McKewon: Scott Frost has 'trust' in coaching staff, optimism for Huskers' passing attack

It’s notable that Frost said one-year extensions to assistants’ contracts are “forthcoming.” You don’t do that unless you like all the guys in the room. And Frost does. On defense, that makes sense. On offense? Frost likes what he has.

It was notable Frost said the Nebraska head coaching job is “unique” and a “fish bowl” in ways he hadn’t expected. This from a guy who played quarterback at NU in the mid-1990s, and knew what the fan base and media could be like.

“There’s a rumor mill, there’s distractions for players, I’ve been through it now as a player and a head coach,” Frost said. “Maybe what surprised me was the depth and amount of things that have to be dealt with here compared to the other place (Central Florida).”

Certainly news that Frost intends to go with the same coaching staff will stir up the fish bowl a little bit.

» But watch another departmental change more closely, because it may really matter.

That’d be Nebraska shifting Ron Brown to a different role in the program — perhaps an assistant position coach of some kind — to hire a very different kind of director of player development.