McKewon: New Nebraska commit Barry Jackson has speed in the slot

Nebraska received a commit from Ellenwood (Georgia) Cedar Grove receiver Barry Jackson. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 175-pounder:

» An extra gear in the open field. Jackson worked almost exclusively in the slot for Cedar Grove, and his ability to run up on slot corners and run past safeties is impressive, based on his Hudl highlight tape. There’s room to grow as a consummate receiver — growth that may occur now that his high school teammate, Janiran Bonner, plays for the Huskers instead of Cedar Grove.

» Another recruiting win in one of Nebraska’s top pipeline states — Georgia. Jackson is the first commit from Georgia in the class but he’s not likely to be the last; thanks to tight ends coach Sean Beckton, who has deep connections in the state, Nebraska tends to get two or three prospects from the state each year.

» Now, a waiting game for top prospects. Jackson becomes the second receiver in Nebraska’s 2023 class. The Huskers are in great shape with two four-star pass-catchers, Malachi Coleman and Omarion Miller, and should be considered the leaders for both. It makes sense for NU to wait a bit on those commits, especially given receiver coach Mickey Joseph’s ability to land talent.

