LINCOLN — The numbers, at season’s end, were hard to argue.

Nebraska had allowed 4.17 yards per carry in eight Big Ten games, a marked improvement over allowing 5.66 yards per carry in nine Big Ten games during 2019 or 5.60 yards in nine Big Ten games in 2018.

Indisputably, this improvement traced back to the development of NU’s defensive front seven. Even though the Huskers had lost four key starters from the 2019 team — two, Carlos and Khalil Davis, were selected in the NFL draft — the front seven posted better numbers in 2020.

Almost every key piece of it returns in 2021, even if the coach who perhaps helped the Huskers make the biggest jump, Tony Tuioti, wasn’t remotely satisfied.

“They want to get better, and we’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” Tuioti said this spring. “We’ve got a lot to prove, I’ve got a lot to prove as a coach, we’ve got a lot to prove as a program. So every single day, when we come out to practice, we’re not trying to waste any of these opportunities.”

Defensive lineman Ty Robinson — poised for a breakout season — agreed.

“It’s the way our culture has been changed,” Robinson said. “The culture is finally becoming what they said it was in the beginning. It’s all here. We’ve finally got all the right pieces.”

In ranking the position groups on Nebraska’s football team heading into the summer, it’s hard to disagree with Robinson. The defensive line — and linebackers right behind them — have the combination of talent, returning experience and depth that makes those two groups most formidable on the Husker team.

Not every group is on such solid ground. Running back, for example, is a major question mark for the fourth time in five years, and rarely has a position been so in flux at NU. Running backs coach Ryan Held knows it, too.

“We have an unproven room,” Held said. “But we have talent in the room. We’re working hard. I grade every single play. We’re creating competition. I like the culture in the room, guys are helping each other out, coaching each other in the room. It’s good right now.”

In ranking each position group, The World-Herald took three key factors — talent as measured by recruiting rankings and testing results, returning experience and depth — into account. We selected eight positions, smashing together inside and outside linebacker, and wide receiver and tight end, and ranked them. From the most concerning group to the least concerning, here’s the list:

8. Running backs

Talent: Nebraska has two composite four-star recruits — Markese Stepp and Sevion Morrison — in the program, while the remaining three scholarship backs are three-star players. Star power has been a mediocre indicator of success for NU running backs, but there aren’t any top-100 players here.

Returning experience: Stepp, a USC transfer, has 100 career carries, but he missed all of spring with an injury. Rahmir Johnson has 29 carries; Marvin Scott has 24. The two most impressive backs in the spring game, Gabe Ervin and Jaquez Yant, have zero college carries.

Depth: NU carries more scholarship backs — more backs in general — than most programs. But will any of them emerge as a workhorse?

Verdict: Heading into the offseason, the running back situation is “to be determined.” No clear starter. No clear star. Perhaps Ervin, Morrison or Yant are both.

7. Special teams

Talent: In the return category, Cam Taylor-Britt (punts) has a nice set of tools if he can hold on to the ball. Nebraska hasn’t found an answer for kickoff return in three seasons. Kicker Connor Culp has high accuracy inside of 40 yards and was Big Ten kicker of the year in 2020. Punters Daniel Cerni and William Przystup have big legs.

Returning experience: Culp kicked extra points, field goals and kickoffs last season. Przystup punted the ball. Outside of placekicking, Nebraska did not do well in the kicking game. NU will be breaking in a new long snapper. Taylor-Britt finished third in the Big Ten in punt return yards. Alante Brown averaged 19.6 yards per kickoff return.

Depth: Nebraska carries nine kickers or punters, a good guard against what happened in 2019, when the team turned to defensive players and students on campus as kicking options. Ord’s Kelen Meyer may be one to watch.

Verdict: Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson said every unit needed to improve. He’s right.

6. Wide receiver/tight end

Talent: Plenty. NU has four-star receivers in Zavier Betts, Omar Manning and Oliver Martin, a four-star, top-100 tight end in Thomas Fidone, and a glut of high three-star players after that. Despite hitting the reset button after the 2018 and 2019 classes fell apart, NU has well-regarded skill. Samori Touré, from Montana, is considered one of the top 50 transfers in the 2021 cycle.

Returning experience: Tight end is the most experienced position on the team thanks to the return of Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, who could be the Big Ten’s best 1-2 punch at the position. NU’s top receiver in 2020, Wan’Dale Robinson, transferred to Kentucky, but quite a bit of production — Martin, Betts, Levi Falck and more — is back. Manning didn’t play much in 2020. He needs to stay healthy.

Depth: Good. Coach Scott Frost and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick have touted the competition at both spots. NU has just eight scholarship receivers, but Martin and Falck, both walk-ons, could make 10.

Verdict: Touré’s addition appears key. His comfort in the slot — and willingness to play it — helps the Huskers’ balance at receiver. If Fidone hadn’t injured his knee in spring camp, this position might be one notch higher.

