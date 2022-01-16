McKewon: Running back Anthony Grant can find the pockets of an open field quickly

Nebraska received a commitment Sunday from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant. Three takes on the decision of the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder:

» On film, he’s a back who can turn a breath of oxygen into a fire. Grant played for the best junior college team in the country, and, to watch his highlights over the last two seasons, it’s clear he ran behind an elite (for JUCO) line in a top-shelf offense. But it’s not clear, from those highlights, how he’ll do in the first four yards of carry. After that? He’s fast for his size, has stamina and can find the pockets of open field quickly. It’s part of why, in his short time at Florida State, he was such a good kick returner.

» He joins a new coach who has a room full of question marks. It only takes one great player for new running backs coach Bryan Applewhite to fix the room, but there’s little guarantee that any of NU’s current backs — including Grant — fit that bill. After years of promoting one guy or another at the spot without firm evidence of excellence, we’ll be more cautious with anointing at the running back spot. One could argue, over the last three years, the best back was Wan’Dale Robinson, a guy who’s now headed to the NFL draft as a receiver.