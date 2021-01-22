McKewon: Scott Frost has 'trust' in coaching staff, optimism for Huskers' passing attack

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost sat down with four members of the Husker sports media on Friday. Five takes from the hourlong chat on a variety of topics:
» Frost is ready to run it back with the same coaching staff. At this moment, Frost isn’t planning on making any changes to his 10-man assistant coaching staff.
He also prefers to hire another special teams analyst — one who fits the program better than the departed Jonathan Rutledge did — instead of a full-time, stand-alone special teams coordinator.
The subtle adjustments appear to be on offense, where Frost is sharing play-calling duties with offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. Frost has veto power, and may call late-game situations, but Lubick is calling some plays. Frost also wants to work more specifically with the quarterbacks, including Adrian Martinez, in “instinctual” situations.
“It was pretty split those last few games,” Frost said of his play-calling duties with Lubick. “That Rutgers game was pretty split, 50/50. But it kept me from having to bury my face in the call sheet and not able to help in other areas on the sidelines. That’s because I have somebody in Matt that I trust.”
It’s notable that Frost said one-year extensions to assistants’ contracts are “forthcoming.” You don’t do that unless you like all the guys in the room. And Frost does. On defense, that makes sense. On offense? Frost likes what he has.
It was notable Frost said the Nebraska head coaching job is “unique” and a “fish bowl” in ways he hadn’t expected. This from a guy who played quarterback at NU in the mid-1990s, and knew what the fan base and media could be like.
“There’s a rumor mill, there’s distractions for players, I’ve been through it now as a player and a head coach,” Frost said. “Maybe what surprised me was the depth and amount of things that have to be dealt with here compared to the other place (Central Florida).”
Certainly news that Frost intends to go with the same coaching staff will stir up the fish bowl a little bit.
» But watch another departmental change more closely, because it may really matter.
That’d be Nebraska shifting Ron Brown to a different role in the program — perhaps an assistant position coach of some kind — to hire a very different kind of director of player development.
“A perfect guy in that role is somebody who can relate to all the kids, regardless of background, who the kids trust to go to if they have anything going on off the field,” Frost said. “Somebody who has a relationship with compliance, somebody who has a relationship with academics, to make sure the kids are doing what they’re supposed to do, somebody who has a relationship with everybody in housing, so if there’s an issue in the dorms, they can take care of it. They even have a relationship with campus police, in case one of our kids gets picked up for jaywalking.
“That role is almost all-encompassing and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot.”
That hire is a big deal. Frost is looking for someone outside the program and already has his target in mind.
» Frost is bullish on the future of the offense in part because of the guys who will catch the ball. Surprising? Maybe. Wan’Dale Robinson left the building, and he was the face of the program. Frost loved Robinson, who did “everything we asked him to,” but he desires an offense that “can push the ball down the field.” He had a certain confidence about Omar Manning being part of the program, and what he’ll add alongside Zavier Betts and incoming receiver Samori Touré.
“Part of that’s getting guys who can stretch the field and win vertically, have bigger receivers so that, even when you’re not completely wide open, the quarterback’s able to get them the ball,” Frost said. “Able to see them easier on crossing routes, guys who can block linebackers on the perimeter."
Frost won't say Robinson wasn’t any of those things, but he wasn’t. If you survey the landscape of top pass catchers in the Big Ten this season, only Robinson and Purdue’s Rondale Moore were smaller in stature.
» Reducing turnovers is a work in progress. When told of the sheer number of turnovers (61) and fumbles (77) in the past three years, Frost acknowledged NU has an issue. A lot of that is related to quarterback play and, more specifically, quarterback fumbles.
But Frost said he wasn’t going to decidedly dial back quarterback run plays — he’ll call whatever gives NU the best chance to win — and he wasn’t going to expose QBs to more punishment in practice. So it’s still a question as to whether the Huskers can really reduce the quarterback fumbles in any significant way unless the offensive line improves to the point where Nebraska can simply run the ball downhill.
» Frost wants Luke McCaffrey at quarterback, but it’s a situation to watch as the spring and 2021 season progress.
“If I was giving him advice, I’d tell him he definitely needs to stay there,” Frost said of McCaffrey’s role at quarterback.
There’s belief within Nebraska’s program that McCaffrey can be the guy one day — although with Martinez winning the job back midseason, he’s going to be hard to unseat for 2021.
“We recruited him and we believe in him,” Frost said of McCaffrey. “I not only want to keep him at quarterback, I want to give him an opportunity to compete for the job. I think he’s crazy if he doesn’t want to stay at quarterback because I think he can be really good at it.”
We’ll see how it unfolds.