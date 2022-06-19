McKewon: Rise of the transfers fuels Husker Camp Countdown in 2022

LINCOLN — Welcome to the impossible task.

If last year’s Husker Camp Countdown had a certain ease to it, the 2022 version promises to be the toughest prognostication yet.

Identifying the top 50 players — plus honorable mention guys — in 2021? Pretty easy.

This year? It’s more of a dart throw.

Blame — or thank — the transfer portal. Blame — or thank — the brave new world of name, image and likeness opportunities. Nebraska (for now) is one of college football’s leaders in providing NIL options, and it drew multi-year starters — from programs better than NU’s current offering — to Lincoln.

NU overhauled its roster like few programs have with more than 30 new players, including 15 transfers from four-year schools. Fans and media alike expect the headliners of that transfer list — Ochaun Mathis, Casey Thompson, Trey Palmer and Tommi Hill — to star this season for the Huskers.

Where do you put guys who just rolled onto campus? How do you balance the projected contributions of newcomers with the veterans of Nebraska’s program — especially on defense — who are ready to break out?

We’re diving in with the enthusiasm of Garrett Nelson in conditioning drills. Which is a little scary.

Last year we did quite well in identifying the top players for what’d become a 3-9 team. JoJo Domann, Cam Taylor-Britt, Adrian Martinez, Deontai Williams, Samori Touré, Cam Jurgens, Ty Robinson, Nick Henrich, Turner Corcoran, Chris Kolarevic and Austin Allen comprised our top 11. Pretty good right? Swap Kolarevic out for Luke Reimer — who’s much higher than 19th in 2022 — and we came close to nailing it.

This season? So many transfers. So many newcomers. So many questions.

Four different guys could be Nebraska’s starting running back. While Palmer, a LSU transfer, seems close to a lock as the team’s No. 1 receiver, Nos. 2-6 is up for grabs. New Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola may know who he’d like for his starting five, but that quintet, whoever it is, hasn’t played down together.

On defense, you might be able to accurately pick the starting 11 Blackshirts for Ireland. Their backups? Good luck.

And, of course, there’s quarterback. Thompson's situation is interesting. He should start — as Evan Bland’s weekend story showed, he’s put in the time off the field — but he's still on a pitch count due to ongoing rehab with right thumb, which is crucial to throwing the ball. Write Thompson's name next to "starter" in pencil, not ink, for the time being.

Plus, his effectiveness is tied to NU’s ability to run the ball without asking him to be the one who does it. If Nebraska has to lean on its quarterback for 15 totes per game, expected backups Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers may play a lot more.

The proven returning players on NU’s roster — Nelson, Reimer and Henrich, Quinton Newsome, Travis Vokolek — will enjoy lofty perches on the list.

But so will transfers.

The Huskers didn’t attract them to Lincoln to stand on benches in crunch time. How they play, especially in key spots, informs the success of NU’s season.

Take Mathis. (Texas would!). He’s immediately one of Nebraska’s top pass rushers and capable of helping Nelson vocally lead the defensive line. He provides the Huskers with an upgrade at the position just NU provides him a chance to boost his NFL draft profile after four years spent in TCU’s more exotic defense.

“They just go after the quarterback,” Mathis told The World-Herald in May of Nebraska’s scheme. “That’s one thing I wanted to get to — instead of reading — so I can see my truest potential getting off the ball and not having a long play sheet and only just having a small amount of plays. It was a big thing in my decision.”

Mathis will be in the Camp Countdown’s top ten, for sure. And if he doesn’t play like that, consider Nebraska, Mathis and media surprised.

Here’s the 11-man honorable mention list:

Running back Ajay Allen: After an electric career at Neville (La.) High School, Allen arrives at Nebraska at least fifth on the depth chart. He’ll have to work for carries in a room that looked plenty competitive in spring camp, and a four-game redshirt, at the moment, seems likely.

Offensive lineman Hunter Anthony: The Oklahoma State transfer has the size (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) to play tackle and seems to have meshed well with teammates. Pencil him in as a backup tackle. Nebraska hasn’t had a habit of keeping its starting tackles very healthy.

Receiver Brody Belt: The Millard West graduate could zoom up the depth chart if some of NU’s new receivers don’t play the way coaches hope. Primarily a running back (10 carries, 48 yards in 2021) until this offseason, Belt has good hands and runs into traffic without hesitation. There could be seven receivers in front of him by Big Ten play. There could be just three, too.

Tight end Chancellor Brewington: He’s the man when you need a goal line kick-out block of a defensive end. Credit tight ends coach Sean Beckton with finding a role that’s perfect for Brewington, who missed part of spring camp with an injury but should be back in 2022.

Receiver Kamonte Grimes: Prove-it years shouldn’t come so soon for guys who signed in the 2021 class, but the 6-3, 200-pound Grimes will feel the heat from both coach Mickey Joseph’s 2022 signees and the players Joseph has coming for 2023. Grimes has size; does he have enough speed? He does a lot of work at NU’s youth camps and Friday Night Lights events. He loves the game, clearly.

Tight end Chris Hickman: Speedy, athletic pass catcher who could stand to catch a break in the health department. The Omaha Burke grad flashed on a few plays in 2021 — that late-game grab against Buffalo, for example — but stands behind at least two, and maybe three tight ends in NU’s room. Big year coming up.

Long snapper to be named: You need one. Nebraska has four. Special teams coordinator Bill Busch signed Georgetown’s Brady Weas as a walk-on in the offseason. A good long snapper isn’t just accurate; he gets the ball back to the punter quickly.

Cornerback Javier Morton: One of the many long, lean corners in Nebraska’s defense, Morton had a raft of big-time offers out of high school before heading to Garden City (Kan.) Community College. He’ll be an asset this season on special teams, and push for playing time on a defense that remains a little unsettled in the secondary.

Inside linebacker Garrett Snodgrass: Easily could be one of the top 50 players on the team. Snodgrass has been and will be a special teams stalwart and could fit in as the No. 3 or 4 inside linebacker behind Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer. Nebraska has the option of moving Chris Kolarevic back to inside linebacker, as well.

Nickel Javin Wright: The 6-4, 210-pound frame suggests in-the-box safety and, when healthy, that’s what the son of former Husker Toby Wright could be. But Javin missed all of 2020 with an injury and has had health issues since then, too. He’d have to be considered the third-string nickel at this point.

Safety Kaine Williams: Nebraska signed this Alabama transfer well after spring camp ended, which prompted the reasonable concern that NU, with all of its defensive backs, didn’t have enough true safeties. Williams probably won’t crack the starting lineup right away — we’re betting on Myles Farmer and Marques Buford at least through nonconference play — but Williams’ 6-2, 205-pound frame is built for the Big Ten.

