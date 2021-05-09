McKewon: Projecting the Husker football depth chart after spring practices

LINCOLN — Gabe Ervin considers himself a “downhill” running back, but it was hard to miss those two little jump cuts he made in the first half of Nebraska's spring game.
They came on second-and-19. Ervin sought daylight between the tackles and saw nothing but traffic. He hopped hard to his right and accelerated, but then he met safety Myles Farmer and tried something daring — he ran around him.
Farmer only had to touch Ervin to bring him down, but he whiffed, and Ervin gained 11 yards.
Pretty stuff.
“I’m a downhill runner, (but) I can bounce it out,” Ervin said after he rushed for 57 yards in the spring game. “I’m a versatile back who can catch it out of the backfield. I can run downhill and also have some speed.”
With a strong spring camp, Ervin emerged as a factor in the Huskers' most unsettled position group. As we attempt to project Nebraska's 2021 depth chart, the hardest to figure will be a running back race that was missing two backs in the spring — Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson — and generally features untested freshmen. As many as eight guys could tote the ball for NU next season.
This week Scott Frost indicated his frustration with the running back production in 2019 and 2020.
“In year one, Devine (Ozigbo) came to the top of the pack and really had a good year for us,” Frost said Thursday on Sports Nightly. “He was reliable and a quality-to-superior Big Ten back, in my opinion. Since then, we just haven’t had anybody we can count on play in and play out completely.”
Ervin drew praise from coaches this spring for his work ethic and desire to correct mistakes. The Buford, Georgia, standout selected NU over Arkansas and Michigan, among other schools, and enrolled early to get a head start on the Huskers’ offense, which has seemed to bedevil some freshmen.
“Graduating early was a key advantage in my opinion,” Ervin said. “Being out there with the team every day, competing against great people has made me better. I feel really comfortable. My first time out there, I had to get adjusted to the game speed of college, but after that it just started clicking and rolling.”
Ervin has company at the position. Sevion Morrison (38 yards) flashed a bit in the spring game, and Marvin Scott (75) will be in the mix for the power running role Nebraska wants. So will 245-pound walk-on Jaquez Yant, who bowled through tacklers in the second half on his way to 63 yards. Coaches want him to lose 10 more pounds and learn other aspects of the offense, such as pass blocking.
Stepp, the USC transfer, was signed to be an immediate replacement for the departed Dedrick Mills, but — like the oft-injured Mills — Stepp couldn’t go this spring. Neither could Rahmir Johnson, who was out for all of spring with an undisclosed injury.
The winner of the Husker running back sweepstakes may not be determined until the week of the Illinois game.
“The competition is the way I want it,” Ervin said. “That’s why I picked Nebraska — to compete against high-level people just like me. I’ve just got to come to work every day and do what I do.”
A look at each position group’s starters and backups:
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Adrian Martinez
No. 2: Logan Smothers OR Heinrich Haarberg
Martinez lost weight and improved his arm strength this spring, and Frost said Martinez is “at peace” with the pressures of the job. Frost remained adamant NU will not peruse the transfer portal for a backup QB, projecting confidence in Smothers and Haarberg. If Martinez went down for a significant time — knock on wood — Haarberg might get the nod. If Martinez is knocked out for a half, Smothers could land the plane with a better grasp of the offense. Nebraska coaches would likely prefer Haarberg doesn’t play beyond his four-game redshirt unless absolutely necessary.
WIDE RECEIVER
Starters: Omar Manning, Oliver Martin, Samori Touré
No. 2s: Zavier Betts, Levi Falck, Will Nixon OR Alante Brown
Manning, Martin and Touré got the starting nod in the spring game. Manning, the most gifted receiver on the team, has to stay healthy and consistent. Touré, starting in the slot, quickly won over his teammates and coaches. Betts could be on the No. 1 line with a strong training camp. Walk-ons Martin and Falck may earn scholarships. Nixon’s impressive spring — coupled with Brown’s spring-long arm injury — makes for an intriguing battle to back up Touré. Brody Belt will be a slot option too. Wyatt Liewer can make plays on the outside.
