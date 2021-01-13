McKewon: Ohio State may rule the Big Ten, but the Playoff is a tougher nut to crack

When you hear Ohio State’s coach talk like that, you know how good Alabama’s offense must be. But OSU isn’t in it for second place. The Buckeyes allowed 21 points per game in the Big Ten, playing the Nos. 37, 66, 93, 94, 106 and 109 offenses. Last year against league foes, it was just 13.7.

The Buckeyes won’t have Justin Fields back to lead the offense. He’s almost surely headed to the NFL to take his lumps for a mediocre franchise. Sermon will be gone. So will most of that great offensive line. Receiver Chris Olave has little left to prove. Tight end Jeremy Ruckert, who has nine touchdowns in 28 career catches, is projected as a second-day NFL draft pick if he comes out after his junior year.

Ohio State has talent. It always does. It lost a Heisman Trophy winner to LSU in Joe Burrow and didn’t skip a beat. The Buckeyes will be the runaway favorite in a Big Ten that has become beta to the Buckeyes’ alpha persona.

But OSU fought for a football season — tilting the trajectory of the entire sport — to win a national title. It starts the video game each year on the final boss.