5. Quarterbacks

Talent: Adrian Martinez and Logan Smothers both are four-star recruits. Heinrich Haarberg — from Class C-1 Kearney Catholic — is a three-star. Martinez this offseason looked closer to the player NU had in 2018, when No. 2 was at his best.

Returning experience: Martinez is the most seasoned quarterback in the Big Ten. He has started 27 games over three seasons. Smothers and Haarberg have no experience.

Stat Chat: A fourth-year starter at QB bodes well for the Huskers — just look at history He’s lost weight, added strength to his arm, outlasted his toughest challenger and found peace with being QB1 in the Nebraska football fishbowl. Here's why Adrian Martinez is poised for a big season.

Depth: Iffy. Smothers and Haarberg are in the program, but perhaps a year (or more) away from the best versions of themselves. Martinez’s penchant for getting hurt once per season — be it for a drive or a game — means Nebraska’s backup QB situation will be tested.

Verdict: If Martinez stays healthy, Nebraska may have the best quarterback in the league. He needs help, though, from the guys around him.

4. Defensive backs

Talent: Marquel Dismuke was a four-star prospect in 2016, and Noa Pola-Gates was a four-star signee in 2019. Nadab Joseph was a four-star juco signee in 2020. Deontai Williams and Taylor-Britt are superior athletes, however, based on testing and in-game production. The majority of DBs are mid-level three-star guys.

Returning experience: Three starters in Taylor-Britt, Williams and Dismuke. Quinton Newsome played snaps at corner last year, while Braxton Clark played snaps in 2019. The unit has had its ups and downs with injuries, as Williams, Clark, Joseph and Myles Farmer have all missed significant time.

Depth: Given the injury history, Nebraska is actively and wisely looking for transfer help. The four starters seem clear, plus Farmer as a backup safety. After that, who steps up?

Verdict: One slot too low? Nebraska’s secondary had a good-not-great 2020, and must stay healthy to reach the next tier.

3. Offensive line

Talent: The two tackles — Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart — were blue-chip recruits in 2020 and 2019, respectively, and center Cameron Jurgens, a four-star signee at tight end, is one of the top athletes on the team. Nebraska has recruited aggressively and competitively since the arrival of Greg Austin, winning battles over teams like Clemson and Oklahoma.

Returning experience: While NU lost multiyear starters Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok, there is a lot of age in the program. Three starters are back, the team has multiple fifth-year players, and transfers like Nouredin Nouili and Ezra Miller have seasoning. In total, nine scholarship linemen enter at least their third season in the program.

Depth: Very good. Austin said he has nine guys he trusts to play — and, by media count, it may be 10 — making the line one of the deepest groups in the program. There haven’t been too many serious health issues, either.

Verdict: It’s arguably too high by multiple spots, but Nebraska’s offensive line has big upside and more talent than it has enjoyed in years.

2. Linebackers

Talent: Out of 20 scholarship players at the linebacker position, most of them are three-star signees, with four-star signees Caleb Tannor, Nick Henrich, Wynden Ho’ohuli and Randolph Kpai as exceptions. The best overall athlete is JoJo Domann, a Swiss Army knife who can play linebacker, defensive end and nickelback. He’s pretty special at 230 pounds.

Returning experience: Domann, Tannor, Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer are returning starters, and Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic, slated to fill in for the injured Will Honas, was more than solid at his previous school. Henrich has played both inside and outside 'backer, and Pheldarius Payne, now healthy, should be one of NU’s better pass rushers. This is a seasoned bunch.

Depth: So long as Domann doesn’t get hurt — he’s been very durable for two years — Nebraska is in good shape, with four proven outside 'backers and a three-man rotation at inside 'backer. Thirteen more scholarship guys are available, too. Watch out for Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler.

Verdict: On paper, Nebraska has its best group of linebackers since 2016 — and perhaps even earlier.

1. Defensive line

Talent: The lone four-star is Ty Robinson, but a glance at the teams Nebraska beat out for its many defensive linemen reveals good recruiting victories. Deontre Thomas picked NU over Michigan and Texas A&M. Nash Hutmacher sided with the Huskers over Oregon and Wisconsin. The list can go on.

Returning experience: Every major contributor from last season returns, anchored by Ben Stille, a sixth-year senior. He, Robinson and Damion Daniels will be the likely starters, with Casey Rogers, Jordon Riley, Colton Feist and Deontre Thomas able to rotate in. Stille, Thomas, Daniels and Rogers have each been in the program at least four seasons.

Depth: Excellent. Youngsters like Hutmacher and Ru’Quan Buckley likely won’t be called into action much in 2021, which allows them to develop as Nebraska relies on seasoned upperclassmen.

Verdict: Nebraska has a front seven equipped to stop the run in the Big Ten. NU’s defensive line — talented but undersized for several seasons — now has the size, length and strength to do the dirty work.

