McKewon: Ohio State has Big Ten's most talented recruits. They just need experience

Over the next couple months, The World-Herald will take a closer look at the spring practices for all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Ohio State.
LINCOLN — Ohio State’s Ryan Day, as smooth in a press conference as any college coach, is also a master of the understatement.
In assessing his team's progress a few days before Saturday’s spring game, Day said, without irony: “We’ve done a good job recruiting. I think we have some talent.”
Well yes, Mr. Day. I think so too.
The Buckeyes have torn through this league with unprecedented vigor — winning four straight Big Ten championships — because they have much better players than everyone else. OSU signed 12 top-100 players in the 2021 recruiting class. That’s more than the rest of the Big Ten combined. Ohio State has six top-100 commits for 2022, and will likely hit double-digits again.
There’s no easy way for any Big Ten team to rebut such an abundance of skill and speed. Penn State had to block a field goal in 2016. Iowa played its best game perhaps ever in 2017. Purdue had an unforgettable night in 2018. That’s three Big Ten losses in five seasons. That’s all the losses.
And if Ohio State owes this run of excellence to former coach Urban Meyer — who ramped up recruiting upon his arrival in 2011 and never slowed down — Day, his successor, has a demeanor better equipped to handle elite talent. The Buckeyes have barely broken a Big Ten sweat in his two years as head coach. Their peers are Alabama and Clemson — not Michigan or Penn State. They’ve won the last four Big Ten title games by an average of two touchdowns. It’s nearly impossible to make a case against Ohio State winning a fifth straight league crown.
But we’ll try.
OSU is the most talented team in the league. It will not be the most experienced. And its lack of experience comes at key spots.
Quarterback Justin Fields, who threw 63 touchdowns in 22 games, will be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. OSU’s two best interior offensive linemen — Wyatt Davis and Josh Myers — are headed to the NFL too. Ditto for running back Trey Sermon, the top four linebackers, two excellent defensive linemen, cornerback Shaun Wade, the starting punter and the starting kicker.
It’s possible 10 Buckeyes get drafted later this month. That’s not nothing.
“We miss those linebackers,” Day said in a press conference. “We’re going to miss Justin. We’re going to miss some veteran guys who not only had great leadership, but they played a lot of football around here.”
Fields threw 39 passes and ran 42 times at Georgia before he took over as Ohio State’s quarterback. The top three candidates for OSU’s quarterback job now — CJ Stroud, Jack Miller and Kyle McCord — have not thrown a pass in college. Stroud reportedly has been working most often with the No. 1 offense, but the job is still open. Stroud is the closest to Fields’ all-around game. McCord will likely be the best passer over time, as good as OSU has had in many years.
“They need a million reps,” Day said. “The minute you think one guy’s taking a step forward, he does something foolish. And somebody else will make a play and then they’re coming on. And then it flips the other way.”
Because there’s not enough time in spring camp to expose them to all coverages and defensive wrinkles, Day said quarterbacks are expected to problem-solve defensive schemes on their own. The more homework they do, the better prepared they’ll be.
“If you’ve caught the (snap) and you’re trying to figure out, ‘Well if the corner comes on a blitz, what do I do?’ that’s not good,” Day said. “We’ve been challenging the quarterbacks with that.”
Given the receivers at his disposal, whoever is Ohio State's QB should be OK. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson — who combined for 93 catches, 1,452 yards and 13 touchdowns last season — both return. As does tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who had five touchdowns on just 13 catches. The blue-chip talent behind Olave and Wilson is jaw-dropping, and includes the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the first Buckeye freshmen to lose the black stripe on his helmet. Each freshman at OSU gets one until he sufficiently impresses the coaching staff.
“A lot of discipline, excellent attention to detail with his routes, somebody who cares a lot,” Day said. “He’s in here after hours, he’s here early in the morning.”
Ohio State’s offensive line is full of four- and five-stars. Running back TreVeyon Henderson — another five-star — is the next big thing in Ohio State's backfield and lost his black stripe too.
My hunch: The offense will be fine. Day is a stud with quarterbacks, and the talent around them is amazing.
Question marks remain about the defense.
One of Meyer’s gifts was hiring terrific assistant coaches — Tom Herman, Greg Schiano and Larry Johnson among them — and Day continued that trend when he hired the 49ers’ Jeff Hafley to run the 2019 defense. Hafley was so good he took the Boston College head coaching job in 2020 and immediately turned around the Eagles.
OSU’s current defensive coordinator, Kerry Coombs, doesn’t have the Hafley vibe. The Buckeyes had an awful pass defense last season — 66.1% completion rate, 7.7 yards per attempt, 304 yards per game — that was thoroughly humiliated in the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama, which completed 80% of its passes for 464 yards and five touchdowns.
In an interview this spring, Coombs chalked up some of OSU’s struggles to a COVID-altered practice regimen that allowed only seven “true” cornerback-vs-receiver sessions in the spring and fall. That wasn't enough for a Buckeye program that prides itself on elite corners who can play press man coverage.
“Our first pitch, if we’re standing on the mound, we’re throwing man-to-man,” Coombs said. “We’ve got to be able to play it. That’s our fastball, that’s what we’ve got to be able to do. Everything else kind of bleeds off of that. So how much three-deep, how much split safety, how much of anything else we play, bleeds off of our ability to play man-to-man. So we have to be able to do that. Or if we can’t, we have to change what we do. But I think we got the guys who can do it, and I like our chances.”
Duly noted. Ohio State has had seven defensive backs selected in the first round of the last five NFL drafts, so the history is there. But I’m not sure the Buckeyes have another Marshon Lattimore or Denzel Ward on their roster.
The linebackers will be fine, and Johnson, as OSU’s defensive line coach, always keeps the front four well-stocked. Zach Harrison and Javontae Jean-Baptiste — who nearly picked Nebraska out of high school — are likely the next great pass rushers.
Coombs said the Alabama game — a 52-24 loss — has caused him to examine what he’s doing and how to change it, but he didn’t want to tell reporters what those changes would be.
“Nope,” he said. “Really why would I?”
OK then. Is OSU’s defense vulnerable enough for two Big Ten losses? Maybe. Probably not.
We’ll learn a lot about the Buckeyes’ quarterbacks in the first month, when OSU heads to Minnesota and hosts Oregon and Tulsa in the first three games. (Tulsa? Yep. Allowing 21.6 points per game in the American Athletic Conference is impressive.)
The back half of the schedule is tough. After a bye week, OSU heads to Indiana, hosts Penn State — always a physical game — and plays at Nebraska, which gets OSU at home for once. Ohio State has to play at Michigan for the second straight time since the Wolverines’ COVID issues prevented last year’s game. The Buckeyes will desire to inflict considerable pain.
Ohio State is the favorite to win the league by some margin. I questioned Day’s ability to sustain OSU’s run in 2019 when he took over for Meyer. Not again. He navigated last fall — a messy one given the Buckeyes were squarely pitted against the Big Ten — very well, getting his team in the national title game despite obstacles other teams didn’t have to experience. He’s a sharp guy.
“In terms of playing the game, we missed a whole half a season last year,” Day said. “We didn’t have a preseason. We didn’t have bowl practice. All those things. We’re behind playing the game. There’s just so many guys last year who missed those reps.”
Ohio State rolled the league without all those reps. It’ll be tough as nails after it gets them.