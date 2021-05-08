McKewon: Northwestern needs another transfer quarterback to come through in 2021

Over the next couple months, The World-Herald will take a closer look at the spring practices for all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Northwestern.
LINCOLN — Ryan Hilinski wants to be a sports broadcaster, and he sounded like one in his first interview at Northwestern.
If the Wildcats again win big in 2021 — you doubt them at your own intellectual peril — you’ll be hearing a lot from Hilinski, who left South Carolina in the offseason for the defending Big Ten West champions. He’ll likely be Northwestern’s starting quarterback next season, and the sophomore chose to spend his winters on the frigid Lake Michigan shore for a reason.
“Their history has been winning games,” Hilinski told reporters. “And that’s what I want to do.”
Fun fact: After nine seasons in the Big Ten (2011-19) Nebraska was 65-50. Northwestern was 65-50, too. In that 10th season (2020) NU Red finished 3-5, while NU Purple finished 7-2 and won another West crown. So Northwestern was just ahead of Nebraska ... in the Huskers’ worst decade of football since the 1950s. The Red and Purple split their 10 games right down the middle, 5-5.
One program is a media darling with one of college football’s best coaches. The other has had dirt kicked on it.
The facts present perspective in two ways. First, a major football university with five national titles is running even with a small, private academics-first institution that, until four years ago, practiced in facilities with houses across the street. Second, Nebraska is in fact running even with Northwestern over the past 10 years. It’s not miles behind. The Huskers almost beat Northwestern’s best teams in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
Still — Northwestern football has never been in the sun quite like this. Coach Pat Fitzgerald keeps turning down NFL inquiries. The Wildcats keep pulling out close, how’d-they-do-that wins in the Big Ten. And the program just had two players — Rashawn Slater and Greg Newsome — selected in the first round of the NFL draft.
“We have the evidence,” Fitzgerald told reporters. “Two out of the last three years we’ve won Big Ten West championships. Four straight bowl championships.”
Nebraska doesn’t have those things. If it did, coach Scott Frost would have what Fitz essentially possesses: a lifetime contract.
“The narrative is best written with success that you have,” said Fitzgerald, a former Northwestern All-America linebacker who is 106-81 in 15 years.
In the early part of his tenure, the Wildcats had a high-flying, tough-to-stop offense. Starting in 2015, when Northwestern really got good, the formula flipped. Fitz’s teams relied on a ball-control offense and a stingy, bend-never-break defense.
Even its worst team since then, the 3-9 2019 squad, allowed only 23.6 points per game. The 2020 team allowed 15.9, good for fifth nationally. Northwestern forced 19 turnovers in nine games thanks to three seasoned linebackers, an elite corner in Newsome, safety Brandon Joseph — who picked off six passes — and a stout defensive front. Northwestern was 4-1 in games decided by 10 or fewer points.
It was a crown jewel for the career of defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who retired at 73 after working 13 years for Fitzgerald. Hankwitz’s replacement, Jim O’Neil, is a longtime NFL assistant who spent a few years at Northwestern as a graduate assistant in the early 2000s.
“He’s a jacked guy,” cornerback A.J. Hampton said. “When I say ‘jacked,’ you can just really see it in his eyes. He really cares and he really has that passion. That’s what makes me connect with him. I’m a very energetic guy. I feed off of that. So when you see your coach, 40 or 50, being just as juicy, you’re like, ‘Wow, man.’”
According to Hampton and other Northwestern players, Fitzgerald has two coordinators full of juice. Mike Bajakian became Northwestern’s offensive coordinator last season and improved the offense with Indiana transfer quarterback Peyton Ramsey. This winter the Wildcats signed Hilinski, who was benched at South Carolina when a new offensive coordinator brought along his own QB. He’s competing against Hunter Johnson — who transferred from Clemson two years ago — and run-first talent Andrew Marty.
“He’s really humble with an open mind,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s working hard to build relationships with the offense. He’s made a couple plays in practice and demonstrated some passion and juice, and I think our defense has appreciated that.”
Northwestern’s cupboard of backs and receivers is not full, but it rarely is. The defense must replace linebackers Paddy Fisher and Blake Gallagher, edge rusher Earnest Brown and Newsome. That’s a productive quartet. Couple those losses with a new defensive coordinator, and perhaps Northwestern doesn’t deserve to be a Big Ten West preseason favorite.
Until you look at the schedule — which includes a Nov. 20 game vs. Purdue at Wrigley Field — and blink in disbelief. The Wildcats’ three crossover games are Michigan State, Rutgers and Michigan. Their nonconference schedule — Indiana State, at Duke and Ohio — is the easiest of any Big Ten team. Athletic Director Bill Moos and Frost would dance over a schedule like this. It’s a steak schedule — as in, good for an Outback Bowl berth — any way you slice it.
Northwestern’s success in 2021 may boil down to whether Hilinski is any good. When the Wildcats didn’t have a quality quarterback in 2019, the offense averaged 16 points. Not many defenses can overcome that. Hilinski, who completed 58.1% of his passes for 2,357 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman, has been building trust with his teammates.
“I’ve been trying to do everything I can off the field,” Hilinski said. “I’m going to try to get some golf swings in with them when I can if we have time off. I’m going to do anything I can to get to know these guys — know their birthday, know their favorite color, know their favorite meal. Whatever I can do, that’s my duty as a quarterback.”
