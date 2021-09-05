McKewon: Running for 329 yards against Fordham is one thing. Huskers still have much to improve

By then, Abdullah had more than 600 career carries. He’d become an artist at the collegiate level.

Morrison has just set up his easel. So, too, for that matter, has Gabe Ervin. And Jaquez Yant. Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson are barely more experienced.

The guy who most looked like NU’s No. 1 back was Southern California transfer Markese Stepp, who set his career high for carries Saturday with 18. He topped 100 yards for the first time in his career, too. He broke a tackle at the second level, which has been a rare sight so far this season. He only occasionally ran into the backs of his linemen. It’s a start for an NU run game that had better be nowhere near a finished product.

“Sometimes it’s not going to be there and you have to keep hitting it, keep hitting it,” Stepp said. “One of them is going to break eventually. I felt like we had a couple of good long runs and I felt like the O-line, they blocked their asses off today. They were moving the line of scrimmage, and when they move the line of scrimmage, it makes our jobs a lot easier — so hats off to them.

“After taking all the criticism last week, they really did their thing today. I’m proud of them.”

Stepp knows how to credit his linemen. That’s a key running back trait.