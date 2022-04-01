McKewon: Purdue has the quarterback — and defense — to prove it's a Big Ten West contender

LINCOLN — When your team posts its first nine-win season in 18 years, and it just happens to coincide with your team’s best scoring defense in five years, you tend to take the hint.

Maybe it’s not your high-octane, pass-heavy offense that’ll win Big Ten West titles.

“While it takes everybody to win football games — offense, defense, special teams — your defense needs to play well,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm last week in a Zoom press conference.

Yes, that’s the Brohm whose team throws the ball 38 times per game and runs it about as often as dogs decline table scraps.

Going 4-8 in 2019 and 2-4 in 2020 makes a coach see the light.

“Swarm, be aggressive, play fearless, you need to figure out ways to get stops, get sacks, challenge things, make plays,” Brohm said. “We even talked about that after practice. To me that’s the key that will separate yourself from other teams: How aggressive will you play and how fearless will you play on defense? We want to keep pushing the envelope on that.”

If only Brohm can keep a defensive coordinator. He’ll be on his fourth in four years, in essence, after the best Big Ten hire of the 2021 cycle, Brad Lambert, left the Boilermakers for the same job at Wake Forest, where he’d previously coached ten seasons for the Demon Deacons. Lambert’s defense was terrific, allowing 22.4 points in league games and forcing 14 turnovers and 18 sacks in those games. Four takeaways each in road wins at Iowa and Nebraska. Brohm like that Lambert called an aggressive game.

Now it’s Ron English’s turn. He’s a longtime college football vet — five years at Michigan in the mid-2000s safeties coach for three years at Florida — who was co-DC last year with Lambert. The former Eastern Michigan coach is likely to keep Purdue aggressive, taking chances.

“Scheme is scheme,” English told Purdue beat reporters in early March. “I think the application — and when you call things — that’s critical.”

Purdue, which hosts Nebraska Oct. 15, lost one of the league’s best edge rushers in George Karlaftis — destined to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft — who posted five sacks and many, many more hurries. He’ll be missed. But much of the Boilermakers’ defense returns, especially among the linebackers and defensive backs.

Jalen Graham — sort of Purdue’s version of JoJo Domann — had 64 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season. His pick six off of former Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez flipped the NU/PU game on its head. With returners Margin Grant, Cam Allen, Chris Jefferson and Jamari Brown — plus Indiana transfer Reese Taylor — English projects to have one of the league’s best defensive back units. A team that can cover usually gets to the quarterback.

The Boilermakers have one of those, too. The best in the Big Ten West, in fact.

Aidan O’Connell finally held off a variety of competitors to seize the starting job last season, grabbing second-team All-Big Ten honors as he finished with 3,712 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He threw for 536 against Michigan State and 534 in a wild bowl win over Tennessee.

“Aidan’s really been solid — we’ve limited his reps to some degree,” Brohm said. Limited reps are always a spring seal of approval for a starting QB. Backup Austin Burton emerged last season as Purdue’s “zone read” quarterback, but O’Connell is the guy who delivered wins over Iowa and Michigan State.

And even as star receiver David Bell left early for the NFL, Purdue boasts a strong pass-catching corps led by Milton Wright (57 catches, 732 yards, seven touchdowns), Payne Durham (45/467/6), Broc Thompson (30/457/4) and Iowa transfer Tyrone Tracy, who got tired of waiting for the Hawkeyes’ offense to modernize. He’ll fit some of the Rondale Moore role for Purdue — bubble screens and jet sweeps.

“He's a strong veteran player that wants touches,” Brohm said earlier this spring Purdue beat reporters. “And we want to try to give him some touches.”

The offensive line is reasonably experienced. Top runner King Doerue returns and Purdue added Indiana transfer Sampson James, too. When guys on other Big Ten teams want to play for you, that’s a good sign. Purdue will be a trendy pick to win the West.

Two concerns:

» The schedule features games at Wisconsin and Minnesota, and Purdue struggles to beat teams that practice what my former colleague Lee Barfknecht called “sausage ball.” The ESPN-televised home season opener against Penn State is a risk/reward event. Win, and the train’s rolling. Lose, and Purdue only has five home games left.

» Purdue hasn’t posted back-to-back nine-win seasons since 1997 and 1998 — the very start of the Joe Tiller era. Brohm’s tenure has had echoes of Tiller — and O’Connell is playing like a Tiller-era QB — but the Boilermakers still have to prove they can wear the favorite label for a whole season. O’Connell, no longer a plucky walk-on, has to do the same.

“It’s all on paper right now,” O’Connell said to beat reporters. “Looks good on paper, but you’ve got to go out there and perform. It’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately-type business.”

The QB was talking about his own play. But he could have discussing the entire team — offense, special teams, and Brohm’s new favorite phase. Defense.

