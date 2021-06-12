McKewon: Ranking the Big Ten football teams' nonconference games in 2021

LINCOLN — Consider this a one-year moratorium on complaining about the MAC meal plan.
That’s what I’ve called the Big Ten’s propensity to schedule and play Mid-American Conference teams in non-league play. Although the MAC has won at least one game against a Big Ten team each year this decade — other than 2020, of course — the Big Ten has long used the MAC has a side dish to the main course of conference.
There are 11 sides of boxed rice pilaf in 2021, and there are a handful of FCS tilts, too, including Fordham’s rare trip west to play Nebraska.
Hand me a fork. I’ll eat them all. A conference-only schedule in football — which the Big Ten chose to embrace in 2020 with the threat of penalty against Nebraska and Ohio State — does not enrich the sport, nor does it give league fans a chance to gauge the Big Ten against any other league.
Well, the nonconference battles are back — 42 in all — and it’s as good of a lineup as Big Ten fans have seen in years.
Nebraska at least considered canceling the best of the 42, a Sept. 18 date at Oklahoma on the 50th Anniversary of the Game of the Century. Fortunately, after some preemptive posturing from OU, NU remained committed to the game, and equally committed to find a Sept. 4 opponent to help pad the path between an Aug. 28 game at Illinois and the OU contest.
The team the Huskers found, Fordham, makes for the least-interesting game in this year’s rankings. Nebraska should be able to name its score against a program that does not make a habit of playing Power Five conference teams and does not hand out athletic scholarships.
In between No. 1 and No. 42 is a fascinating list of contests. Fourteen games against Power Five foes — a full one-third of the schedule! — dot the matrix, with Purdue playing two and Indiana playing none. IU does host Cincinnati, which is better than several of the Power Five teams on the list.
The list includes the biggest installment ever in a rivalry series, the renewal of another rivalry that lasted more than 60 years, two huge Pac 12 North vs. Big Ten East games, the rare SEC contest, a potential MAC upset special and a tilt at Soldier Field that should feature about 100 combined running plays.
We’ll take it and we’ll like it. Even the MAC meal plan.
The rankings:
Nebraska at Oklahoma: The big one! Yes, Buckeyes and Ducks have a greater impact on the national title picture, but NU at OU will draw more eyeballs and old-school interest. It’s good to have this game back.
Ohio State vs. Oregon: The Ducks are rebuilding a bit, and the early kickoff won’t be easy to manage. Ohio State hasn’t lost at home since 2017, when Baker Mayfield planted the OU flag at midfield.
Iowa at Iowa State: The biggest game in the rivalry’s history. The Cyclones will be in the top ten — perhaps the top five? — and Iowa will be in the top 20.
Wisconsin vs Notre Dame (Chicago): It’s the first game between the two teams since 1964, and Soldier won’t be too chewed up in late September. First team to 21 wins.
Penn State vs. Auburn: Both of Auburn’s previous regular season games against Big Ten teams — Wisconsin in 1931 and Ohio State in 1917 — ended in ties. The Tigers lost decidedly to Northwestern and Minnesota in recent bowl games.
Michigan vs. Washington: These two have played some epic Rose Bowls, including the Wolverines’ 38-31 thriller in 1993 that remains among the classic’s best games.
Michigan State at Miami (Florida): The Canes stub their toe early in the season as well as any major program. MSU will be a double-digit underdog — but have a chance if Mel Tucker finds a way to stop D’Eriq King.
Indiana vs. Cincinnati: Winner gets to be Michigan’s next head coach. Unless Matt Campbell wants the job.
Minnesota at Colorado: Sneaky fun game, considering Minnesota has not lost a regular season nonconference game since 2015. CU can be a snakepit, of course.
Maryland vs. West Virginia: Big Ten vs. Big 12. Feels weird. The Terrapins are still a year away in the Big Ten, but could pull off an upset of the Mountaineers.
Penn State vs. Ball State: Each year since 2006, a MAC team has beaten a Big Ten team. This could be the one. BSU returns, in essence, its whole team. PSU lost a lot of stars on defense. One week after playing at Wisconsin, Penn State will be sore.
