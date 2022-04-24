McKewon: Poor offense one part of Nebraska football, men’s basketball and baseball struggles

LINCOLN — Resist the urge to tie up this one in a neat bow. To the extent there is a common thread, it may not provide any pat answers for a quick fix.

But the three highest-profile men’s sports at Nebraska — football, basketball, baseball — are a combined 28-54 this season. That’s a 34.1% winning rate for football (3-9), basketball (10-22) and, currently, baseball (15-23). Excluding the COVID-19 year of 2019-2020 — when NU’s baseball season halted in March at 7-8 — you’re not going to find numbers quite like that for many, many decades of Husker sports.

How far back?

Minus the COVID year, the three teams haven’t had a losing season at the same time since 1960-61, when Bill Jennings, Jerry Bush and Tony Sharpe coached the Big Red Three.

What about the Big Ten this season? Nebraska’s 34.1% ranks last among its league peers. (Wisconsin doesn’t play baseball.) Nine Big Ten teams are above .500. Of the five that aren’t, Minnesota has the league’s worst baseball team at 11-26 but the Gophers finished 13-17 in basketball and 9-4 in football. That’s 41.3%.

Iowa has a 68.6% win rate, and baseball isn’t one of the Hawkeyes’ signature sports.

You can’t sugarcoat it.

You could argue Nebraska’s football season had a unique flavor to it, with all the one-score losses and a schedule that featured games against eight nine-win Power Five teams. (How many times are your Big East crossover opponents going to finish 34-6?) Plus, Scott Frost’s seasonlong demeanor indicated he knew the difficulty of the schedule. Unlike 2019, when he compared his quarterback to Patrick Mahomes, Frost offered little bravado.

The men’s basketball and baseball struggles seem harder to explain.

The hype was there. The talent appeared present. Fans lined up to buy season tickets. The deficiencies on defense — a lack of burly rim protectors in men’s basketball, an ace starter and bullpen depth in baseball — would be offset by, well, offense. What Fred Hoiberg and Will Bolt were hired in part to produce in their teams. Points. Runs. Fun!

And it didn’t happen.

Hoiberg’s team ranked 117th in adjusted offensive efficiency last season. Not bad — but nothing like the top 25 offenses Hoiberg had in his last four seasons at Iowa State. Lots of possessions don’t necessarily produce pretty offense.

And even after exploding for 18 runs against Indiana on Sunday, Nebraska baseball is averaging 5.45 runs per game — down from Darin Erstad’s last team in 2019 (5.8) and Bolt’s 2021 team (6.98). NU’s 16-strikeout performance Saturday was a low water mark.

“We got certain guys in the lineup that are more than capable of putting forth good at-bats and setting a good tone for the rest of the lineup,” Bolt said after NU’s 8-1 loss Saturday. “Today there wasn’t enough of that, and the rest of the lineup followed suit.”

Offense has been Frost’s challenge, too. Lots of yards — not enough points.

He overhauled his offensive coaching staff in part to juice point production and give himself a break. Frost had to throttle back his oversight of the offense to better run the whole team.

All three teams could do better there — and maybe improve their on-field performance.

But there aren’t many magic answers.

Husker baseball was caught by some injuries and depth issues. Bolt will likely resolve it by next year, but the regional-host talk may die down until the team steadies the ship.

Hoiberg overhauled his approach, firing his lead recruiter and eliminating Doc Sadler’s position, but there’s no guarantee that gets NU closer to the NCAA tournament.

The football team probably has to make a bowl game, or Frost will be out of work. But 6-6 or 7-5 wouldn’t constitute a finished product.

The Big Ten won’t relent. It has been a bear for all but a few sports and, with the league negotiating a massive media rights contract, look for nothing to change.

The league is loaded with money. Loaded with good coaches who make good money. Loaded with above-average-to-very-good talent (if not always elite talent) in every sport.

Nebraska — big sports and small — has to pack a lunch every week.

More Husker-themed takes headed into a busy week:

» Casey Rogers spent four seasons in Nebraska’s football program and is on track to graduate in May. He of course didn’t literally owe NU teammates anything more, but he didn’t morally owe them, either. Four years and a degree is a common exit point for millions of college students.

Rogers’ departure is a blow to the defense and defensive line, but Nebraska media and fans tend to focus so much on the tyranny of the urgent that Rogers transfer now becomes today’s referendum on the program, Frost, the whole lot.

The Huskers will add a few linemen. It won’t be perfect but, even with Rogers, it wouldn’t have been. NU needed Damion Daniels (probably not getting drafted) and Deontre Thomas (not playing the sport) to stay. They didn’t.

If Rogers wants a graduate degree — in football or otherwise — somewhere else, go get it. Ochaun Mathis, last I checked, is doing the exact same thing. Four years, degree, transfer.

