McKewon: Running for 329 yards against Fordham is one thing. Huskers still have much to improve

JAMMED ONTO A BALCONY IN THE HAWKS CENTER — Sevion Morrison had drawn a media crowd for his chat about dreams. The freshman running back hadn’t played a live snap in almost two years. In his first game as a Husker, he scored two touchdowns.
“I’ve been manifesting that for weeks,” Morrison said. “I knew my time was coming and what I would do.”
Given that seven Husker backs, including every scholarship player in the stable, carried the ball in NU’s 52-7 win over Fordham, it would have been hard for Morrison’s time not to come Saturday. Nebraska ran the ball more times (65) than it has in any game since 2014 Illinois, when the Huskers hit 70 carries.
Ameer Abdullah ran dangerous that night seven years ago. Twenty-two totes, 208 yards and three touchdowns.
Abdullah was NU’s last great running back, and arguably the best Husker ever at his specialty: a stretch play in which offensive linemen got pursuing defensive linemen on tracks, and Abdullah, with those cat-quick steps and great vision, flattened out the path of his run before darting hard into any available gaps. He always seemed to be two or three cuts ahead of the linebackers and safeties.
Morrison himself envisions making those moves, and even described one in detail to reporters Saturday.
“Make ’em think you’re going one way and cut ’em half, go flying the other way,” Morrison said. His longest carry of the day was 9 yards. The longest run for any Husker was 21 yards on a Samori Toure triple option. That’s the same yardage of Abdullah’s first carry in that Illinois game.
By then, Abdullah had more than 600 career carries. He’d become an artist at the collegiate level.
Morrison has just set up his easel. So, too, for that matter, has Gabe Ervin. And Jaquez Yant. Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson are barely more experienced.
The guy who most looked like NU’s No. 1 back was Southern California transfer Markese Stepp, who set his career high for carries Saturday with 18. He topped 100 yards for the first time in his career, too. He broke a tackle at the second level, which has been a rare sight so far this season. He only occasionally ran into the backs of his linemen. It’s a start for an NU run game that had better be nowhere near a finished product.
“Sometimes it’s not going to be there and you have to keep hitting it, keep hitting it,” Stepp said. “One of them is going to break eventually. I felt like we had a couple of good long runs and I felt like the O-line, they blocked their asses off today. They were moving the line of scrimmage, and when they move the line of scrimmage, it makes our jobs a lot easier — so hats off to them.
“After taking all the criticism last week, they really did their thing today. I’m proud of them.”
Stepp knows how to credit his linemen. That’s a key running back trait.
The Rewind says, well yes, the offensive line sometimes shoved around an FCS defense — but not much in the first half. Ram defenders, especially linebacker Ryan Greenhagen, roamed unblocked at the second level, and Fordham defensive linemen gave up little ground early. Nebraska benefited mostly from an excellent Adrian Martinez — clutch runs, good pocket presence — and the natural fatigue that set in with a Fordham defense not used to Big Ten size and strength. Martinez had to get in the linemen’s grills, too, to wake them up.
Coach Scott Frost, too honest to master coachspeak, put 329 rushing yards into context.
“I thought we ran hard — still want to get the run game established a little earlier and a little better,” Frost said. “We need our base run plays to get us 5 or 6 (yards) when they're getting us 2 and get us 11 when they're getting to 6. And I think that's a team effort.
"It’s up front, it's backs, it's good decisions, it's all those things.”
Frost said Nebraska did “OK.” It can do better. It has to do better. It probably will, at some point. Soon would be good.
The Huskers really are trying to establish a downhill, between-the-tackles physical attack while limiting, to some degree, Martinez’s exposure to punishment. NU backs have 69 carries (for 279 yards) in the first two games. Last season, Husker backs combined for 35 carries in losses to Ohio State and Northwestern.
Nebraska probably could have pitched the ball to Toure 12 times and still made hay with it. But better defenses won’t let Toure do a Keith Jones imitation for three hours. Martinez has many, many carries coming in his near future against better defenses. That includes Buffalo, which has a nasty defensive front.
Trouble is, the backs, besides Stepp, are young. And the line is young, too.
Three starters — Ethan Piper, Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart — are still technically freshmen. Matt Sichterman, while a fifth-year junior, just started his second career game. To watch three hours of them playing is to see guys still learning to play together in unison in a way that provides clarity to backs, who remain impatient.
