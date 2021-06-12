McKewon: Ranking the Big Ten football teams' nonconference games in 2021

LINCOLN — Consider this a one-year moratorium on complaining about the MAC meal plan.

That’s what I’ve called the Big Ten’s propensity to schedule and play Mid-American Conference teams in non-league play. Although the MAC has won at least one game against a Big Ten team each year this decade — other than 2020, of course — the Big Ten has long used the MAC has a side dish to the main course of conference.

There are 11 sides of boxed rice pilaf in 2021, and there are a handful of FCS tilts, too, including Fordham’s rare trip west to play Nebraska.

Hand me a fork. I’ll eat them all. A conference-only schedule in football — which the Big Ten chose to embrace in 2020 with the threat of penalty against Nebraska and Ohio State — does not enrich the sport, nor does it give league fans a chance to gauge the Big Ten against any other league.

Well, the nonconference battles are back — 42 in all — and it’s as good of a lineup as Big Ten fans have seen in years.