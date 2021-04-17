McKewon: Ohio State has Big Ten's most talented recruits. They just need experience

“Our first pitch, if we’re standing on the mound, we’re throwing man-to-man,” Coombs said. “We’ve got to be able to play it. That’s our fastball, that’s what we’ve got to be able to do. Everything else kind of bleeds off of that. So how much three-deep, how much split safety, how much of anything else we play, bleeds off of our ability to play man-to-man. So we have to be able to do that. Or if we can’t, we have to change what we do. But I think we got the guys who can do it, and I like our chances.”

Duly noted. Ohio State has had seven defensive backs selected in the first round of the last five NFL drafts, so the history is there. But I’m not sure the Buckeyes have another Marshon Lattimore or Denzel Ward on their roster.

The linebackers will be fine, and Johnson, as OSU’s defensive line coach, always keeps the front four well-stocked. Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste — who nearly picked Nebraska out of high school — are likely the next great pass rushers.

Coombs said the Alabama game — a 52-24 loss — has caused him to examine what he’s doing and how to change it, but he didn’t want to tell reporters what those changes would be.

“Nope,” he said. “Really why would I?”