Ervin, who has started twice, may have some special sauce at the second level — if and when he gets there. So far, he’s like early Devine Ozigbo, losing his feet Saturday on one promising carry and slamming fruitlessly into the tiniest crack in the defense before getting stuffed. Ervin played for arguably the best high school team in Georgia last year. He’s averaging 2.78 yards per carry right now.
“There’s definitely a process you go through, unless you’re like Saquon Barkley, the super-generational players,” Stepp said. “They get off at the rip. But for most people — the majority — it takes awhile because the holes close faster on the college level. So, sometimes, you may think you have it, and then it closes up, and you have to think quick to put in another plan.”
Stepp said the young backs “are doing a pretty good job, honestly” and are “way ahead” of where he was as a freshman. Stepp’s not a freshman. He has some liability as a pass blocker, but NU’s run game perked up when he was on the field. He may be this team’s Terrell Newby; not flashy, but dependable.
He’s limited by what the offensive line blocks for him, though, and as gaudy as 329 rushing yards might appear on paper, the broader picture is muddier.
Did Morrison do enough to earn carries next week against a much-stingier Buffalo? Did Ervin keep his starting job? Would Stepp be a good choice early, with Ervin getting a chance midway through the game when the defense has been softened up? When does Martinez start pulling the ball on those reads? Why did NU’s prettiest runs of the day involve option runs or Martinez’s quarterback draw down to the goal line?
“I’ve been learning the playbook like the back of my hand for about year now,” Morrison said. “There’s not much to it.”
Freshmen say funny things after their first two touchdowns. Truth is, Nebraska’s offense is not all that simple, as seen by what Frost called sputters and coughs in the run game. NU’s backs and line need to shift on the fly, like an Abdullah jump-cut, to help Martinez stay upright and efficient.
“We put a lot on that kid’s shoulders with the type of offense we’re running,” Frost said.
His legs and right arm, too.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Greenhagen: A portrait of hustle, balance — he stayed up through so many blocks — and good tackling. The linebacker may get drafted on Day 3 on that tape alone.
Martinez: Even accounting for the opponent, the QB played perhaps his best game in years after a strange fumble on the second play. He didn’t force a throw, kept alive passing routes by moving up in the pocket, avoided any knockout shots when he scrambled and ran for two touchdowns that were harder to execute than he made them look.
Safety Deontai Williams: Bell cow of Nebraska’s defense through two games. Vital to the back end. The best Blackshirt so far.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome: He’s locked down that opposite corner job for sure. Newsome can tackle, is playing the deep route a little better and notched a sack on a corner blitz.
Receiver Omar Manning: Three grabs for 54 yards and good perimeter blocking, too. According to Rivals, Manning played the second-most snaps of any receiver behind Toure. He’s a factor.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: Slipped on his pass drop during Fordham’s lone touchdown play, but he made up for it with an interception and a key sniff-out of an end-around play, in which Domann shot inside of the tight end trying to block him to cut off the wide path.
Tight end Austin Allen: Career-high 61 receiving yards, 45 coming after initial contact. Not a fun guy to tackle.
Center Cam Jurgens: He had good snaps and was mostly victorious on his assignments. He’s asked to do a lot; some of the reach blocks he tries to attempt are difficult for just about any body type.
Toure: Better defenses may try to body him up and get physical, but Toure did a nice job Saturday of staying on his routes — especially late-switch scissor routes — and absorbing contact.
Quarterback Logan Smothers: Decisive, quick as a runner and accurate on his short throws. Forty yards appears to be the ceiling on his arm, though.
Linebacker Chris Kolarevic: Three tackles in backup duty, but the film shows a guy flying around, getting good pass drops and earning more playing time in the three-man rotation between he, Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer.
Kickoff specialists Brendan Franke and Kelen Meyer: In two games, they’ve combined for more touchbacks (13) than Nebraska had all of last season (12).
Offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka: The true freshman is still on the slight side, but I liked the way he moved in his handful of drives spelling starter Turner Corcoran. The left side of NU’s offensive line remains a work in progress, and one wonders if Prochazka’s development may pave the way for Corcoran to slide into guard.
