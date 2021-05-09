McKewon: Projecting the Husker football depth chart after spring practices

LINCOLN — Gabe Ervin considers himself a “downhill” running back, but it was hard to miss those two little jump cuts he made in the first half of Nebraska's spring game.

They came on second-and-19. Ervin sought daylight between the tackles and saw nothing but traffic. He hopped hard to his right and accelerated, but then he met safety Myles Farmer and tried something daring — he ran around him.

Farmer only had to touch Ervin to bring him down, but he whiffed, and Ervin gained 11 yards.

Pretty stuff.

“I’m a downhill runner, (but) I can bounce it out,” Ervin said after he rushed for 57 yards in the spring game. “I’m a versatile back who can catch it out of the backfield. I can run downhill and also have some speed.”

With a strong spring camp, Ervin emerged as a factor in the Huskers' most unsettled position group. As we attempt to project Nebraska's 2021 depth chart, the hardest to figure will be a running back race that was missing two backs in the spring — Markese Stepp and Rahmir Johnson — and generally features untested freshmen. As many as eight guys could tote the ball for NU next season.

This week Scott Frost indicated his frustration with the running back production in 2019 and 2020.