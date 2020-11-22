McKewon: QB play, third downs, coaching, you name it, it went wrong for Huskers in Illini loss

Illinois running backs Chase Brown and Mike Epstein: Mid-major guys playing at a Power Five school and outplaying Nebraska’s collection of higher-rated backs who are either banged up or highly inexperienced. It’d be nice to see NU get the running back position right. For all the puffing Husker fans did about the running back recruiting under Mike Riley, Devine Ozigbo would be a real blessing for this team.

Five Stats

41.17%: Nebraska’s touchdown rate in the red zone. It ranks last in the Big Ten and is running worse than the 51.11% pace the Huskers set in 2017, when they also ranked last in the league. Nebraska’s touchdown rate once it hits opponent territory is, of course, far worse. On Saturday, NU entered Illinois territory six times and scored three touchdowns. Two possessions ended in fourth -down interceptions, and one was a Connor Culp field goal.

2.5: Fumbles per game, so nine total for the season. Four have been recovered by the defense. On brand for the Huskers under Frost. NU averaged 2.25 fumbles per game last season and 2.33 the season before that. Both marks ranked last in the Big Ten. In an offense with so many quarterback/running back reads and exchanges, it’s just sort of baked into the cake.