TIGHT END
Starters: Austin Allen OR Travis Vokolek
No. 2: Chris Hickman
Nebraska uses a lot of two-tight end sets, so Allen and Vokolek will often see more snaps than some of NU’s starting receivers. Don’t count out the return of Thomas Fidone, who tore his ACL late in spring, for a few games this season. Hickman is moving back from receiver and can be an effective H-back/receiver option when needed.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: Gabe Ervin OR Markese Stepp
No. 2s: Marvin Scott OR Sevion Morrison OR Jaquez Yant
Stepp’s injury history is an issue, but he can run the ball between the tackles and he’s sharp. Ervin has an all-around game — a little power, a little speed, a lot of elusiveness — that elevates him to the top line. Yant is fun to watch and could be the fourth-quarter guy defenses don’t want to tackle. Ronald Thompkins and Rahmir Johnson may be on the outside looking in.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Starters (from left to right): Turner Corcoran, Ethan Piper, Cameron Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Bryce Benhart
No. 2s: Nouredin Nouili, Broc Bando, Trent Hixson, Brant Banks and Ezra Miller
Banks could play guard or tackle — and may well start at one of them this season — but for now NU’s top five seems fairly set with Piper and Sichterman looking good at guard this spring. It’s a physical group, and the deepest enjoyed by offensive line coach Greg Austin.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Starters: Ben Stille, Damion Daniels and Ty Robinson
No. 2s: Casey Rogers, Jordon Riley and Deontre Thomas
Talk about a loaded position group. Nebraska has 14 scholarship players, plus walk-on Colton Feist. Position coach Tony Tuioti has mix-and-match options, and there were times in 2020 when Rogers was on the field for more snaps than Daniels or Robinson. Riley, as the backup nose tackle, made a move in spring, Tuioti said. Thomas, who can play some nose, is coming off an injury-riddled 2020. Feist, Nash Hutmacher, Mosai Newsom and true freshman Ru’Quan Buckley are factors too.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
Starters: JoJo Domann, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor
No. 2s: Isaac Gifford OR Javin Wright, Damian Jackson and Pheldarius Payne
Nebraska often starts a third outside linebacker in Nelson, who functions like a defensive end while Domann is a hybrid ‘backer and safety. Both they and Tannor had Blackshirts last season. Payne could back up Nelson or Tannor — he’s arguably a better pass rusher than both — while Gifford and Wright battle to back up Domann in the hybrid role. Nebraska could add a transfer to this position group if it feels freshmen Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler aren’t quite ready.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
Starters: Chris Kolarevic and Luke Reimer
No. 2s: Nick Henrich and Garrett Snodgrass OR Eteva Mauga-Clements
Will Honas’ injury takes this from a four-man rotation down to three, with Henrich being the third guy. It may be the fastest, most-athletic trio that position coach Barrett Ruud has had since arriving at Nebraska. A deep, well-coached group means newcomers Randolph Kpai, Seth Malcom, Wynden Ho’ohuli and Mikai Gbayor don’t have to be factors yet.
CORNERBACK
Starters: Cam Taylor-Britt and Quinton Newsome
No. 2s: Braxton Clark and Nadab Joseph OR Tamon Lynum
Don’t be surprised if Nebraska pursues a transfer cornerback to compete with Joseph and Lynum — neither played in the spring game — behind Taylor-Britt, an elite corner who never wants to leave the field but has missed time for targeting calls. Newsome and Clark should both play at the spot opposite Taylor-Britt, and NU may rely on all three. Freshmen Marques Buford and Malik Williams will get their chances.
SAFETY
Starters: Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams
No. 2s: Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates
Probably the clearest two-deep on the roster — unless Koby Bretz rolls in this summer and shakes it up — and this quartet could be the Big Ten’s best if they stay healthy. Nebraska is short on safeties and may have one of the corners — Buford? Lynum? — in that role if necessary.
PUNTER
Starter: Daniel Cerni OR William Przystup
The competition between NU’s scholarship punter — hurt last season — and the walk-on returning starter continues into the fall.
KICKER
Starter: Connor Culp
No. 2: Gabe Heins OR Tyler Crawford OR Chase Contreraz OR Kelen Meyer
Culp’s the guy for one more year. Nebraska will get a look at Meyer, from Ord High School, when he arrives. Meyer made 15 of 24 field goals in his last two seasons.
KICKOFF SPECIALIST
Starter: Kelen Meyer OR Connor Culp
Nebraska’s kickoff team needs someone who can kick it through the end zone when needed. Meyer has a big leg and may be the guy. Culp kicked off last year, and unless NU wants a repeat of what happened at Rutgers, it’ll look elsewhere. A transfer should not be off the table.
KICKOFF/PUNT RETURN
Starter: Cam Taylor-Britt OR Alante Brown
No. 2: The Field
Taylor-Britt has openly lobbied for both jobs. He took the punt return role last year and probably takes it again. Brown was the team’s kickoff returner in 2020. He averaged fewer than 20 yards per return, so Nebraska will be looking for him to improve or hand the job off. Nixon or Morrison might be interesting in those roles.