game against Indiana, it’s high time the team’s top guards Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby kick their games into the highest gear they can manage.
It’s clear Haiby is playing through shoulder pain after an injury from the first IU game, but February and March are when guards make shots, draw fouls and put teams on their backs.
True, some of the Huskers’ best teams relied on Karen Jennings and Kelsey Griffin, two of the programs’ best players all time. Alexis Markowski may get there one day — and that’s no hyperbole. But it’s a lot to ask a freshman, as well as she’s playing, to carry this team to a deep run in March.
» It’s college baseball law that at least one of NU’s scheduled games this winter and spring will be wiped out by weather.
But if we’re just going on the 56-game schedule as currently presented, I’ll predict the Huskers are north of 35 wins and south of 40 before the Big Ten tournament.
I’d say 38-18 overall and 17-7 in the Big Ten sounds about right. Safely in the NCAA tournament and right on the bubble of hosting a regional going into a league tournament that will be played in Omaha.
