McKewon: Northwestern needs another transfer quarterback to come through in 2021

Over the next couple months, The World-Herald will take a closer look at the spring practices for all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Northwestern.

LINCOLN — Ryan Hilinski wants to be a sports broadcaster, and he sounded like one in his first interview at Northwestern.

If the Wildcats again win big in 2021 — you doubt them at your own intellectual peril — you’ll be hearing a lot from Hilinski, who left South Carolina in the offseason for the defending Big Ten West champions. He’ll likely be Northwestern’s starting quarterback next season, and the sophomore chose to spend his winters on the frigid Lake Michigan shore for a reason.

“Their history has been winning games,” Hilinski told reporters. “And that’s what I want to do.”

Fun fact: After nine seasons in the Big Ten (2011-19) Nebraska was 65-50. Northwestern was 65-50, too. In that 10th season (2020) NU Red finished 3-5, while NU Purple finished 7-2 and won another West crown. So Northwestern was just ahead of Nebraska ... in the Huskers’ worst decade of football since the 1950s. The Red and Purple split their 10 games right down the middle, 5-5.

One program is a media darling with one of college football’s best coaches. The other has had dirt kicked on it.