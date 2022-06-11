McKewon: Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern head to Ireland with big questions

LINCOLN — Rich Fitz, Poor Fitz.

When Northwestern ended its 2021 football season with a 47-14 loss to rival Illinois, a reporter — from the student newspaper, no less — reminded coach Pat Fitzgerald of a quote he’d made after the end of the 2019 season that Northwestern would never be 3-9 again.

In 2021, the Wildcats were, and the reporter wondered what Fitzgerald would say to fans who recalled the previous quote.

“I’d say we won the Big Ten West championship and (Citrus) Bowl last year,” Fitzgerald said, “so that was positive and fun. I will believe we’ll keep growing and keep building.”

Fitzgerald, arguably the best coach in school history — and, yes, I’m including Ara Parseghian — always has the trump card of winning divisions. He’s done it twice, in 2018 and 2020, and he had 10-win seasons in 2012, 2015 and 2017 to boot. A couple rough seasons — the 2021 squad was awful — don’t tarnish his reputation much, if at all. He’s earned the right to pop off a little bit about his program’s success.

In the midst of that postgame interview, Fitzgerald also noted he had his youngest team ever.

“There was a lot of coaching on gameday this year, maybe more than I’ve ever done,” Fitzgerald said. “It all starts and ends with me. I’m the leader, I’m the guy who’s got to get things in the right place, and obviously I didn’t push the right buttons and get the right combinations this year, which is disappointing.”

He mentioned Northwestern needing to return to its reputation for toughness and grit, and I’d agree. I covered 11 battles between the two NUs, and last season, a 56-7 Nebraska romp, was the first time the Wildcats folded against the Huskers. Northwestern allowed 427 rushing yards, its highest total allowed since 2010, and barely even tried to run the ball itself — 26 carries for 37 yards.

Northwestern rebounded the following week with a 21-7 win over Rutgers, then lost its last six by an average of 23 points. Only a 17-12 loss to Iowa was close, and Fitzgerald helped blow that one himself with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Now, the Wildcats have to retool. They’re the ones heading to Ireland to play Nebraska, and although the Huskers can’t count on a single chicken hatching as planned, Northwestern, on paper, is the Big Ten West team with the most question marks.

Start with the roster, which could consist of fewer than 100 players and lost its best defensive player (Brandon Joseph) to Notre Dame and its best offensive player (Stephon Robinson) to the NFL.

Continue to quarterback, where Ryan Hilinski (54% completion rate, 4.9 yards per attempt) is the odds-on favorite to start unless Brendan Sullivan, who has never taken a snap, beats him out.

Northwestern’s defense has a standout returning pass rusher, Adetomiwa Adebawore, who had 8½ tackles for loss last season, but his impact is neutralized by an overhauled defensive line that brings in transfers from Indiana State, Massachusetts and Stanford.

If that group can’t stop the run, Northwestern’s seasoned secondary — minus All-American Joseph — won’t matter too much. The Wildcats will have a good punter — UCLA transfer Luke Akers — but no particular experience at kicker. Evan Hull rushed for 1,000 yards at running back, but he had games where the line almost forgot to block.

Again, on paper, this team looks like one of Fitzgerald’s toughest coaching jobs. Vegas Insider puts Northwestern’s over/under win totals at 4.5 — tied with Illinois for lowest in the Big Ten West — and that’s likely because the home nonconference schedule of Duke, Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) is pillow soft. It gets harder — Northwestern plays four of five on the road during one Big Ten stretch — but there might be a way to squeeze out three or four wins early.

Nebraska in Ireland could be one of them. After the COVID pandemic canceled Nebraska’s 2021 game against Illinois in Ireland, Northwestern stepped in. Good move, in a sense, given the Huskers have won three of five in Evanston thanks in part to 20,000 fans packing one side of Ryan Field.

The stadium is likely to get a $480 million upgrade, by the way, that spruces up seats and adds new amenities. Only Fitzgerald’s success made that — and the palatial practice facility overlooking Lake Michigan — possible. He’s help set up Northwestern’s future.

The present looks a little rocky.

“There’s some times when you’re like, alright, once we hit the fall, the road is gonna start down either that path or this path,” Fitzgerald told the Daily Northwestern this spring. “Sometimes you try to turn the dial, and it doesn’t work. I’m the one responsible for that.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.