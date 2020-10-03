McKewon: Running backs usually rule Big Ten football. In 2020, it's a league full of wideouts

Catching the drift? The Big Ten, long known for its running backs, is now a league better known for its pass-catchers.

Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins and Rodney Smith, the Big Ten’s top three rushers in 2019, are battling in the pros after long, successful collegiate careers. And while the candidates to become the conference’s top rushers — Penn State’s Journey Brown, Nebraska’s Dedrick Mills, Michigan State’s Elijah Collins, Indiana’s Stevie Scott — are good players, the receivers get top billing.

It starts with Moore, whose eye-popping stats over 16 career games — 1,861 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns — are surpassed by the experience of watching him make the actual plays. The 5-foot-9, 180-pound sophomore seems capable of dead-legging defenders in midair. His 252 all-purpose yards didn’t single-handedly sink Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes in 2018, but they were a big part of Purdue’s 49-20 stunner over the Buckeyes.

“He gives us the ability to attack in many different ways,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said on Big Ten Network. Purdue’s offense had to change after Moore got hurt four games into last season. “Getting him the ball in the backfield, lining him up at receiver, at many positions, letting him do his thing is going to be exciting to watch.”