As part of a 13-minute YouTube documentary about his journey, Mathis says he'll announce his decision between Nebraska and Texas on April 30.

» More on name, image and likeness news in the coming week, but part of a conversation with Bobby McGowens — father of Bryce and Trey — is worth sharing now, related to whether Bryce, in his lone year on campus, fully maximized his earning potential as a Husker.

The McGowens family was pleased with the opportunities Bryce got, which Bobby said included a deal with Leaf Trading Cards. But a few chances went by the wayside in part, Bobby said, because NU struggled to win games.

“Nobody’s fault,” Bobby McGowens said. “A lot of times, it’s going to depend on the success of the program. If you’re 11-1, there’s going to be more opportunities vs. 5-7. So I don’t think it was anybody’s fault. Where you expect opportunities, they expect winning. That’s what it boiled down to.

"I don’t think anybody was disappointed in anything, but this is a dog-eat-dog world, and it’s a business, and you need to win.”

» I predict four Huskers will be picked in this weekend’s NFL draft: Cam Jurgens, Cam Taylor-Britt, JoJo Domann and Austin Allen. My fifth would be defensive end Ben Stille, who had a sneaky good 2021 but I suspect he’ll latch on as a free agent somewhere.

Receiver Samori Toure has an outside shot, too, after a solid season and decent 40-yard time in the 4.4/4.5 range.

It’ll be NU’s strongest showing since 2016, when Maliek Collins, Vincent Valentine, Alex Lewis and Andy Janovich were picked. Two thirds, a fourth and a sixth-round pick that year. In 2022, NU will get at least one and perhaps two second-round picks in Jurgens and Taylor-Britt.

The draft success will prompt praise for Nebraska’s coaching staff — in developing drafted players — and a question of why the team product hasn’t been better.

» According to one CBS Sports NFL mock draft, the top three receivers — Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams — were all receivers for OSU in 2020. Williams transferred to Alabama. Wilson and Olave starred for the Buckeyes. I could and would argue the best of the Buckeye pass-catchers, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, goes into the 2023 draft.

» In the span of two months this winter, new Nebraska small forward Juwan Gary squared off against Gonzaga, Houston, Memphis, Tennessee, LSU, Auburn twice, Baylor and Kentucky. The former Alabama forward didn’t excel in every game, but he played double-digit minutes in all but two, so there isn’t anything the Big Ten will throw at Gary that’ll surprise him.

If he gives NU a David Rivers/Ed Morrow presence, that’ll do. Gary, 10 of 50 from 3-point range over two seasons, should not be encouraged to shoot 3s.

» Now that Nebraska has (finally) shelved the two-tone look for Memorial Stadium’s turf, how about getting the stripes back on the pants?

» OK, better idea: Nebraska volleyball could play one game per year — that counts in the record book — at some gym or arena outside of Lincoln or Omaha. The exhibition in Grand Island drew more than 6,000. NU wouldn’t have to play in GI every season. It could be at the Viaero Center in Kearney. Or the Tyson Events Center up in Sioux City. Or — at least once, please — the Corn Palace in South Dakota.

Rewind mailbag

Each week in the offseason, I’ll answer questions from my Twitter and/or Facebook account. Selected and edited questions:

Is it possible (probable?) that lack of D-line depth torpedoes what would have been an otherwise successful season?

I think Nebraska does well enough in the portal to achieve by kickoff in Ireland a reasonable depth chart — six guys who, if you rolled them out as defensive tackles, two ends or two ends and a nose, they’d hold up over the first half of the season. The second half of the year could be a grind, and would have been one even if Rogers chose not to enter the portal. And there are ways to scheme a defense that, to relieve pressure on the defensive line, more is put on the defensive backs.

Can we go back to the Big 12? We will never, ever compete in this conference.

Nebraska is never, ever going back. First, money. Second, academic reputation. Third, which remaining Big 12 teams move the needle? Iowa State? Kansas? Kansas State?

Over the final 50 years NU played football in the Big Eight/Big 12, how often did those three teams — or Oklahoma State for that matter — animate the passions of Husker fans? No — the Big Ten is the spot, and the league has kicked Nebraska in the teeth enough that if and when Husker football turns, you’ll know how good it feels to beat the teams that seem to live rent-free in Memorial Stadium.

How do you see the role of sportswriting in this new and challenging era of decreased local media? Is the focus on reporting the truth or hype to increase readership?

There is more local media covering Husker football now than 25 years ago. By a wide margin, too.

But that has created challenges in covering the team. You don’t always get to know coaches and players as well as you once did — even NIL-sponsored interviews stay away from tricky territory — and great interviews are great oxygen for great stories. And press conferences tend to unfold as a series of unconnected one-off questions vs. a series of questions that build depth on a single topic.

