McKewon: Ranking Nebraska's football schedule, from the easiest game to the hardest

You’ve heard Nebraska’s 2021 football schedule is hard, right?
ESPN’s Football Power Index showed in the spring that NU has the No. 18 most-difficult schedule in the nation. Phil Steele says Nebraska has the 10th-hardest schedule.
The Huskers’ opponents won 59.4% of their games last season, which ranks 10th. Northwestern’s 2021 opponents won just 38.8% of their games last season. Advantage: Northwestern. On paper anyway.
The Huskers indeed have a rigorous slate. Because they face Oklahoma and Ohio State, they are one of the few teams that will play two major College Football Playoff contenders in the regular season. Others are Auburn, Arkansas, South Carolina and Florida, which face some combination of Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
But how hard, really, are some of the games in the middle of Nebraska's schedule? And what would be a reasonable ranking of the games, easiest to hardest?
Here’s the list of all 12 games, ranked from a potential blowout win to potential blowout loss.
12. Fordham (home), Sept. 4: Fordham is one of the weakest teams Nebraska has ever played, a small school in New York City that has little chance of physically matching NU’s size and strength. Fordham is the city mouse that will likely get stomped in a country field.
11. Purdue (home), Oct. 30: Nebraska has struggled against the Boilermakers over the last six years, but the Huskers get a huge advantage. While NU will be coming off a bye week, Purdue will be coming off back-to-back games against Iowa and Wisconsin. Can you say hurt locker? Purdue Pete may stumble into Lincoln with a black eye.
10. Buffalo (home), Sept. 11: A game absolutely no one wanted to play in March has become a lot easier since coach Lance Leipold departed to Kansas. Leipold took many of his best assistants and a few players with him to KU, forcing the Bulls to hit reset. Nebraska should have more than enough in the tank to smack Buffalo, so long as the Huskers aren’t looking ahead to Oklahoma.
9. Michigan State (away), Sept. 25: Scott Frost’s teams have not been very good on the road, tending to commit bad turnovers at the wrong time against the wrong teams. MSU, coached by Mel Tucker, will surely be tuned up to take advantage of the Huskers’ errors. But let’s keep in perspective the significant rebuild Michigan State has on offense, where Mark Dantonio basically left the cupboard bare when he abruptly retired. Nebraska should win this game.
8. Northwestern (home), Oct. 2: The Wildcats have been a big thorn in Nebraska’s side, and you can never discount a team that has won two West division titles since 2018. Northwestern is tougher than cheap jerky. But this is clearly a rebuilding year for the Wildcats on defense. The offensive skill is young too. Nebraska can win this one by two scores.
7. Illinois (away), Aug. 28: The Illini might be the third-worst team Nebraska plays in 2021. So why do they land here? Because it’s the first game, new coach Bret Bielema brings an element of the unknown and until NU proves it can get out of its own way against Illinois, the risk factor remains high. The Illini beat Nebraska by 18 last year. Northwestern only beat the Huskers by eight. Funny, huh?
6. Michigan (home), Oct. 9: The Huskers lost 56-10 at Michigan in 2018 against a team that had about 25 more pros than this Michigan team does. Things have changed in Ann Arbor. Not only does Jim Harbaugh not have the same complement of defensive studs, he lacks a proven quarterback. UM heads to Nebraska one week after playing at Wisconsin.
5. Minnesota (away), Oct. 16: Nebraska does not like this team and does not particularly care for coach PJ Fleck either. The Gophers have surprisingly played some of their very best football in each of the last two seasons against Nebraska. NU doesn’t match up great against Minnesota’s style, and for reasons that aren't entirely clear, the Huskers’ offensive line has not blocked well against the Gophers’ front four.
4. Iowa (home), Nov. 26: The Hawkeyes always find a way against Frost’s crew. But in each of the last three games, there’s been a moment in the second or third quarters when NU seizes momentum and looks like the better team before Iowa snatches victory from the jaws of defeat. The key: Iowa gets off to good starts. The Hawkeyes led 14-7 in 2018, 14-0 in 2019 and 10-0 in 2020.
3. Wisconsin (away), Nov. 20: The Huskers would have had a terrific chance of stunning the Badgers last season. In 2021, on the road in late November, the only advantage NU will have is a bye week created when the Illinois game moved up to Aug. 28. Outside of that, Wisconsin will have one of its best defenses ever, and its running back situation should be defined by then. Wisconsin rarely loses a league game late in the season.
2. Ohio State (home), Nov. 6: Unlike Minnesota, NU has quite a bit of respect for the Buckeyes. The Husker offense even had a few answers for the OSU defense in 2018 and 2020. But talent is talent, and Ohio State has gobs of it. Nebraska can hang around for one, two or even three quarters, but rarely for a 60-minute game.
1. Oklahoma (away), Sept. 18: The toughest game on the list — heck, the toughest nonconference road game since 2006 USC — will be so much fun right up until kickoff. The 50th Anniversary of the Game of the Century is worth remembering, and when all those players — hopefully Tom Osborne and Barry Switzer too — line up on that field Saturday morning, there won’t be many dry eyes. What the Sooners do after that, though, may not leave the Huskers smiling. NU’s best chance at victory is to hope its defense creates turnovers in the red zone and its offense runs the heck out of the ball. Running and passing against the Sooners was a pretty easy task two years ago. Not anymore. Oklahoma can play some defense under coordinator Alex Grinch. OU is a complete team, top to bottom, and the toughest test for Nebraska in a season full of them.
