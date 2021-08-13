McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule, from the easiest game to the hardest

3. Wisconsin (away), Nov. 20: The Huskers would have had a terrific chance of stunning the Badgers last season. In 2021, on the road in late November, the only advantage NU will have is a bye week created when the Illinois game moved up to Aug. 28. Outside of that, Wisconsin will have one of its best defenses ever, and its running back situation should be defined by then. Wisconsin rarely loses a league game late in the season.

2. Ohio State (home), Nov. 6: Unlike Minnesota, NU has quite a bit of respect for the Buckeyes. The Husker offense even had a few answers for the OSU defense in 2018 and 2020. But talent is talent, and Ohio State has gobs of it. Nebraska can hang around for one, two or even three quarters, but rarely for a 60-minute game.

1. Oklahoma (away), Sept. 18: The toughest game on the list — heck, the toughest nonconference road game since 2006 USC — will be so much fun right up until kickoff. The 50th Anniversary of the Game of the Century is worth remembering, and when all those players — hopefully Tom Osborne and Barry Switzer too — line up on that field Saturday morning, there won’t be many dry eyes. What the Sooners do after that, though, may not leave the Huskers smiling. NU’s best chance at victory is to hope its defense creates turnovers in the red zone and its offense runs the heck out of the ball. Running and passing against the Sooners was a pretty easy task two years ago. Not anymore. Oklahoma can play some defense under coordinator Alex Grinch. OU is a complete team, top to bottom, and the toughest test for Nebraska in a season full of them.