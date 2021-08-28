McKewon: This time, Husker horror flick includes a key coaching miscalculation

“I don’t think it played as big of an effect as it should have,” Jurgens said, saying in his own way how he thought Nebraska should have adjusted to Illinois' defense.

“We want to flip the script, we don’t want to have that (stuff) happen over and over again,” Jurgens continued. “We’re tired of it. We want to win some games. When we have these catastrophic errors, (stuff) goes wrong, we need to flip something in our head. We need fighters on this team.”

Does Jurgens think Nebraska has those?

“Yeah,” he said. “We just — the more you fight, the more effort you put in, (expletive), maybe the ball goes your way every once in a while and you get a little luck. But you just have to find that will. You need to find that will. You need to will that game.”

Flipping the script seems in the cards for FCS Fordham, the tiny school from New York City that visits next week. By then, Nebraska may have lost something else other than a game: Its lengthy sellout streak. As of last Wednesday, NU still hadn’t secured one.