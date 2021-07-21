McKewon: Questions for Kevin Warren dominate Big Ten media days storylines

Does Warren have an opinion there? Or on the playoff in general?

Warren comes from the NFL and is surely a player advocate. Does he think college athletics should retain some of its identity from 10 years ago, or does he want a model in which athletes share TV revenue with their respective teams? Where does he stand on college athlete player unions?

The palace intrigue still has flavor — especially the Big Ten's interesting relationship with Nebraska — but NU is ready to move on as a very-excited, fully-fledged member of the Big Ten. Warren can either be led to dwell on a year that didn’t go very well for him or nearly any Big Ten program — or he can pivot. It’s a good, early test in an important year for his leadership.

More Big Ten storylines to watch:

» Bret Bielema is back, a man made for this league like few others. The former Iowa football player/Wisconsin coach takes over Illinois, a job that means something to him because he grew up in the state. He's a great storyteller, full of jokes, and gives Illinois a presence it hasn’t enjoyed at media days in a long time. Tim Beckman was awkward. Lovie Smith was relaxed and cool. Bielema is a beer and a brat in human form. A great fit.