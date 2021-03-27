McKewon: Purdue fired Bob Diaco, but will another new coordinator be the answer?

The Boilermakers’ run attack, though, was far too inconsistent for Brohm’s liking. In Purdue’s final game of 2020 — the 37-27 loss to Nebraska — it was non-existent, producing minus-2 yards on 17 carries. Brohm basically stopped trying to run the ball in that game.

Purdue’s top two running backs — Zander Horvath and King Doerue — are back in 2021. Brohm likes the physical component they bring to the field, but neither is a home run hitter with the ability “to make guys miss in the hole,” Brohm said. Sophomore Da’Joun Hewitt might be that guy. Brohm said he’s also going to try receivers at running back, such as Jackson Anthrop, who's been at Purdue since 2016.

“We want to get the running game better, and until we really see it against other teams, I can’t tell for sure,” Brohm said. “I think we’ve made strides, but we’ve got to be committed to it. I’ve got to be committed to it. ... We’ve got to be able to run it enough that we invite more guys in the box and get a little more one-on-one situations. Right now, we’re facing a lot of teams that are playing the pass. We’ve got to run when we’ve got the right numbers, and we’ve got to run successfully.”