Seven stats
7: Ball carriers in the Frost era who have eclipsed 100 yards rushing in one game. Martinez, Ozigbo, Dedrick Mills, Luke McCaffrey, Maurice Washington, Greg Bell and now Stepp. Martinez and Bell did it in their first games with NU, vs. Colorado in 2018, while Stepp achieved the mark in his second in a Husker uniform.
6: Takeaways in Williams’ career — four interceptions and two recovered fumbles. Williams has been excellent in his back-end work so far this season, in terms of tackling downfield and preventing long passes. Through two games, he's the best safety NU has had in some time.
6: FCS teams beat FBS opponents on the opening weekend, including Montana’s whopper upset of Washington and East Tennessee State’s 23-3 humbling of Vanderbilt. Holy Cross, whose 38-28 defeat of UConn prompted a retirement announcement from coach Randy Edsall, is in the same league as Fordham.
4: Times Nebraska has scored at least 50 points under Frost: Fordham on Saturday; 54 at Maryland in 2019; 54 vs. Illinois in 2018; and 53 vs. Minnesota in 2018. From 2011 to 2017, NU scored 50 or more five times. When the Huskers are right under Frost, they’re right, almost like they’re a team that believes its coach when he talks about momentum.
3: Big Ten quarterbacks since 2016 who averaged more than 300 yards of total offense over the course of a season. Martinez, averaging 315 yards per game so far, has an outside chance to join Justin Fields, Dwayne Haskins and Trace McSorley, if only because he’s asked to do so much and, additionally, it’s clear NU is waiting to unleash him as a primary ball carrier.
Martinez averaged 295.1 yards per game as a true freshman, 258.2 as a sophomore and 225.1 against an exclusively Big Ten schedule in 2020.
1: Time in the Frost era that Nebraska has averaged 25 yards per kickoff return in a game. One time in 34 games. That’s the definition of maladroit.
That one game was 2019 South Alabama, when the Huskers averaged 25.67 yards thanks to a Wan’Dale Robinson 39-yard return. And that’s it.
NU’s best season average under Frost was 2020, if you can believe it, at 18.27 yards per return. So far in 2021, NU is at 16.25. What in the name of Jordan Stevenson is going on?
Minus-2: NU’s sack differential after playing Illinois and Fordham. Concerning.
Nebraska’s offensive line has been porous at times, while opposing offensive lines have neutralized the Huskers’ four-man pass rush. How much speed does NU’s front have?
Facebook feedback
After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page to post their takes. Selected and edited responses follow:
“I’m sure the victory feels good, but even with this caliber of a team they didn’t play cleanly, crisply or without mistakes.” — John Canterberry
“Toure is the real deal. He's rapidly become Martinez's favorite target, but the rest of the wide receivers seem to be having trouble getting open.” — Brad Ellis
"A very nice, 'get right' victory. Martinez played clean and I liked what I saw from Stepp and Toure. But in my mind I keep ending every positive thought with 'against Fordham.'” — Peter Campbell
“Watching the other Big Ten teams this weekend was an eye opener. Other than Northwestern, it could be a long year, unfortunately." — Frank Sargent
“Saw great improvement on both sides of the ball. Still need to find a good punt returner but not worried.” — Eileen Taylor
Opponent watch
Buffalo beat an awful, undisciplined Wagner 69-7. But the Bull lines — especially a defensive front that features All-MAC defensive end Taylor Riggins — can go toe-to-toe with Nebraska, which should expect a game down to the wire.
Michigan State ran for an eye-popping 326 yards in a 38-21 whipping of Northwestern, which had allowed 300 yards rushing only four times since 2011. The Spartans got 264 of those yards from Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker, who logged four touchdowns on bread-and-butter pro-style runs.
Oklahoma played a wobbly, listless second half in a 40-35 win over Tulane. The Sooners forged a 37-14 halftime lead and cruised home, not unlike NU’s wins over Wyoming in 2013 and Arkansas State in 2017.
“The second half, I think clearly our team felt like the game was over,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “That’s obviously my job to make sure our mentality is right. I don’t think it was.”
Forecast
Worry lines around in the smiles of Husker coaches and players. Nebraska welcomes a Buffalo team this week that might beat Illinois by 10. NU had better pack a lunch.