Purdue at Notre Dame: After playing an annual contest from 1946 to 2014 — that’s longer than the current run of Iowa-Iowa State games — the series went on hiatus. Nice to see it back, even if Purdue doesn’t have a Drew Brees or Kyle Orton in the fold.
Northwestern at Duke: Brain bowl. Northwestern’s the better program, but that didn’t stop the Wildcats from losing, handily, to the Blue Devils in 2018.
Illinois at Virginia: Nothing clever to say here. I like Virginia’s orange a little more than the Illini. Hoos win by 21.
Purdue vs. Oregon State: Important game for Jeff Brohm, whose teams have wildly underachieved in the last two years, given the talent on hand. He’s on his third defensive coordinator in three years.
Northwestern vs. Ohio: The Wildcats have lost three games to MAC teams since 2013. Frank Solich, who beat Kansas, Pittsburgh and Penn State, might have one more Power Five Conference upset up his sleeve.
Rutgers at Syracuse: Greg Schiano is 6-5 against The Cuse. And now he’s in a major conference.
Iowa vs. Colorado State: This is a game Iowa sometimes loses, against a fairly disciplined, ball control squad who can stop the Hawkeyes enough times to squeak out a win. CSU isn’t great, but perhaps good enough.
Rutgers vs. Temple: The Scarlet Knights are just an hour up the road from the Owls. Nice little regional contest. Temple builds a quarter of its roster with transfers.
Ohio State vs. Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane were sneaky good last season — especially on defense — but OSU typically handles, with gusto, American Athletic Conference foes.
Wisconsin vs. Army: The Badgers, kings of possessing the ball, get a dose of their own medicine.
Purdue at Connecticut: Blech. UConn is now a bad program without a football conference home and, in 2020, without a season. Randy Edsall chose for his team to sit out COVID. The school saved a lot of money doing so.
Indiana at Western Kentucky: IU needs to start acting like a major program and stop scheduling road games at programs like WKU. (Not that it stopped Nebraska from playing at Wyoming and Fresno State).
Illinois vs. Texas San Antonio: After a Week Zero game with Nebraska, the Illini get a UTSA squad that finished 7-5 last season.
Michigan vs. Western Michigan: The Wolverines’ open with the Broncos in a tune-up game before Washington. Don’t be surprised if it’s sloppy.
Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Here is the other MAC team Michigan is playing.
Minnesota vs. Miami (Ohio): PJ Fleck will start press conference that week remembering his 334rd mentor who just happened to be the brother of a guy who taught something elite at Miami (Ohio).
Northwestern vs. Indiana State: The Wildcats 9-7 lost in 2016 to Illinois State, so why not make it match set?
Iowa vs. Kent State: These guys are 0-17 against the Big Ten, averaging — get this — a single touchdown per game in those losses. You’d think KSU would get the hint and, it might, if it weren’t for the spectacular paychecks it receives for scoring that single touchdown.
Nebraska vs. Buffalo: The Bulls have good pieces left by coach Lance Leipold, but the coach himself is at Kansas. Best of luck to him.
Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers put a scare into Louisville last year, and nearly beat a good Liberty team.
Maryland vs. Kent State: The Golden Flashes once played a NCAA Tournament game in Omaha.
Michigan State vs. Youngstown State: YSU’s football tradition is proud, but Bo Pelini’s 4-7 season in 2019, followed by a 1-6 season with Pelini’s leftover recruits, has the program on hard times.
Wisconsin vs. Eastern Michigan: EMU throws it around the yard and might put up some points on a Badger secondary that wobbled at times last season.
Illinois vs. Charlotte: The Illini draw Charlotte Oct 2 and, by then, G5 programs have often turned the page to conference play. Lesser programs are often too beat up and less competitive in Week 5 than they would be in Week 1.
Indiana vs. Idaho: The Vandals dropped down to FCS and are not competitive there.
Rutgers vs. Delaware: The Blue Hens are competitive at the FCS level and will put a scare into Rutgers if the program has recovered from playing a spring season.
Minnesota vs. Bowling Green: BGSU finished 0-5 in the MAC last season, losing by 25, 28, 25, 42 and 28.
Penn State vs. Villanova: It’d be different in basketball.
Ohio State vs. Akron: The Buckeyes should win 63 to Zips.