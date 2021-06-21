McKewon: Recent Big Red Blitz shows Nebraska football staff knows fans are getting antsy

>> Watching the Super Regionals and opening weekend of College World Series, I think this: Nebraska was close this year. Really close. The Huskers had a pitching staff that would have excelled in TD Ameritrade Park.

>> If a 12-team playoff comes to fruition, look for coaches in the Big Ten East to push for an end to divisions that feed into a league title game. There’s a good argument to be made — perhaps by Penn State’s James Franklin — that, if the two best teams are Ohio State and PSU, they should play for the conference title. That would have been the case in 2016 and 2019. It was also the case in 2018, when Ohio State and Michigan were the league’s best teams — and pairing those teams against each other, two weeks in a row, would seem anticlimactic. It’d help if the Big Ten West won a conference title game soon, or at least posted the kind of season that put it in contention for the four-team playoff, much less a 12-team affair.

In 2015, Iowa did that. So did Wisconsin in 2017.

>> The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel wrote a good piece on why college football dynasties are good despite our clamoring for the parity enjoyed by college basketball, where eight teams have won the national title in the last 10 years. In college football, it has been five, with Alabama winning five by itself.