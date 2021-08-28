McKewon: This time, Husker horror flick includes a key coaching miscalculation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — We’re now many sequels deep into the Scott Frost cinematic universe, and this era of Husker football — like any durable franchise — has a familiar plot.
Husker players bungle a winnable game through a combination of turnovers, penalties and special teams gaffes, Frost expresses immediate disbelief — no signs of trouble in practice — and pivots, as coaches do, to projecting faith in the future.
But in losing 30-22 to Illinois — forced to play a backup quarterback cast off from Rutgers — Frost agreed the formula is getting dated in his fourth year.
“It looked like the same movie,” Frost said after his team had a safety, two missed extra points, a 19-yard pooch punt, 67 yards of costly penalties and an Adrian Martinez fumble returned for a touchdown. “I just got done telling the guys, we can’t have this season be the same movie, because this game looked like the same movie today.”
With players and coaches loading busses nearby, ESPN and Sports Illustrated reporters standing 10 feet away and the August heat draping everyone in a wet blanket, Frost then offered a post-credit reveal: Nebraska’s lousy performance in the run game traced back to a game you play with one hand behind your back.
Odd or even?
NU’s offensive staff didn’t know which defense Illinois — with a new coaching staff — might play Saturday. Based on what Illini coach Bret Bielema had done before — and what defensive coordinator Ryan Walters did at Missouri, Frost and Co. guessed Illinois would run an “odd” front of defensive linemen. Usually three.
Illinois didn’t do that. It used an even front for all but a few snaps.
“Our strategy for this was to rep against a certain look all of camp against our defense, and we guessed wrong on what they were going to be in,” Frost said.
That downhill run game Nebraska wanted to inflict on opposing defenses? It rolled, with the force of a full laundry cart, right back at the Huskers. Three running backs carried the ball 19 times for 54 yards.
For as much as the Huskers emphasized cutting down on penalties, turnovers and special teams errors in the offseason, all three areas are ventures in avoiding mistakes.
A newer, downhill, physical running game — that didn’t rely on Martinez, who scrambled 17 times for 111 yards and a 75-yard touchdown — was supposed to be NU’s new offensive identity. Jam some big backs down the defense’s throat and pass the ball when faking those runs. Illinois did that Saturday, rushing 48 times for 167 yards and controlling the clock. Nebraska wanted to do that, too.
“Predominantly, our game plan was against odd,” tight end Austin Allen said. “We prepared for odd, they gave us even. We’ve just got to adjust more. Our adjustment period just took a little longer than we would have liked today.”
As in, the entire game.
Martinez’s scrambles comprised 69% of NU’s 160 rush yards. The Husker offense played left-handed, in effect; Martinez trying to play spread passing quarterback when, the whole offseason, Nebraska built its offense for a rugged Big Ten approach. Absent that new identity, NU fell back on the one it does most, and worst — living right on the edge of disaster.
Disaster: Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt fielded a punt inside his 1, put his knee on the goal line — safety — then, being dragged back into his own end zone, threw the ball forward 4 yards out of bounds. (Which also would have been a safety, had Taylor-Britt not already committed one.)
Disaster: A Husker interception of backup Art Sitkowski turned into 30 yards in penalties when outside linebacker Caleb Tannor was flagged for roughing the quarterback and subsequently taunting after the fact. Frost said he never got an explanation for the roughing-the-passer penalty, which helped Illinois score its first touchdown of the game.
Disaster: Late in the first half, Nebraska opted for an open set on third-and-2 that sent four pass catchers to Martinez’s left. One of them, Oliver Martin, flashed open immediately; Martinez didn’t throw it.
Instead, he held the ball until a decent pass rush engulfed him. He lost the ball, defensive end Calvin Hart picked it up and returned it for a touchdown.
“I think they were a little confused with our formation, Adrian went to his next look, and they twisted, and we didn’t pass it off well enough and we got the ball out and the thing spun right on the ground for them to pick up,” Frost said.
Those three errors, plus a Connor Culp missed extra point — he’d miss another later — resulted in a 16-9 Husker halftime deficit.
Illinois dominated much of the third quarter — another feature of the Frost era — knocking out touchdown drives of 75 and 47 yards to take a 30-9 lead. Martinez answered with the 75-yard scramble into a space emptier than a central Illinois skyline to cut the deficit to 30-16 with 3:48 left in the quarter.
The Huskers’ subsequent offensive drives had holding and offensive pass-interference penalties, a few drops, a quarterback sneak on first down, and Martinez, sacked five times for the game, squeezing through the pass rush and running for his life. He completed 16 of 32 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown. He overthrew Wyatt Liewer for a sure score, as well.
“I feel like I had moments, and I need to be a hell of a lot better,” Martinez said. “There were times I was in rhythm and times when I wasn’t, and it was spread out throughout the game.”
Inconsistency is a durable Husker brand, as is a kind of star-crossed mood that inhabits the program.
“Sometime I feel like we’re snakebit, the timing of when these things happen,” Frost said, referring to Tannor’s penalties and the second-half penalties on the offense. But one of the things in Nebraska’s control was how often they practiced against two defensive looks. Though Frost said NU had a “contingency plan” installed last week for even front, the staff relied on its gut feel in crafting the game plan.
“It was all a guessing game for us,” Frost said. “Bret’s been a bunch of places, the D coordinator’s been a bunch of places. Our best guess is that they were going to be a lot like what defenses were at Missouri and in the spring game. And they weren’t.”
Center Cam Jurgens wanted to hear none of it. He had a mistake of his own — a wayward snap that created a second-and-long — and was generally frustrated with the team’s struggles Saturday.
“I don’t think it played as big of an effect as it should have,” Jurgens said, saying in his own way how he thought Nebraska should have adjusted to Illinois' defense.
“We want to flip the script, we don’t want to have that (stuff) happen over and over again,” Jurgens continued. “We’re tired of it. We want to win some games. When we have these catastrophic errors, (stuff) goes wrong, we need to flip something in our head. We need fighters on this team.”
Does Jurgens think Nebraska has those?
“Yeah,” he said. “We just — the more you fight, the more effort you put in, (expletive), maybe the ball goes your way every once in a while and you get a little luck. But you just have to find that will. You need to find that will. You need to will that game.”
Flipping the script seems in the cards for FCS Fordham, the tiny school from New York City that visits next week. By then, Nebraska may have lost something else other than a game: Its lengthy sellout streak. As of last Wednesday, NU still hadn’t secured one.
“The one thing we’ve never gotten around here is a spark,” said Frost, speaking of the entirety of his era. “We need to win a couple close games, string some wins together, get some momentum. The guys really believe they’re better, they know they’re better, they are better than they've ever been. We’ve got more talent, more depth. I’ve been saying that.
“But they need some good things to happen if they’re going to believe.”
Perhaps an odd front, too.
