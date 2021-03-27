McKewon: Purdue fired Bob Diaco, but will another new coordinator be the answer?

Over the next couple months, The World-Herald will take a closer look at the spring practices for all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Purdue.
LINCOLN — Jeff Brohm doesn’t strike me as a real patient guy.
The Purdue coach just overhauled his defensive coaching staff for the second straight offseason. And his team was already done with spring camp before spring officially began. The sense of urgency seems pretty high for Brohm, who two years ago signed a 7-year, $36.8 million contract extension.
Finishing 6-12 over the last two seasons will do that. Minnesota surged in 2019, Northwestern won the Big Ten West in 2020 and even Illinois managed to go to a bowl in 2019. Meanwhile, Purdue — which started 13-13 under Brohm while boasting some of the nation’s best receivers — has plateaued. Stalled out. Fallen short.
And Brohm thinks two things are why — an anemic run game and toothless defense.
To the latter, Brohm appears intent on making costly changes during a pandemic to get things right. He fired bend-don’t-break defensive coordinator Bob Diaco after one season. Diaco didn’t appear to mesh with the Purdue players and coaches, and his more-cautious style didn’t fit Brohm’s vision. The breaking point appeared to be Purdue’s loss to Rutgers, when the Scarlet Knights repeatedly chunked off four, five, six yards in the second half. Diaco’s crew seemed helpless to slow it down.
So Diaco's out, and in comes Brad Lambert, the former head coach at Charlotte who spent the last two seasons as Marshall’s defensive coordinator. His job is to make Purdue’s defense more dangerous, and perhaps get more than the one takeaway per game Diaco’s defense did. Purdue also logged just five sacks in 2020. No team had fewer that played at least six games.
Lambert has his work cut out for him. Purdue has to replace its corners, and its top safeties were out for spring. Brohm built the program for offense — specifically, throwing the ball all over — so the retooling may not occur overnight. Purdue has a few defensive pieces but not a ton. Defensive end George Karlaftis and linebacker DaMarcus Mitchell are two Brohm likes.
“On defense, we got a lot of things in,” Brohm said after Purdue’s final spring practice March 19. “There are a few things maybe left that we’d like to have in our arsenal, but there was quite a bit of different things we got in that we wanted to take a look at — numerous ways to attack the offense and be aggressive in the approach.”
Brohm’s offense is arguably too aggressive at times. Armed with competent quarterbacks and elite pass-catchers — like Rondale Moore and David Bell last season — Purdue never hesitates to use four receivers to push the ball downfield. Purdue averaged 309 passing yards per game — most in the Big Ten by a wide margin — and threw 15 touchdown passes in just six games.
The Boilermakers’ run attack, though, was far too inconsistent for Brohm’s liking. In Purdue’s final game of 2020 — the 37-27 loss to Nebraska — it was non-existent, producing minus-2 yards on 17 carries. Brohm basically stopped trying to run the ball in that game.
Purdue’s top two running backs — Zander Horvath and King Doerue — are back in 2021. Brohm likes the physical component they bring to the field, but neither is a home run hitter with the ability “to make guys miss in the hole,” Brohm said. Sophomore Da’Joun Hewitt might be that guy. Brohm said he’s also going to try receivers at running back, such as Jackson Anthrop, who's been at Purdue since 2016.
“We want to get the running game better, and until we really see it against other teams, I can’t tell for sure,” Brohm said. “I think we’ve made strides, but we’ve got to be committed to it. I’ve got to be committed to it. ... We’ve got to be able to run it enough that we invite more guys in the box and get a little more one-on-one situations. Right now, we’re facing a lot of teams that are playing the pass. We’ve got to run when we’ve got the right numbers, and we’ve got to run successfully.”
Purdue has the same quarterbacks, although Aidan O’Connell — who started much of last season — was limited this spring as he returns from foot surgery. Jack Plummer — who's thrown for 576 yards and five touchdowns over two games against Nebraska — will be in the mix, but Brohm also seems to like UCLA transfer Austin Burton. Brohm has always been a little antsy with quarterbacks — three guys had more than 100 attempts in 2019 — and he doesn’t seem any less so in 2021.
“Jack’s maybe a little bit more cerebral, Austin’s a little more athletic — can run around and make a few more plays — but both of them have had a very good camp,” Brohm said.
Purdue won’t have a ton of time to figure itself out next season. It hosts a vastly improved Oregon State to open the season, then plays at UConn and Notre Dame. Following home games against Illinois and Minnesota will likely determine the trajectory of Brohm’s fifth season.
Lambert — who will switch Purdue from a 3-4 to a 4-3 “downhill” defense that rolls the dice — is one of the more important hires of the Big Ten offseason.
“What we want is our guys to be really aggressive,” Lambert said early in camp. “We have to be really good on third down. Winning third down is a huge point of emphasis for us.”
Can the right coordinator reverse Purdue’s slide? It didn’t help in 2020. If Lambert’s ideas don’t work, Brohm probably isn’t hitting the eject button for a third straight season.