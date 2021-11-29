McKewon: Questions Scott Frost faces — and names to watch — as his coaching search begins

LINCOLN — For three weeks, Scott Frost has been busy planning how he’d reassemble his Nebraska coaching staff after firing four offensive assistants.

Frost should make many moves soon, but Nebraska sources indicate he may not execute the first until at least the middle of the week in an effort to get the hires “right.”

With a must-produce season looming in 2022, fit trumps pure speed in making the selections. Frost has said previously he likes the response he’s received for the four openings, but names on a page have to be the correct faces around a table.

The questions Frost is navigating as he enters his fifth year at NU:

» How to handle special teams.

NU can stand pat with Mike Dawson as coordinator, hire a new coach to manage both special teams and an offensive position, or hire a stand-alone special teams coordinator as one of the 10 full-time assistants.

That could include an internal candidates — like Bill Busch, a defensive analyst this season who offered thoughts on special teams — or external candidates like Virginia’s Ricky Brumfield or USC’s Sean Snyder.