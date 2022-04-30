McKewon: Ochaun Mathis is just the beginning of Nebraska's rebuild of its front seven

Nebraska received a commit from TCU transfer pass rusher Ochaun Mathis on Saturday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-5, 257-pounder:

» The help the Huskers need, with the stage Mathis can use

Mathis will get better at Nebraska by sheer virtue of playing in the Big Ten, as different a league from the Big 12 as any two Power Five comparisons.

Mathis will be a three-down guy, and he’s going to learn how to hold up against the power run. He’ll develop a stronger skillset against Big Ten offensive tackles, who tend to be a better group of players than their Big 12 counterparts.

And Nebraska will get a pass rusher that, on third down, can beat a tackle and a chip block on the way to the quarterback. NU beats Oklahoma in 2021 with Mathis. NU beats Indiana in 2019 with Mathis. NU beats Northwestern and Iowa in 2018 with a player of Mathis’ talent.

Close football games come down to situational execution. Here’s NU’s rank in opponent third down conversion rate since defensive coordinator Erik Chinander arrived: 105th, 75th, 66th, 73rd. Not good enough.

» How can Nebraska get three pass rushers on the field at once?

Mathis (12½ career sacks), Garrett Nelson (6½) and Caleb Tannor (7½) all have the seasoning and snaps to get after the quarterback. If Chinander finds a way to use all three at once, at least on third down, it’d make Nebraska pretty interesting.

Does one of trio come from depth, the way Luke Reimer does now? Does NU deploy a walk-around/stand-up approach? Mathis, Nelson and Tannor would be, on any down, part of the “best 11” Nebraska can put on a field.

» Just the beginning of what NU wants to do with its front seven

Texas Tech transfer Devin Drew is a priority, the Huskers are kicking the tires on Florida’s Lamar Goods, and Alabama’s Stephon Wynn, Jr. — a massive 6-foot-4 310-pound backup for the Crimson Tide for four seasons — is another option.

Husker defensive coaches intend to rebuild their front seven through the portal in the next month.

