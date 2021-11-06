McKewon: Scott Frost bleeds for Nebraska, but it's only producing pain

“We played at our highest level today, and it might have been because of the team we were playing,” said safety Myles Farmer, who had one of the two picks.

Said Frost: “For the caliber of player they have on offense, I was really impressed with the D.”

Frost also hasn’t questioned his decision to stick with quarterback Adrian Martinez — who, Frost disclosed weeks after the fact, has been playing with a broken jaw and high ankle sprain — to such a degree that backup Logan Smothers hasn’t been used for even a package of run plays because it would be taking Martinez off the field.

“You’re crazy if you don’t think I’m playing the guy who gives us the best chance to win,” Frost said.

Martinez, slowed by the ankle, was sacked five times and had 50% of his 248 passing yards on 72- and 53-yard throws to Samori Touré. Martinez averaged 2.8 yards per carry, with many of the 84,426 in Memorial Stadium imploring Martinez to run as defenders bore down on him in the pocket.

“People get on Adrian pretty hard,” Frost said. “Sometimes he deserves it, sometimes we’ve got to do a better job around him and protection is one of those things.”