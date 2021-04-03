McKewon: PJ Fleck aims to prove he's not a one-hit wonder at Minnesota

Fleck said he likes this 2021 squad a lot though. Minnesota returns all but two players from last season, Fleck said, and has nearly 95 scholarship players on campus for spring. The Gophers seem to have embraced Fleck’s complex series of acronyms for team culture, a must for a guy who has more motivational talking points than Tony Robbins.

“It’s more about building a fort and a castle instead of having cubicles where we’re all divided,” Fleck said.

Fleck eventually got around to the actual nuts and bolts of his team. His optimism may be warranted. Minnesota has the components for an eight-win squad.

Minnesota’s offensive line — which manhandled Nebraska to 206 rushing yards last season — has every starter back, plus two more guys who opted out of last season because of COVID. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim — a tough nut who rushed for 1,076 yards in seven games last season — can shoulder the load, and quarterback Tanner Morgan is a pretty savvy signal caller aware of his limits.

The receiver spot is in flux after losing Rashod Bateman. Chris Autman-Bell (22 catches, 403 yards) becomes the No. 1, but Minnesota is otherwise searching for options. The Gophers’ receiving corps in 2019 was a primary catalyst in an 11-2 season. This group will be among the Big Ten’s least experienced.