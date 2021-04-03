McKewon: PJ Fleck aims to prove he's not a one-hit wonder at Minnesota

Over the next couple months, The World-Herald will take a closer look at the spring practices for all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Minnesota.
LINCOLN — In five years it may turn out PJ Fleck was a one-hit wonder at Minnesota, producing a single historic season in 2019 before leveling off and becoming better known for his attire and marketing skills than his coaching.
But he’ll also be the guy who wrecked Nebraska’s 2020 season. The guy who — down 33 players because of injury and COVID — rolled into NU on Senior Day and beat the Huskers 24-17, turning what might have been a four-game winning streak at the end of 2020 into a stumble that lasted an entire offseason.
“That Nebraska game was probably one of the most memorable games I’ve had as a head coach because of what we went through internally,” Fleck said as Minnesota kicked off spring camp last month.
Not much else about Minnesota’s 2020 was easy. The Gophers finished 3-4, lost to rivals Iowa and Wisconsin, and had a constantly changing roster. The program was also in the middle of difficult conversations about racial justice, with campus being just six miles from where George Floyd was killed. Fleck appeared to navigate those conversations well, but the situation hit Minnesota a little harder than most football teams.
Fleck said he likes this 2021 squad a lot though. Minnesota returns all but two players from last season, Fleck said, and has nearly 95 scholarship players on campus for spring. The Gophers seem to have embraced Fleck’s complex series of acronyms for team culture, a must for a guy who has more motivational talking points than Tony Robbins.
“It’s more about building a fort and a castle instead of having cubicles where we’re all divided,” Fleck said.
Fleck eventually got around to the actual nuts and bolts of his team. His optimism may be warranted. Minnesota has the components for an eight-win squad.
Minnesota’s offensive line — which manhandled Nebraska to 206 rushing yards last season — has every starter back, plus two more guys who opted out of last season because of COVID. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim — a tough nut who rushed for 1,076 yards in seven games last season — can shoulder the load, and quarterback Tanner Morgan is a pretty savvy signal caller aware of his limits.
The receiver spot is in flux after losing Rashod Bateman. Chris Autman-Bell (22 catches, 403 yards) becomes the No. 1, but Minnesota is otherwise searching for options. The Gophers’ receiving corps in 2019 was a primary catalyst in an 11-2 season. This group will be among the Big Ten’s least experienced.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us this year," Fleck said. "It’s going to be fun, we’re going to have to earn it, but when you look at it, it’s also the fastest unit we’ve ever had.”
Minnesota’s defense was largely awful last season, allowing 6.9 yards per play, but it took a jump in its final two games, holding Nebraska to 308 yards and Wisconsin to 322. Run defense was a primary issue, and Fleck picked up two experienced defensive linemen from the transfer portal — Clemson’s Niles Pinckney and North Carolina State’s Val Martin. Both could start in 2021, but Fleck rattled off eight defensive linemen who could play in the team’s rotation.
“Niles Pinckney has brought this competition like that,” Fleck said, snapping his fingers. In four seasons at Clemson, Pinckney (6-foot-1, 300 pounds) had 82 tackles and 13 for loss. “You got a guy who’s been a two-time captain at Clemson. He’s a pro. He handles himself in a first-class fashion, he’s a father, he’s providing, he’s got an agenda, he’s got a mission. He came in here and he’s put his head down and worked. You can see why he was a captain at Clemson. He put his head down and went. And I think that whole room went up.”
Minnesota’s special teams in 2020 was every bit the bad trip Nebraska had. The Gophers finished 100th nationally in net field position, according to Football Outsiders — NU finished 106th — and had issues with punting, kickoff return and placekicking. Fleck will have to fix that, along with an inability to create turnovers.
The first half of the 2021 schedule is tricky. Minnesota opens with a Thursday night home game against Ohio State — chalk it up as an L — followed by Bowling Green at home, Colorado on the road, Miami (Ohio) at home and Purdue on the road.
After a bye week, Nebraska comes to town roughly two years after Minnesota humiliated the Huskers 34-7. That loss was one of the lows of the Scott Frost era, especially as Fleck calmly explained postgame how the Gophers expected to run all over the Huskers with their bread-and-butter plays.
Minnesota’s 2020 victory was even more of a gut punch. It had no business winning with such a small roster, yet it controlled the flow of the game from nearly the outset. Frost couldn’t even cull up too much anger for the proceedings. The Gophers outplayed and outcoached the Huskers.
This season, Fleck said he has his deepest team since his final year at Western Michigan, when the Broncos won 13 games and played in the Cotton Bowl. A seasoned offensive line. A defensive line that plans to hold its own. Two-year starters at quarterback and running back.
“No job will be won in the spring,” Fleck said. “We have competition that we haven’t had in years at every position. Everybody’s going to compete. Everybody.”
The Big Ten West — Nebraska included — has been warned.